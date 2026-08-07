Bazil Kevon

Bazil Kevon

all rounder

Full name:Bazil Kevon
Nationality:Cayman islands

Teams

2025 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs20.020.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs116116
Wickets88
Avg14.514.5
SR1515
Eco5.85.8
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs1010
Balls Faced1111
Avg55
SR90.990.9
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest77
Hundreds00

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