Conroy Fabian Wright

Conroy Fabian Wright

bowler

Full name:Conroy Fabian Wright
Nationality:Cayman Islands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1619
Innings1316
Overs38.046.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs242305
Wickets1112
Avg2225.41
SR20.7223
Eco6.366.63
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1619
Innings1314
Not outs66
Runs133133
Balls Faced110111
Avg1916.62
SR120.9119.82
Fours66
Fifties11
Sixies66
Highest5050
Hundreds00

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