International career

Sinalo Jafta was born on 22 December 1994 in South Africa. She is a right-handed batter and a wicket-keeper. As a child, she started with hockey. From the age of five, she trained every day. She joined university with a hockey scholarship. At the age of thirteen, she picked up cricket. For some time, she trained for both sports. Later, she chose cricket and focused only on that. She played six years of domestic cricket. In 2016, at the age of twenty-one, she joined the national cricket team.

2016

Played in domestic cricket.

Made her WODI debut for South Africa on October 22 against New Zealand in Paarl.

2019

In April, selected for the WT20I squad against Pakistan.

Made her WT20I debut on May 15 in Pretoria against Pakistan.

2020

In March, received a national contract from Cricket South Africa for the 2020–21 season.

In July, joined a 24-player training group in Pretoria before the England tour.

2021

In April, became captain of the South African Emerging Women’s team for the tour of Bangladesh.

2022

In February, selected for the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

In June, included in the Test squad for the one-off match against England.

Made her Test debut on June 27 against England in Taunton.

In July, selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

2023

Returned to cricket in January after treatment for alcohol problems.

Took part in matches against West Indies and India.

Helped her team with leadership and communication.

In February, won a silver medal at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Called it an emotional year due to personal recovery and success on the field.

2024

Selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In November, played against England in a multi-format home series.

Played her last WT20I on November 30 in Centurion against England.

Played her last WTest match from December 15 to 17 in Bloemfontein against England.

2025

On May 9, played her last WODI match in Colombo (RPS) against Sri Lanka.

Preparing for the final match of the Tri-Nation ODI Series in May ahead of the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Career Stats

Test Matches: Played 4 matches. Scored 36 runs. Hit 4 fours.

ODI Matches: Played 36 matches. Scored 165 runs. Hit 13 fours and 1 six.

T20I Matches: Played 55 matches. Scored 138 runs. Hit 15 fours and 2 sixes.

Leagues Participation

Sinalo Jafta has not taken part in any domestic franchise leagues or international T20 leagues.

Domestic career

Sinalo Jafta spent six years playing provincial cricket in South Africa. These matches helped her improve her skills and move closer to national selection. In 2019, she joined the Devnarain XI squad for the first edition of the Women’s T20 Super League. This event brought together players from different levels, allowing young and experienced cricketers to compete and learn. Provincial cricket in South Africa includes strong bowlers and wicket-keepers, many with backgrounds in other sports like hockey.

Records and achievements

Sinalo Jafta has taken part in several key moments for South African women’s cricket. Her career includes medals, leadership roles, and participation in major world events.

2020: Received a national contract from Cricket South Africa ahead of the 2020–21 season

2021: Appointed captain of the South African Emerging Women's team for the tour of Bangladesh

2022: Played in the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand

2022: Included in South Africa’s squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

2023: Won the silver medal at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with the South African national team

2024: Named in the national squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

2024: Included in South Africa’s squad for the multi-format home series against England

Personal life

Sinalo Jafta has shared a few details about her background, personal struggles, and public image. Her journey on and off the field has inspired many cricket followers in South Africa and beyond.

Family

The mother of Sinalo Jafta is Lumka Jafta. Her father’s name has not been shared publicly. Sinalo has said that her mother raised her and her brother alone while working as a teacher. Information about a partner or children has not been made public.

Finance

The estimated net worth of Sinalo Jafta is between $500,000 and $1 million.

Scandals

Jafta described the year 2023 as emotional. Four months before winning the silver medal at the T20 World Cup, she was undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse and was close to retirement. In January 2023, she returned and took part in matches against West Indies and India.

Fans

In 2024, Jafta became the face of the ICC’s campaign against social media abuse during the Women’s T20 World Cup.