Asad Ullah Khan Pathan
batsman
|Full name:
|Asad Ullah Khan Pathan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|20
|34
|Innings
|0
|0
|3
|Overs
|0
|0
|6.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|63
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|9.69
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|20
|34
|Innings
|4
|20
|33
|Not outs
|0
|0
|5
|Runs
|28
|383
|656
|Balls Faced
|74
|391
|441
|Avg
|7
|19.15
|23.42
|SR
|37.83
|97.95
|148.75
|Fours
|4
|59
|75
|Fifties
|0
|2
|4
|Sixies
|0
|7
|28
|Highest
|24
|63
|87
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0