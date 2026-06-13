International career

Annerie Dercksen was born on 26 April 2001. She plays for the South African women's national cricket team. Her role is that of an allrounder. She bowls medium pace and usually bats in the lower middle order. In domestic matches, she bats higher, but in the national team, her position is different. She helps finish games and supports the team during tough moments.

2023

In January, she was picked for the South Africa Tri-Nation Series.

On January 25, she played her first T20 International match. The game was against West Indies in East London.

She was part of the team for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

During the year, she started to gain attention for her calm batting under pressure. She also bowled short spells in a few matches.

2024

On June 16, she played her first One Day International against India in Bengaluru.

On June 28, she made her Test debut against India in Chennai.

She was an important part of the team during the 2024 T20 World Cup. South Africa reached the final but lost to New Zealand.

Dercksen scored 44 not out from 23 balls against Pakistan in a key match. She was named Player of the Match.

She also scored 20 not out against England at the World Cup.

In late 2024, she played in all formats against England in South Africa. On November 30, she played her last T20I of the year in Centurion. On December 11, she played her last ODI of the year in Potchefstroom. From December 15 to 17, she played her last Test match of the year in Bloemfontein.

In December, she was named the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2024.

2025

In March 2025, Cricket South Africa gave her a national contract for the 2025/26 season.

She continues to improve her bowling and trains to take more responsibility in future matches.

Leagues Participation

Annerie Dercksen has not taken part in any professional cricket leagues so far.

Domestic career

Annerie Dercksen joined the national team before she played any official professional provincial T20 games. She may have played in school or youth tournaments before that, but her records show more international matches than domestic ones. This shows how fast her cricket path moved.

She plays for the Garden Route Badgers, her home province team from Oudtshoorn. This town is around 180 kilometres from Beaufort-West, where she was born. Her family lived on a farm in the Great Karoo, far from towns and without access to government electricity.

In October, she scored 74 runs without getting out. She and Tazmin Brits added 91 runs together, helping the Badgers win by 64 runs against the Titans. In February, she made 108 runs from 66 balls against Western Province. Other players on her team could not score more than ten.

When the professional women’s league in South Africa started, Dercksen signed a contract and continued to play for the Badgers. Her strong results helped her reach this level.

Records and achievements

Annerie Dercksen has achieved strong results in a short time. She has shown good progress in international cricket and in African tournaments. Her stats and awards by year are listed below.

2023: Won silver at the African Games. Took 3 wickets for 16 runs in the first ODI against England — her best score in that format.

2024: Received the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award. Other names in this category were Saskia Horley (Scotland), Shreya Patil (India), and Freya Sargen (Ireland). Took 2 wickets for 5 runs in a T20I match vs. Sri Lanka — her best T20I result. Scored 44 runs in 23 innings during the series vs. Pakistan. South Africa won, and she was named Player of the Match.

2025: In January, news confirmed her ICC award for 2024.

Personal life

Annerie Dercksen keeps much of her personal life private. She has shared some parts of her childhood and early experiences.

Family

Dercksen was born in Beaufort West, South Africa. She spent her early years without regular electricity. Her family used a diesel engine to power the lights in the evening. Later, her father installed solar panels, but on cloudy days, they had no power. She did not have a TV at home until she was 10 years old. To watch TV, she went to her grandparents' house. She first learned about cricket from newspapers. The first match she watched was in 2017, when South Africa lost to England in the ODI World Cup semi-final. It was there that she became a fan of Marizanne Kapp.

Finance

As of April 2025, Dercksen’s net worth is about $389,000.

Cars and House

She grew up in Beaufort West. There are no reports of her owning expensive cars or a large home. Her lifestyle seems simple and modest.

Fans

Dercksen’s fans were excited when the ICC named her Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year for 2024. She has a following of about 4,000 people on Instagram.