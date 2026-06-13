International career

Nonkululeko Mlaba was born on June 27, 2000. She is a South African cricketer who plays as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. She started playing for the South Africa women's cricket team in September 2019. Nonkululeko quickly became an important player for her team. Her bowling style allows her to turn the ball well and create challenges for batters. Her debut was a key moment in her career, and since then, she has continued to grow as a player.

Nonkululeko is 5 feet 6 inches tall (1.68 meters). Her height helps her as a bowler. It allows her to get more bounce when she bowls. This is important for a spinner, as it makes the ball harder to play. Her height helps her control her deliveries and be more accurate. Her physical shape and fitness allow her to bowl for long periods without losing strength. Her height also helps her move well around the field and stay focused during matches.

Nonkululeko weighs about 60 kg (132 lbs). This is a healthy weight for her position as a bowler. It helps her stay agile and keep her balance during her bowling action. Her weight allows her to move quickly, which is essential for a bowler who needs to change positions fast. Nonkululeko’s focus on staying fit plays a big role in her success. She can handle the demands of both domestic and international cricket because she works hard on her fitness.

2019

WT20I debut: South Africa Women vs India Women at Surat on September 24, 2019.

Selected for South Africa's squad for the series against India.

2020

WODI debut: South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women at Duran on January 20, 2021.

Named in South Africa's WODI squad for the series against New Zealand in January 2020.

Included in South Africa's squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Awarded newcomer of the year at Cricket South Africa's annual awards ceremony in July 2020.

Named in South Africa's 24-woman squad to train ahead of the England tour in July 2020.

2021

WODI debut: South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women at Durban on January 20, 2021.

Included in South Africa's squad for the WODI series against Pakistan.

2022

Named for South Africa's team in the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand (February 2022).

Received first central contract from Cricket South Africa for the 2022-23 season in May 2022.

WTest debut: South Africa Women vs England Women at Taunton on June 27-30, 2022.

Selected for South Africa's team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham, England (July 2022).

2024

Last WT20I: England Women vs South Africa Women at Benoni on November 27, 2024.

Last WODI: South Africa Women vs England Women at Potchefstroom on December 11, 2024.

Last WTest: England Women vs South Africa Women at Bloemfontein on December 15-17, 2024.

Best WT20I performance: 4/29 against the West Indies in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. South Africa finished as runners-up in the tournament.

Included in South Africa's squad for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and multi-format series against England in November 2024.

Leagues Participation

Nonkululeko Mlaba has not taken part in any leagues during her career.

Domestic career

Nonkululeko Mlaba started playing cricket at 13. She joined the CSA National U-19 Girls tournaments at 16. One of her early achievements was a five-wicket haul in Bloemfontein, which earned her recognition. In late 2018, she played in the South Africa School Side Tournaments and continued to impress.

She played for KwaZulu-Natal Women from 2015/16 to 2018/19. After that, she joined KwaZulu-Natal Coastal Women from 2019/20 to 2024/25. She also represented the Dolphins Women's team in domestic cricket. Though her career is still young, she earned the Women’s Newcomer of the Year award in 2020 from Cricket South Africa, showing her potential.

Records and achievements

Nonkululeko Mlaba has achieved many notable records and awards in her career. Her performances have earned her recognition, both in domestic and international cricket.

2020: Named Women's Newcomer of the Year at Cricket South Africa's awards.

2024: Took a 10-wicket haul in a Test match, becoming the first South African woman cricketer to do so during a one-off Test against England.

2024: Recorded her best T20 performance with figures of 4/29 against the West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. South Africa finished as runners-up in the tournament.

2023-2024: Won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as part of the South African team.

Personal life

Nonkululeko Mlaba is focused on her cricket career and keeps her personal life private. She does not share much about her relationships or family. She prefers to keep the spotlight on her achievements in the sport.

Finance

As of 2025, Nonkululeko Mlaba's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Most of her income comes from cricket.

Family

There is little information available about Nonkululeko’s family life. She has not shared details about her relationships or whether she has children. She keeps her personal life away from the public.

Scandals

In interviews, Nonkululeko has said she does not let negative comments on the internet bother her. She sees them as a chance to grow. She also mentioned that at first, she did not consider cricket as a career. Over time, she began to take the sport more seriously and has grown both as a person and a player. She plays for her family, friends, and the children who look up to her.

Fans

Nonkululeko is a role model to many of her fans. They admire her dedication to cricket and her love for the sport. Even though she keeps her personal life private, she is one of South Africa’s most respected cricketers.