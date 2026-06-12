Suresh Raina News

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The latest news about Suresh Raina, known as “Mr. IPL,” often revolves around his contributions to the game, his off-field ventures, and insights into his illustrious career. Stay connected with us for Suresh Raina news, covering his professional milestones and recent developments.

Twitter Reacts as Chepauk Turns Emotional During Dhonis Goodbye Moment

Twitter Reacts as Chepauk Turns Emotional During Dhonis Goodbye Moment

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Suresh Raina Praises Sanju Samson in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Suresh Raina Praises Sanju Samson in Heartfelt Instagram Post

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Two Indian Stars Questioned by ED in Illegal Gambling Case

Two Indian Stars Questioned by ED in Illegal Gambling Case

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IPL 2023 | Ravindra Jadeja will be great support for MS Dhoni, predicts Suresh Raina

IPL 2023 | Ravindra Jadeja will be great support for MS Dhoni, predicts Suresh Raina

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IND vs AUS | Suryakumar Yadav should be playing all three formats, believes Suresh Raina

IND vs AUS | Suryakumar Yadav should be playing all three formats, believes Suresh Raina

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WATCH | Suresh Raina turns back the clock in Road Safety World Series with spectacular catch at point

WATCH | Suresh Raina turns back the clock in Road Safety World Series with spectacular catch at point

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Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket, to play overseas T20 Leagues

Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket, to play overseas T20 Leagues

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KL Rahul has looked very calm and composed as a captain, says Suresh Raina

KL Rahul has looked very calm and composed as a captain, says Suresh Raina

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IPL 2022 | Shikhar Dhawan must be disappointed about South Africa T20Is exclusion, believes Suresh Raina

IPL 2022 | Shikhar Dhawan must be disappointed about South Africa T20Is exclusion, believes Suresh Raina

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IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina entered my life like a god, says Kartik Tyagi

IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina entered my life like a god, says Kartik Tyagi

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IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina ‘thrilled’ as Ravindra Jadeja named new CSK captain

IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina ‘thrilled’ as Ravindra Jadeja named new CSK captain

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IPL 2022 | Kumar Sangakkara explains why 'absolute legend' Suresh Raina went unsold at auction

IPL 2022 | Kumar Sangakkara explains why 'absolute legend' Suresh Raina went unsold at auction

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IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina not getting picked came as a surprise, says Sunil Gavaskar

IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina not getting picked came as a surprise, says Sunil Gavaskar

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IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina will be the first guy CSK will go after, reckons Robin Uthappa

IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina will be the first guy CSK will go after, reckons Robin Uthappa

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T20 World Cup 2021 | Like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam is proof that good batting and good captaincy go hand in hand, says Suresh Raina

T20 World Cup 2021 | Like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam is proof that good batting and good captaincy go hand in hand, says Suresh Raina

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T20 World Cup 2021 | Dressing room environment will be very positive because of MS Dhoni’s arrival, says Sunil Gavaskar

T20 World Cup 2021 | Dressing room environment will be very positive because of MS Dhoni’s arrival, says Sunil Gavaskar

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T20 World Cup 2021 | 'Win it for Virat Kohli' – Suresh Raina's message for team India ahead of T20 WC

T20 World Cup 2021 | 'Win it for Virat Kohli' – Suresh Raina's message for team India ahead of T20 WC

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IPL 2021 | Three consecutive defeats a matter of concern, admits CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

IPL 2021 | Three consecutive defeats a matter of concern, admits CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

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CSK vs DC: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixture

CSK vs DC: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixture

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IPL 2021 | Suresh Raina might be carrying a bit of niggle, opines Shaun Pollock

IPL 2021 | Suresh Raina might be carrying a bit of niggle, opines Shaun Pollock

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CSK vs RR | 250 could have been right target on this surface, quips MS Dhoni as Rajasthan gun down 190

CSK vs RR | 250 could have been right target on this surface, quips MS Dhoni as Rajasthan gun down 190

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IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni wouldn't think about replacing Suresh Raina with someone else, asserts Virender Sehwag

IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni wouldn't think about replacing Suresh Raina with someone else, asserts Virender Sehwag

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CSK vs RR | 3 bets which can fetch you big bucks from Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2021

CSK vs RR | 3 bets which can fetch you big bucks from Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2021

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IPL 2021 | As the tournament goes on, Suresh Raina’s performances will improve, believes Stephen Fleming

IPL 2021 | As the tournament goes on, Suresh Raina’s performances will improve, believes Stephen Fleming

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IPL 2021 | Suresh Raina looked like a school boy cricketer, states Dale Steyn

IPL 2021 | Suresh Raina looked like a school boy cricketer, states Dale Steyn

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IPL 2021 | Not sure what Kieron Pollard was thinking, states Kevin Pieterson

IPL 2021 | Not sure what Kieron Pollard was thinking, states Kevin Pieterson

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Shakib Al Hasan overlooks Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers in his all-time IPL XI, names MS Dhoni as captain

Shakib Al Hasan overlooks Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers in his all-time IPL XI, names MS Dhoni as captain

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As fans eagerly follow his career post-retirement, Suresh Raina recent news sheds light on his impact beyond the pitch, including charity work and business ventures. For all the breaking news about Suresh Raina, trust Sportscafe to bring you the latest updates, career insights, and stories that matter.