Mignon du Preez

Mignon du Preez

batsman

Full name:Mignon du Preez
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

The Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches1154114130
Innings1421
Overs1.04.53.01.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs531246
Wickets0100
Avg03100
SR02900
Eco56.4186
BB0100
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches1154114130
Innings2141104121
Not outs0271815
Runs119376018052974
Balls Faced304555617832549
Avg59.532.9820.9828.05
SR39.1467.67101.23116.67
Fours18366179289
Fifties018719
Sixies062157
Highest1021166988
Hundreds1200

Mignon du Preez Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

Mignon Du Preez News

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Right now, you can get to know cricketer Mignon Du Preez better as we have gathered news about him for you, everything from his training plan to his personal motivation to take to the field of play.

WBBL09| Sydney Sixers women excel in chase, defeat Brisbane with ease

WBBL09| Sydney Sixers women excel in chase, defeat Brisbane with ease

Sydney Sixers Women's strong partnerships and consistent batting led to a convincing victory against Brisbane in the Women's BBL, despite initial hiccups and a commendable target set by Brisbane. Resilient team effort secured a comfortable win for the Sixers, showcasing their dominance in the match.

Mignon Du Preez12:52 PM, 24 February, 2020

VIDEO | Katherine Brunt’s ‘sportsmanship’ backfires as South Africa win after escaping mankad

Mignon Du Preez10:34 AM, 27 September, 2019

IND v SA | Second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women washed out

Mignon Du Preez10:09 AM, 25 September, 2019

IND W vs SA W | Deepti Sharma bamboozles visitors with spin as India take 1-0 lead

Mignon Du Preez08:40 PM, 10 February, 2018

India vs South Africa women | Mignon du Preez leads hosts to consolation victory

Another Players

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