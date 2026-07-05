Suboth Bhati
bowler
|Full name:
|Suboth Bhati
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|30
|44
|Innings
|15
|30
|42
|Overs
|262.1
|214.0
|149.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|61
|16
|1
|Runs
|711
|975
|1146
|Wickets
|22
|45
|52
|Avg
|32.31
|21.66
|22.03
|SR
|71.5
|28.53
|17.21
|Eco
|2.71
|4.55
|7.68
|BB
|6
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|2
|5
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|30
|44
|Innings
|14
|19
|20
|Not outs
|1
|4
|8
|Runs
|201
|155
|139
|Balls Faced
|312
|202
|116
|Avg
|15.46
|10.33
|11.58
|SR
|64.42
|76.73
|119.82
|Fours
|20
|11
|11
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|10
|8
|9
|Highest
|62
|42
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0