Mohammad Saif Raza
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Saif Raza
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|16
|5
|Innings
|34
|13
|1
|Overs
|130.2
|53.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|0
|0
|Runs
|476
|342
|19
|Wickets
|7
|4
|1
|Avg
|68
|85.5
|19
|SR
|111.71
|79.5
|24
|Eco
|3.65
|6.45
|4.75
|BB
|2
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|16
|5
|Innings
|56
|16
|5
|Not outs
|8
|1
|0
|Runs
|2321
|566
|85
|Balls Faced
|4716
|659
|84
|Avg
|48.35
|37.73
|17
|SR
|49.21
|85.88
|101.19
|Fours
|267
|48
|9
|Fifties
|12
|6
|0
|Sixies
|17
|14
|1
|Highest
|233
|92
|32
|Hundreds
|5
|0
|0