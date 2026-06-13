International career

Tazmin Brits was born on 8 January 1991. She started her sports career as a javelin thrower and won gold at the 2007 World Youth Championships in Athletics. She was close to joining the 2012 London Olympics team, but a serious car accident stopped her plans. She stayed in the hospital for two months. After recovering, Tazmin changed her focus to cricket. In May 2018, she played her first international match for the South Africa women’s cricket team. Her story shows how challenges can lead to new chances. Many young athletes see her as a strong example. Her journey teaches that goals can change and open new paths.

2007: She won a gold medal in javelin throw at the World Youth Championships in Athletics.

2012: Tazmin planned to compete in the London Olympics. A road accident stopped these plans. She spent two months in the hospital.

2018: In April, Tazmin joined the South Africa women’s cricket team for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh. Before this, she led the South Africa Emerging Players Women’s team against Australia. On 19 May, she played her first Twenty20 international match for South Africa against Bangladesh.

2020: On 23 July, Tazmin joined South Africa’s 24-player training squad for the England tour.

2021: In January, she joined the South Africa Women’s One Day International (WODI) squad for the series against Pakistan. On 26 January, she played her first WODI match versus Pakistan.

2022: In February, Tazmin was part of South Africa’s team at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. In May, Cricket South Africa gave her a central contract for the 2022–23 season. In July, she joined South Africa’s cricket team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

2024: Tazmin played in South Africa’s only Women’s Test match against Australia at W.A.C.A from 15 to 17 February. She was part of South Africa’s team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the home series against England in November. On 27 November, she played her last Twenty20 international match of the year against England at Benoni. During the first T20 international match of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan, held in Multan, South Africa won by 10 runs. Tazmin scored 56 runs from 63 balls with 5 boundaries in this match. By 28 December, she ranked 8th in the ICC T20 rankings and 50th in ODI rankings. After losing the final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, Tazmin and other team members showed disappointment.

2025: On 9 May, she played her latest WODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo (RPS).

Leagues Participation

Tazmin Brits has not played in any cricket leagues so far. Her career has focused on international matches for South Africa.

Domestic career

Tazmin Brits has shown strong will in her sports career. She left her life as a track athlete and moved into cricket. The path was not easy. After a serious accident, she spent a long time in recovery. Then she started a new career in cricket. Her hard work encourages many young players today. Her story shows that patience and effort can lead to success.

Tazmin started her cricket career as captain of the Northwestern Province team. She helped the team win local championships. Seven years after her accident, she played her first international match for South Africa in 2018 against Bangladesh. She took an important role after Lizelle Lee left the team. In 35 Twenty20 matches, she scored about 30 runs on average and had a good strike rate of 101. Her strength shows in batting and fielding. She played for South Africa in the World Cup finals and showed her determination.

In 2019, Cricket South Africa included her in the Powerade Women’s National Academy. She also played in the first Women’s T20 Super League in South Africa that year. In 2020, she won the CSA Women’s Provincial Cricketer of the Year award.

Since the 2022/23 season, Tazmin plays for South Western Districts. In 2023, she joined South East Stars to play in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Records and achievements

Tazmin Brits reached important goals in her cricket career. She holds records for South Africa in T20 games. She also played in many World Cups. Her rankings show she is one of the top players.

In 2021, on March 19, Tazmin scored her first half-century in an international match against Bangladesh.

In 2022, she scored the highest runs in a T20 match for South Africa at home.

Also in 2022, she scored the fastest half-century by a South African woman in a T20 game against Australia.

By December 28, 2024, Tazmin ranked 8th in ICC T20 and 50th in ODI.

Over several years, she played for South Africa in many ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups.

Personal life

Tazmin Brits had many challenges in her life. After a serious car accident, she changed her sport from javelin to cricket. She stayed strong and won many fans with her hard work.

Family

Tazmin was born on January 8, 1991, in Klerksdorp, South Africa. She comes from a family of athletes. She was a junior champion in javelin at age 16. The car crash stopped her from going to the 2012 London Olympics. After that, she worked different jobs to support herself. Later, with help from Francois van der Merwe, she started a cricket career. There is no public information about her wife or children.

Finance

In 2024, Tazmin Brits had a net worth of about 2.5 million US dollars.

Scandals

In February 2025, Tazmin received a warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC). She showed disagreement with a referee’s decision during a match against Ireland in Dublin. After the game, she accepted the penalty.

Fans

Tazmin has many fans. In 2023, she thanked fans who came to watch the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final in Cape Town. She has about 15,000 followers on Instagram.