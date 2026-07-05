Patrick Albert Heron
batsman
|Full name:
|Patrick Albert Heron
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|8
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|8
|8
|SR
|6
|6
|Eco
|8
|8
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|198
|198
|Balls Faced
|190
|190
|Avg
|28.28
|28.28
|SR
|104.21
|104.21
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|59
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|0