International career

Nadine de Klerk, born on January 16, 2000, is a South African cricketer who plays in multiple roles. She can contribute both with the bat and the ball, making her a versatile player. Below is a timeline of her journey in international cricket:

WTest Career

Debut: South Africa Women vs England Women at Taunton, June 27-30, 2022

Last Match: England Women vs South Africa Women at Bloemfontein, December 15-17, 2024

Nadine started her Test career in June 2022 against England Women.

WODI Career

Debut: South Africa Women vs India Women at Potchefstroom (Uni), May 09, 2017

Last Match: South Africa Women vs England Women at Potchefstroom, December 11, 2024

Nadine played her first ODI match against India at Potchefstroom in May 2017. She has remained a key player in this format ever since.

WT20I Career

Debut: South Africa Women vs India Women at Potchefstroom, February 13, 2018

Last Match: South Africa Women vs England Women at Centurion, November 30, 2024

In February 2018, Nadine played her first T20I match against India at Potchefstroom.

Key Moments in Nadine de Klerk’s Career

2017: Nadine made her WODI debut against India at Potchefstroom on May 9.

2018: She debuted in the WT20I format against India at Potchefstroom on February 13.

2019: Nadine joined the Powerade Women's National Academy intake.

2020: She became part of South Africa’s squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. Cricket South Africa awarded her a national contract for the 2020–21 season.

2021: In the fifth ODI against India, Nadine took 3 wickets for 35 runs, helping her team win the match.

2022: Nadine was one of the reserves for South Africa’s squad in the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand (February). She made her Test debut against England Women in June 2022.

2023: Nadine played a key role in helping South Africa win against Pakistan and New Zealand. She took four wickets in the second match against Pakistan, helping her team win 6-0. Along with Chloe Tryon, she helped South Africa win 4-0 over New Zealand in the first ODI match. In September 2023, Nadine won the Player of the Year Award at The Blaze's inaugural awards dinner. She took 30 wickets in 17 matches across different formats.

2024: Nadine was named in South Africa’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. In the final match against New Zealand, she took one wicket. South Africa lost the final by 32 points, with New Zealand winning the championship.



Leagues Participation

Nadine de Klerk has played in some of the most well-known leagues in women's cricket. She was part of the Women's Big Bash League with Brisbane Heat from 2020/21 to 2024/25. She also participated in the Women's Premier League and the Women's Hundred, competing at the highest levels in these leagues.

Women's Big Bash League

Nadine de Klerk played for Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League from the 2020/21 season to the 2024/25 season. She became part of important matches, contributing with both bat and ball. In 2020, she said that joining the WBBL was a "great step in the right direction" for her career. Below is a table summarizing her time in the league:

Year Team Notes 2020/21 Brisbane Heat Played in the 2nd semi-final match, Brisbane Heat lost to Sydney Thunder (143/6 vs 131/18.3) Nov 20, 2021 Brisbane Heat Brisbane Heat beat Melbourne Renegades by 43 runs, De Klerk took 2 wickets along with Nicola Hancock 2024/25 Brisbane Heat Played in Game 10 against Hobart Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat lost by 7 wickets Total Brisbane Heat Played 26 matches, scored 190 runs (average 13.57), took 11 wickets (average 33.54)

Women's Premier League Participation

Nadine de Klerk debuted in the Women's Premier League in 2024 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In December 2024, Mumbai Indians acquired her for the 2025 season.

Year Team Notes 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore Joined after Knight withdrew from the tournament 2025 Mumbai Indians Purchased at the WPL 2025 auction

Women's Hundred Participation

Nadine de Klerk played in The Hundred women's tournament in 2023 for Oval Invincibles. In the 29th match on August 21, 2023, in London, she scored 51 runs off 25 balls. Her performance helped Oval Invincibles win against Trent Rockets by 3 runs. She received the Player of the Match award.

Year Team Notes 2023 Oval Invincibles Scored 51 runs in 25 balls vs. Trent Rockets. Player of the Match.

Domestic career

Nadine de Klerk started playing for Northerns in 2013. She took part in the CSA Women's One-Day Cup and the CSA Women's T20 Challenge. In 2019, she moved to Western Province and continued in these competitions.

In 2023, she signed with The Blaze in England. In the Charlotte Edwards Cup, she took 15 wickets, the highest in the tournament. In the Rachel Hayhoe Flint Trophy, she scored 104 runs, with 43 in one match, and took 13 wickets. In 2024, she played another season for The Blaze, scoring 106 runs in a Rachel Hayhoe Flint Trophy match, helping the team win against Western Storm by 4 wickets.

She was selected for South Africa’s squad in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the home series against England in November 2024.

Records and achievements

Nadine de Klerk received awards and set important records in her career. Her performances in domestic and international matches were recognized.

2023 – Named Player of the Year at The Blaze’s awards dinner. Took 30 wickets in 17 matches.

2023 – Scored 51 runs off 25 balls in The Hundred Women's Competition. Named Player of the Match.

2023 – Won Player of the Series against Pakistan after taking 13 wickets in five ODIs with an average of 12.76.

2023 – Nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month in September for performances in South Africa’s victories over Pakistan and New Zealand.

Personal life

Nadine de Klerk is known not only for her cricket career but also for details about her family, finances, and public image.

Finance

In October 2024, the website peopleai.com estimated her net worth at $1.01 million in 2023.

Family

Some of her relatives have been involved in cricket since 2022. One of them played for Somerset, and her cousin represented the Netherlands. In an interview, she mentioned that her father was a big cricket fan and helped her in her career.

Scandals

In 2022, after losing to England, she said the team had been too relaxed and promised better performance in the next matches.

Fans

Her Instagram account had 23,000 followers in 2024.