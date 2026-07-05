Suboth Bhati

Suboth Bhati

bowler

Full name:Suboth Bhati
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Spartans

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches103044
Innings153042
Overs262.1214.0149.1
Balls---
Maidens61161
Runs7119751146
Wickets224552
Avg32.3121.6622.03
SR71.528.5317.21
Eco2.714.557.68
BB654
4w025
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches103044
Innings141920
Not outs148
Runs201155139
Balls Faced312202116
Avg15.4610.3311.58
SR64.4276.73119.82
Fours201111
Fifties100
Sixies1089
Highest624226
Hundreds000

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