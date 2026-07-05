International career

Pratham Singh has not been called up to the national cricket team yet. Despite playing well in domestic cricket, including for Railways and being part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2022, he has not received a chance to play for India.

2022: Part of Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL.

2022: Deferred admission to the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Pratham continues to play in domestic cricket and hopes for future chances with the national team.

Leagues Participation

Pratham Singh has had some involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has not played in any matches yet. He has caught the attention of top teams, but has not had a chance to debut.

Indian Premier League

Pratham Singh was bought by Gujarat Lions for INR 10 lakhs in the IPL 2017 auction. In 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked him up for INR 20 lakhs. However, he has not played in any IPL matches so far.

Year Team Notes 2017 Gujarat Lions Bought for INR 10 lakhs 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for INR 20 lakhs 2025 Not Sold Did not get a bid in the auction

In the IPL 2025 auction, Pratham Singh did not get picked.

Domestic career

Pratham Singh has had a strong domestic cricket career, playing regularly for the Railways team. He debuted in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2016-17 season for Railways against Haryana and scored a half-century. He then made his first-class debut for Railways in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season against Maharashtra, scoring 73 runs.

In the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played his first T20 for Railways against Saurashtra, scoring 40 runs off 30 balls. He took his first domestic wicket in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, dismissing Goa’s Manthan Khutkar. In his next match, he scored an unbeaten 169 runs in a challenging chase.

Singh also represented Central Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. In the 2024 Duleep Trophy, he performed well for India A, replacing Shubman Gill, and scored 122 runs against India D. After two centuries in the Buchi Babu Tournament, he joined the second round of the Duleep Trophy. In October 2024, Pratham was named captain of the Railways team for the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

Records and achievements

Pratham Singh has achieved several important milestones in his domestic cricket career.

2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Scored the third-highest runs in India, averaging 438 runs per 10 innings.

2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Top scorer for Railways with 299 runs, including a high score of 127 against Karnataka. His average was 74.75.

2023-24 Ranji Trophy: Scored an unbeaten 169 runs in a 378-run chase against Tripura, earning the Best Player of the Match award.

2023-24 Ranji Trophy: Top scorer for Railways with 530 runs in 12 innings, averaging 48.18. His highest score was 169.

2024 Duleep Trophy: Scored his first century, 100 runs, in a match between India A and India D.

2023-24 Ranji Trophy: Set a record with his team by scoring 169 runs in a match.

Personal life

Pratham Singh's father is Sudhir Kumar Singh, and his mother is Nirmala Singh.

Finance

Pratham Singh has an estimated net worth of around 1 million dollars.

Fans

Pratham Singh has a loyal fan base, with around 24,000 followers.