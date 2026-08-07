Bazil Kevon
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bazil Kevon
|Nationality:
|Cayman islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|20.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|116
|116
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|14.5
|14.5
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|5.8
|5.8
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|10
|10
|Balls Faced
|11
|11
|Avg
|5
|5
|SR
|90.9
|90.9
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0