Demar Johnson
bowler
|Full name:
|Demar Johnson
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|13.5
|13.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|106
|106
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|35.33
|35.33
|SR
|27.66
|27.66
|Eco
|7.66
|7.66
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|59
|59
|Balls Faced
|39
|39
|Avg
|19.66
|19.66
|SR
|151.28
|151.28
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|44
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0