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International career

Alyssa Jean Healy, born on 24 March 1990 in Gold Coast, Queensland, is one of Australia’s most influential cricketers of the modern era. A right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, she made her international debut in February 2010 during the Rose Bowl series against New Zealand.

She comes from a cricketing family: her father, Greg Healy, played for Queensland, while her uncle, Ian Healy, was Australia’s Test wicketkeeper and a world record holder for dismissals. Alyssa followed that legacy, becoming the first girl to play in New South Wales’ private schools’ boys’ competition in 2006 before moving into senior cricket.

Since her debut, Healy has grown into a key figure for Australia, known for her aggressive batting at the top of the order and reliable glovework. She has played decisive roles in multiple World Cup victories and received global recognition, including the ICC T20I Player of the Year award in 2018. In 2022, she became captain of the national team. By 2025, she will have established herself as both a leader and one of the most celebrated wicketkeeper-batters in women’s cricket.

2010: Made her ODI debut vs New Zealand at Adelaide on 10 February. Eleven days later, on 21 February, she played her first T20I vs New Zealand at Hobart. Featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies, where Australia won the title.

2011: Debuted in Tests on 22 January against England at Sydney. Became part of the Australian squad that would dominate international cricket across formats.

2012: Retained her place as Australia claimed another T20 World Cup title in Sri Lanka.

2013: Included in the squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup in India, though did not play in the matches. Australia won the title.

2014: Played a role in Australia’s third successive T20 World Cup win in Bangladesh.

2015–2017: Established herself as Australia’s leading wicketkeeper and as an opener. Her attacking style at the top became central to Australia’s strategy.

2018: Breakthrough year. At the T20 World Cup in the West Indies, scored 225 runs and was named Player of the Tournament. Awarded the ICC T20I Player of the Year.

2019: On 2 October at North Sydney, scored 148 not out off 61 balls vs Sri Lanka, setting the highest individual score in women’s T20Is. Passed 100 WT20I appearances the same year. Also produced strong ODI innings: 133 vs India at Vadodara, 122 vs West Indies at Coolidge, 112 vs Sri Lanka at Brisbane.

2020: Starred in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. In the final vs India at the MCG, hit 75 off 39 balls, reaching fifty in 30 balls, the fastest in any ICC final. Named Player of the Match. Later surpassed MS Dhoni’s record for most wicketkeeper dismissals in T20Is (92).

2022: Reached the peak of her ODI career in the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Scored 509 runs in the tournament, the most ever in a Women’s World Cup. Produced 129 vs West Indies in the semifinal and 170 vs England in the final at Christchurch, the highest score in any World Cup final, men’s or women’s. Named Player of the Tournament.

2023: Continued as a senior leader in the team. On 22 December, after Meg Lanning’s retirement, appointed captain of Australia in all formats.

2024: Led Australia in the Bangladesh T20I series, scoring 45 in the final match of a 3–0 sweep. Played in the T20 World Cup in the UAE, but a stress fracture in her right foot forced her to miss the semifinal.

2025: Returned as captain for the Women’s Ashes in Australia. On 11 January at North Sydney Oval, scored 70 in the opening ODI to lead a successful chase. Guided Australia to a clean sweep over England across all formats. Recognized by the media and former players for her tactical sense and composure. Continued preparing the side for the ODI World Cup in Sri Lanka later in the year.

Leagues Participation

Alyssa Healy has been one of the most recognizable faces in women’s franchise cricket. She has played in Australia’s WBBL since its start, led a WPL team in India, and also featured in The Hundred in England. Across all three tournaments, she has combined batting power with leadership, leaving a strong legacy.

Women’s Big Bash League

Healy has represented the Sydney Sixers since the inaugural season in 2015–16. She quickly became one of the league’s biggest stars, opening the batting with confidence and guiding the Sixers to consecutive championships. Her century against Adelaide Strikers in WBBL|04 and her long-standing partnership with Ellyse Perry have become central to the Sixers’ identity. By 2025, she has scored more than 3,000 runs and is regarded as one of the league’s icons.

Year Team Notes 2015–16 Sydney Sixers Debut WBBL season, established as opener and keeper 2016–17 Sydney Sixers Key role in title win, quick 40 in final vs Perth Scorchers 2017–18 Sydney Sixers Second successive title, consistent run-scorer 2018–19 Sydney Sixers Scored 112 vs Adelaide Strikers, one of the league’s top innings 2019–21 Sydney Sixers Maintained strong form, famous opening pair with Ellyse Perry 2022–23 Sydney Sixers 300+ runs, led the team to the final vs Adelaide Strikers 2023–24 Sydney Sixers Took over as captain during Perry’s injury break 2025 Sydney Sixers Veteran leader, over 3,000 career WBBL runs

Women’s Premier League

Healy entered the Women’s Premier League in India during its launch in 2023. She was signed by UP Warriorz for INR 70 lakh and named captain in the inaugural season. Under her leadership, the team reached the playoffs in 2023, but in 2024, they finished fourth. In 2025, she missed the season due to a foot injury but continued to support the squad off the field.

Year Team Notes 2023 UP Warriorz Signed for INR 70 lakh, captain in debut season, reached playoffs 2024 UP Warriorz Continued as captain, the team finished 4th in the table 2025 UP Warriorz Missed the season due to a foot injury, provided strategic support

Women’s Hundred

In 2022, Healy signed with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. She played as an opener and wicketkeeper, producing innings of 46 vs Manchester Originals and 42 vs London Spirit. Though the team did not reach the playoffs, her presence added international quality and mentoring for younger players. After that season, she did not return because WBBL, WPL, and national duties dominated her schedule.

Year Team Notes 2022 Northern Superchargers Debut season, several strong innings, the team missed the playoffs 2023 None Focused on WBBL and WPL 2024 None Injury and scheduling conflicts kept her out

Domestic career

Alyssa Healy began her domestic career in the 2007–08 season with the New South Wales Breakers in the Women’s National Cricket League. In her early years, she played mainly as a specialist batter, as Leonie Coleman was the side’s first-choice keeper. After Coleman’s departure in 2009, Healy took over the gloves and became a fixture in the role, combining her wicketkeeping duties with aggressive batting at the top of the order. She later captained the Breakers from 2018, guiding younger players and maintaining her own consistent form.

The launch of the Women’s Big Bash League in 2015–16 marked the next stage of her career. Healy joined the Sydney Sixers, where her partnership with Ellyse Perry produced one of the strongest opening combinations in the competition. Together, they led the Sixers to consecutive titles in WBBL|02 and WBBL|03. Since then, she has remained one of the Sixers’ central figures, scoring heavily and setting standards both behind the stumps and as a leader on the field.

Her domestic career has also included stints overseas. In The Hundred 2022, she represented the Northern Superchargers as an opener and wicketkeeper. In India’s WPL, she was signed by UP Warriorz in 2023 and appointed captain. She led the side through its first two seasons before missing the 2025 campaign with a foot injury.

Across her career with New South Wales, Sydney Sixers, Northern Superchargers, and UP Warriorz, Healy has shown consistency, leadership, and a willingness to adapt in different leagues.

Records and achievements

Alyssa Healy has built one of the most decorated careers in women’s cricket. Across more than a decade, she has produced record-breaking innings, led Australia to major titles, and redefined the role of the wicketkeeper-batter. Her milestones stretch across T20Is, ODIs, Tests, and domestic competitions, combining consistency with match-winning impact.

2012 and 2014: Part of Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning squads in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

2013: Member of the ODI World Cup-winning squad in India.

2016–2018: Helped Sydney Sixers win back-to-back WBBL titles in WBBL|02 and WBBL|03.

2018: Player of the Tournament in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies, scoring 225 runs at 56.25 with a strike rate above 140.

2018: Became the first Australian woman to score a fifty in a T20 World Cup final, hitting 75 off 39 balls against West Indies.

2018–19: Scored 112 against Adelaide Strikers, her highest WBBL score and one of the league’s all-time best innings.

2019: Recipient of the Belinda Clark Award, Australia’s top individual honor. Scored 148 vs Sri Lanka at North Sydney, the highest individual T20I score at the time.

2019–2020: Named in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year for consecutive years.

2020: Scored the fastest fifty in Women’s T20 World Cup history (30 balls) against New Zealand. In the final vs India at the MCG, struck 75 from 39 deliveries in front of 86,000 spectators, earning Player of the Match.

2022: Produced a record 170 off 138 balls in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final vs England at Christchurch, the highest score in any World Cup final, men’s or women’s. Finished the tournament with 509 runs, the most ever in a Women’s World Cup. Named Player of the Tournament.

2022: Selected in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year.

2023: Appointed captain of Australia in all formats following Meg Lanning’s retirement.

2023: Led UP Warriorz in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, reaching the playoffs.

2024: Passed the milestone of keeping wickets in more than 150 international matches, the first Australian woman to do so.

2025: Became the only wicketkeeper with five dismissals in a Women’s Test innings for Australia. Continued as Australia’s captain, guiding them through the Ashes and into the ODI World Cup campaign.

Other achievements:

Surpassed MS Dhoni’s record for most T20I wicketkeeper dismissals, with more than 92 catches and stumpings combined.

Scored over 2,500 T20I runs at a strike rate above 130.

Scored more than 3,000 WBBL runs for Sydney Sixers, placing her among the league’s top five all-time scorers.

Personal life

Alyssa Healy balances a high-profile sporting career with a personal life that has drawn public interest in Australia and beyond. She comes from a cricketing family, is married to a leading Australian cricketer, and has invested in properties that reflect both success and privacy.

Finance

Several media outlets estimate her net worth at around USD 2 million (approx. ₹16.77 crore). This figure reflects her BCCI and Cricket Australia contracts, domestic league earnings, sponsorships, and long-term investments.

Family

Alyssa Healy was born into a cricket-oriented family. Her father, Greg Healy, played first-class cricket for Queensland, and her uncle, Ian Healy, was one of Australia’s greatest wicketkeepers, serving as the national keeper from 1988 to 1999. Her mother, Sandra Healy, has been a quiet but constant source of support, and her brother Greg Jr. played cricket at junior levels before pursuing other paths.

Healy married Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc on 15 April 2016. The couple first met as children in junior cricket circles and grew up together in New South Wales cricket. They are regarded as one of Australia’s most admired sporting couples. As of 2025, they do not have children, and both have said their focus remains on professional commitments.

Cars and House

Healy and Starc are known to prefer understated yet high-quality vehicles. Reports have linked them to Mercedes-Benz and Audi cars, though they rarely disclose details of their collection.

Their real estate is far more visible. In 2023, they purchased Charlotte Park, a property in Terry Hills, Sydney, for AUD 24 million. The estate covers 1.8 hectares and includes landscaped gardens, horse stables, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a garage for up to 13 vehicles. The move followed the sale of their North Curl Curl home in 2022 for AUD 8.53 million, a record for the suburb. That coastal property was a modern beachfront house with expansive ocean views. The shift from a beach home to Charlotte Park reflected their wish for privacy and space while staying close to Sydney’s cricket facilities.

Scandals

Healy has largely avoided personal scandals, though her name occasionally appears in media speculation. In November 2023, a tabloid suggested issues in her marriage, but no credible evidence supported the claim. In February 2025, rumors of pregnancy surfaced after Mitchell Starc withdrew from the Champions Trophy squad, which she publicly denied.

In May 2025, Healy and Starc were part of a group of players evacuated from India due to a security incident. This tense situation gained coverage but was not a controversy. An Australian sports outlet also reported that she was “dudded” in a women’s Test against India, though details remained unclear.

Fan Base

Alyssa Healy has a strong social media presence that reflects her status as a global cricket star.

Instagram (@a_healy): around 240,000 followers.

X / Twitter (@ahealy77): about 76,300 followers.

Her following continues to grow as she combines her reputation as an international captain with her role as one of the most consistent wicketkeeper-batters in the world.