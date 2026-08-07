Naidoo Akshay Reddy

Naidoo Akshay Reddy

bowler

Full name:Naidoo Akshay Reddy
Nationality:Cayman islands

Teams

2026 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1111
Balls Faced1717
Avg5.55.5
SR64.764.7
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1111
Hundreds00

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