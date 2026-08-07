Mohammad Saif Raza

Mohammad Saif Raza

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Saif Raza
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches36165
Innings34131
Overs130.253.04.0
Balls---
Maidens1200
Runs47634219
Wickets741
Avg6885.519
SR111.7179.524
Eco3.656.454.75
BB221
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches36165
Innings56165
Not outs810
Runs232156685
Balls Faced471665984
Avg48.3537.7317
SR49.2185.88101.19
Fours267489
Fifties1260
Sixies17141
Highest2339232
Hundreds500

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