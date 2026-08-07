Asad Ullah Khan Pathan

Asad Ullah Khan Pathan

batsman

Full name:Asad Ullah Khan Pathan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches22034
Innings003
Overs006.3
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0063
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco009.69
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches22034
Innings42033
Not outs005
Runs28383656
Balls Faced74391441
Avg719.1523.42
SR37.8397.95148.75
Fours45975
Fifties024
Sixies0728
Highest246387
Hundreds000

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