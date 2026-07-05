Suresh Kumar Raina

Suresh Raina News View all For those who are ready to get to know the cricket player Suresh Raina, we invite you to find out all the latest news about him: how the matches with his participation went, what training plan he follows, and in which tournaments he will participate. Suresh Raina Discusses What Gives Shubman Gill an Edge as India Captain Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian cricket team in the 2027 World Cup. With Gill as a captain in the ODI side, the Indian team has not been able to do much well in bilateral series. However, Suresh Raina believes there is an X factor, which gives Gill an advantage. Suresh Raina Twitter Reacts as Chepauk Turns Emotional During Dhonis Goodbye Moment Suresh Raina Suresh Raina Praises Sanju Samson in Heartfelt Instagram Post Suresh Raina Two Indian Stars Questioned by ED in Illegal Gambling Case Suresh Raina IPL 2023 | Ravindra Jadeja will be great support for MS Dhoni, predicts Suresh Raina

International career

Suresh Raina is a former Indian cricketer. He played as a left-handed middle-order batsman and sometimes bowled off-spin. He was known for his aggressive style of play and his skills in the field. Raina also served as the stand-in captain for the Indian team and Chennai Super Kings when MS Dhoni was unavailable.

Here's a look at his career year by year:

2005-2006

ODI debut: Raina played his first One Day International (ODI) match on July 30, 2005, against Sri Lanka.

T20I debut: He made his debut in T20I cricket on December 1, 2006, against South Africa.

2010

Test debut: Raina played his first Test match on July 26, 2010, against Sri Lanka.

2011

World Cup victory: Raina played a key role in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, scoring an important 36 runs in the semi-final. India went on to win the World Cup.

West Indies tour: Raina led India as captain in the West Indies series after MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag were unavailable. Raina helped India win the series.

2012

T20I performance: Raina was named in the 'Team of the Tournament' for the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup.

ODI series against Sri Lanka: In the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka, Raina scored 65 runs, leading India to a five-wicket win.

2014

Captaincy in Bangladesh: Raina captained India during the series against Bangladesh in 2014. India won the series 2–0. Raina’s captaincy was praised for his leadership, especially when India defended a low total of 104 runs in the 2nd ODI.

2016-2018

Return to the T20I team: Raina returned to the Indian T20I team in February 2018 after strong performances in domestic cricket. He played well in the T20 series against South Africa, winning the Man of the Match award in the final match for his all-round performance.

2020

Retirement announcement: On August 15, 2020, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket shortly after MS Dhoni did the same. He shared his decision on social media.

2022

Retirement from IPL and domestic cricket: On September 6, 2022, Raina retired from all forms of cricket, including IPL and domestic matches.

Suresh Raina was a key player for India during his career. He was known for his strong batting in limited-overs cricket and his quick fielding. He also captained the team in several important series and played vital roles in India's World Cup and Champions Trophy wins.

Leagues Participation

Suresh Raina, also known as "Mr. IPL," played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2008 to 2021. He was a key player for CSK, helping the team win multiple titles. Raina often batted at No. 3, where he was consistent and crucial for the team’s success. He scored over 400 runs in seven consecutive seasons and became a legend of the IPL.

Along with his batting, Raina was a great fielder and a handy bowler. He holds the record for the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in IPL history. His ability to perform in crucial moments, especially in playoffs, made him one of the most reliable players in the tournament.

Indian Premier League

Raina played an important role in CSK’s victories, including their first IPL title in 2010. He also led Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was banned. Despite some challenges, like leaving the CSK bio-bubble before the 2020 season, Raina returned and played a key role in CSK’s success. However, his form declined in 2021, and CSK chose not to retain him for the next season. He went unsold in the 2022 IPL Auction, marking the end of his playing career. After that, he began working as a commentator.

Year Team Notes 2008 Chennai Super Kings First season with CSK 2009 Chennai Super Kings Strong performance for CSK 2010 Chennai Super Kings Key player in CSK’s first IPL title 2011 Chennai Super Kings Helped CSK win another IPL title 2012 Chennai Super Kings Played well in both group stages and playoffs 2013 Chennai Super Kings Contributed greatly in CSK’s success 2014 Chennai Super Kings Strong performance in playoffs 2015 Chennai Super Kings Vital role in reaching playoffs 2016 Gujarat Lions Led the team to the playoffs 2017 Gujarat Lions Another successful season for Gujarat Lions 2018 Chennai Super Kings Returned to CSK after suspension, won title 2019 Chennai Super Kings Helped CSK reach the final 2020 Chennai Super Kings Left bio-bubble early 2021 Chennai Super Kings Dropped from playing XI due to poor form

In the 2008 IPL Auction, Suresh Raina was bought by CSK for INR 2.6 crores. He remained with the team for many years, but in the 2022 IPL Auction, no teams bid for him, ending his playing career in the IPL. After that, Raina started working as a commentator.

Domestic career

Suresh Raina began his domestic career at a young age, captaining the Uttar Pradesh U-16 team. His skills were recognized early, and at just 15 and a half years old, he was selected for the U-19 tour to England in 2002. During this tour, he scored two half-centuries in Test matches. Later that year, he also went on an U-17 tour to Sri Lanka.

Raina made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh in February 2003 at the age of 16, playing against Assam. However, he did not play again in the tournament until the next season. In 2005, he made his debut in List A cricket against Madhya Pradesh, scoring 16 runs. Over the years, he played for various teams, including India Green, India Blue, Rest of India, and more.

In the 2005–06 Ranji season, Raina scored 620 runs in six matches. However, by 2018, his form had dipped. He only scored 105 runs in nine innings, and his average dropped to 11.66. As a result, Akshdeep Nath replaced him as Uttar Pradesh's Ranji captain.

Raina also had a strong showing in the 2004 U-19 World Cup, where he scored three half-centuries, including a quick 90 runs off 38 balls. This led to him receiving a Border-Gavaskar scholarship, allowing him to train at the Australian Cricket Academy. In 2005, he played his first limited-overs season, scoring 645 runs at an average of 53.75.

Records and achievements

Suresh Raina holds many cricket records that highlight his successful career in T20, IPL, and Champions League.

First Indian to score 6000 and 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

First Indian to score a century in International T20 and Champions League T20.

First player to score 5000 runs in IPL.

Holds the record for most catches (107) in the IPL.

Second player (after Chris Gayle) and first Indian to hit 100 sixes in the IPL.

Highest run scorer (842 runs) in the Champions League T20.

Holds the record for the most fifties (6) in Champions League T20.

Record for most runs in the powerplay in an IPL match.

Awards:

2011 CEAT T20 International Player of the Year.

2012: Named 12th man in the "Team of the Tournament" at the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

Personal life

Suresh Raina was born on 27 November 1986 into a Kashmiri Pandit family. His father, Trilokchand Raina, worked as a military officer in an ordnance factory, while his mother, Parvesh Raina, stayed at home. The family left Rainawari, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, during the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s and moved to Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Raina has a sister, and his elder brother serves in the Indian Army. In 1998, Raina went to Lucknow to study at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College.

Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary, his school friend, on April 3, 2015. The couple has two children: a daughter, Garcia, and a son, Rio. They started the Garcia Raina Foundation, named after their daughter.

Family and Career

Raina has a close bond with MS Dhoni, and they retired from international cricket on the same day. After his retirement, Raina began working as a sports commentator and presenter. He was the second youngest player to become the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Finance

Suresh Raina's net worth is estimated at $25 million as of 2024, making him one of the richest cricketers in the world. In addition to his national career, he played for domestic teams like Uttar Pradesh, Central Zone, Gujarat Lions, and Chennai Super Kings.

Cars and House

Raina drives luxury cars such as a Mercedes Benz GLE 350D, Audi Q7, Porsche Boxster S, and a Kia Carnival. His house, located in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, is a cottage-style building with modern interiors. The house is worth around Rs 18 crore, and Raina lives there with his parents, wife, and children.

Scandals

In 2013, Raina’s name came up in the IPL match-fixing controversy when the Chennai Super Kings were banned. Raina denied being involved and said the players were unaware of the match-fixing.

In 2020, Raina’s uncle, Ashok Kumar, was killed during a robbery in Pathankot. The criminals received 12 years in prison for the crime.

In December 2020, Raina was arrested for breaking COVID-19 rules at a club in Mumbai.

Fans

Raina has a large fan base. In 2020, when he retired from international cricket, the hashtag #15yearsofRaina became popular on social media. His 33rd birthday in 2019 was also celebrated by fans online. Raina has 27 million followers on Instagram.