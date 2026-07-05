Patrick Albert Heron

Patrick Albert Heron

batsman

Full name:Patrick Albert Heron
Nationality:Cayman Islands

Teams

2023 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs88
Wickets11
Avg88
SR66
Eco88
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Not outs22
Runs198198
Balls Faced190190
Avg28.2828.28
SR104.21104.21
Fours1212
Fifties22
Sixies66
Highest5959
Hundreds00

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