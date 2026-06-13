Marizanne Kapp News View all All the details of life of cricketer Marizanne Kapp are presented here: what is his motivation to win matches, how he trains and what is his life outside the cricket field. AI Simulation, SA-W vs PAK-W | South Africa cruise to six-wicket win as all-round discipline sets the tone As per ChatGPT, South Africa Women will open their T20 series against Pakistan Women with a composed six-wicket victory in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. A tight bowling effort restricted the visitors to 128/8 before a steady top-order guided the hosts home in the chase with eight balls to spare. Marizanne Kapp WPL Final | Twitter in disbelief as RCB condemn DC to second-best for fourth year running with thrilling win Marizanne Kapp WPL Eliminator | Twitter in awe as Delhi Capitals storm into final with comfortable win over Gujarat Giants Marizanne Kapp WPL | Twitter applauds as Delhi Capitals pip Mumbai Indians in playoff race with win over UP Warriorz Marizanne Kapp AI Simulation, Gujarat Giants-W vs Delhi Capitals-W | Calm chase seals another win for Delhi in Vadodara

International career

Marizanne Kapp has been a vital player for South Africa since her debut in 2009. She has become one of the top all-rounders in women’s cricket, consistently delivering strong performances with both bat and ball. Over the years, Kapp has made her mark in major tournaments and achieved important milestones.

2009 – Kapp played her first ODI on March 10 against Australia at the Women’s Cricket World Cup. She made her T20I debut on June 16, also against Australia.

2013 – Scored a century against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. This performance showed her ability as both a batswoman and bowler.

2017 – Kapp was selected for the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year.

2018 – She took 100 wickets in WODIs during a series against West Indies. She was South Africa’s top scorer in the ICC Women’s World T20.

2019 – In May, Kapp reached her 100th WODI match during the series against Pakistan.

2020 – She was part of the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She also joined the 24-woman training squad for the tour to England.

2022 – Kapp took her first five-wicket haul in WODIs against England in March. In June, she scored 150 runs in a Test match against England, setting a record for the highest individual score by a South African woman in Test cricket. She missed the Commonwealth Games due to a family matter.

2024 – Kapp was named in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She played an important role in the ODI series against England in November. On October 20, she took a wicket in the final against New Zealand. By October 13, Kapp ranked fifth in the Women's T20 World Cup for top scorers with 82 points.

Leagues Participation

Marizanne Kapp has played in several major leagues, proving her skill and strength in different competitions.

Women's Indian Premier League

In 2023, Marizanne Kapp was one of the first South Africans chosen in the Women’s Indian Premier League (WPL) auction. The Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, and UPZ Warriors competed for her. Kapp ended up joining the Delhi Capitals.

In March 2024, she helped her team win against Royal Challengers Bangalore by scoring 32 runs from 16 balls and taking 2 wickets in 35 balls. The final score was 194-5 for Delhi Capitals. In her first season, Kapp took 9 wickets and scored 177 runs.

By February 2025, she had played 17 matches for Delhi Capitals in the WPL and continued to play for them in 2025.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Wickets 2023 Delhi Capitals - - - 2024 Delhi Capitals 17 177 9 2025 Delhi Capitals 17 - -

Women's Caribbean Premier League

Marizanne Kapp, a South African cricketer, has played for the Barbados Royals women’s team since 2024.

Women's Big Bash League

Marizanne Kapp joined the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in 2018 with the Sydney Sixers. She contributed to two tournament wins with them and played for the Perth Scorchers. In 2024, Kapp signed a three-year contract with the Melbourne Stars. She joined the team to work with coach Jonathan Baty and former Australian captain Meg Lanning.

Year Team Achievements 2018-2019 Sydney Sixers Helped the team win two tournaments 2021-2022 Perth Scorchers Named Player of the Match in WBBL finals 2024-2027 Melbourne Stars Signed a three-year contract

Domestic career

Marizanne Kapp started her cricket career with Eastern Province and Northerns at the domestic level. She became known for her strong skills with both bat and ball. Her solid performances in local games helped her stand out, and soon, national selectors took notice.

Other Leagues

Marizanne Kapp played in different leagues around the world:

In the 2017-2018 season, Kapp played for Australian Capital Territory Meteors in the Women’s National Cricket League, taking seven wickets in four matches.

In September 2019, she joined the M van der Merwe XI for the first Women’s T20 Super League in South Africa.

In 2021, Kapp was picked by Oval Invincibles for the first season of The Hundred.

In 2022, Kapp played for Oval Invincibles again. They won the competition, and she was named Player of the Match for her performance in the final.

In May 2022, she played for Falcons in the 2022 FairBreak Invitational T20 in Dubai. She scored 67 in the final, but her team lost to the Tornadoes.

Records and achievements

Marizanne Kapp has achieved many remarkable feats throughout her cricket career.

First South African Woman to Take a T20 Hat-Trick

She became the first South African woman to take a hat-trick in a T20 International match.

She became the first South African woman to take a hat-trick in a T20 International match. 100 ODI Wickets

In September 2018, she took her 100th ODI wicket against the West Indies, becoming one of the top bowlers in the format.

In September 2018, she took her 100th ODI wicket against the West Indies, becoming one of the top bowlers in the format. ICC Recognition

Kapp earned a spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year in 2017, recognizing her exceptional skills.

Kapp earned a spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year in 2017, recognizing her exceptional skills. Record-Breaking Test Century

In June 2022, she scored 150 runs in a Test match against England, setting a new record for the highest individual score for South Africa in women’s Test cricket.

In June 2022, she scored 150 runs in a Test match against England, setting a new record for the highest individual score for South Africa in women’s Test cricket. Multiple Player of the Match Awards

She has won many Player of the Match awards, thanks to her all-around performances in both batting and bowling.

She has won many Player of the Match awards, thanks to her all-around performances in both batting and bowling. Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

Kapp played for the Sydney Sixers, contributing to the team’s success alongside players like Ellyse Perry.

Kapp played for the Sydney Sixers, contributing to the team’s success alongside players like Ellyse Perry. The Hundred (2021)

She joined Oval Invincibles in 2021 and helped them win the championship, earning the Player of the Match award in the final.

She joined Oval Invincibles in 2021 and helped them win the championship, earning the Player of the Match award in the final. Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Kapp joined Delhi Capitals in 2023 and continues to shine in the Women’s Premier League.

Personal life

Marizanne Kapp was born on January 4, 1990, in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa. She grew up in a family that loved sports. From a young age, she played various sports in school at Hoërskool D.F. Malherbe. Unlike many girls in South Africa who chose netball or hockey, Kapp was drawn to cricket. She often played with boys, which helped her improve her skills.

Finance

Her net worth is around $1 million.

Scandals

In 2022, Kapp had to leave the Commonwealth Games due to a family emergency. Her sister's husband was involved in a serious accident. Despite this, she continued to play cricket and focused on her career.

Fans

Marizanne Kapp has a large fan base. In 2023, she shared an old photo with her teammate Henrique Nortier before the Women's Premier League (WPL). In 2022, an NFT featuring Kapp was sold on the FanCraze website. The NFT showed a video from the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final match and cost $14. Her Instagram has 112K followers.