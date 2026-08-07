Dunka Romeo

Dunka Romeo

all rounder

Full name:Dunka Romeo
Nationality:Cayman islands

Teams

2026 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs7.07.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs4242
Wickets22
Avg2121
SR2121
Eco66
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs44
Balls Faced66
Avg44
SR66.6666.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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