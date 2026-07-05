Demar Johnson

Demar Johnson

bowler

Full name:Demar Johnson
Nationality:Cayman Islands

Teams

2026 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs13.513.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs106106
Wickets33
Avg35.3335.33
SR27.6627.66
Eco7.667.66
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs5959
Balls Faced3939
Avg19.6619.66
SR151.28151.28
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest4444
Hundreds00

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