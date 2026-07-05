Conroy Fabian Wright
bowler
|Full name:
|Conroy Fabian Wright
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|19
|Innings
|13
|16
|Overs
|38.0
|46.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|242
|305
|Wickets
|11
|12
|Avg
|22
|25.41
|SR
|20.72
|23
|Eco
|6.36
|6.63
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|19
|Innings
|13
|14
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|133
|133
|Balls Faced
|110
|111
|Avg
|19
|16.62
|SR
|120.9
|119.82
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|50
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0