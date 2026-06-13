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International career

Ashleigh Gardner plays for the Australian women's cricket team. She is known for strong batting and effective off-spin. She has helped the team win many matches and major tournaments. Her career includes record performances and important contributions in key games.

2017

Debuted in T20I on 17 February against New Zealand.

Played her first ODI on 2 March and scored the winning runs.

Became the first Indigenous Australian woman in a Cricket World Cup.

2018

Scored her first ODI and T20I half-centuries against Pakistan.

Helped Australia win the ICC Women's World T20 with 3/22 and 32 in the final.

2019

Played her first Test match in the Women's Ashes.

Became the only woman to start her runs with a six in all three formats.

2020

Scored 93 off 57 balls in a Tri-Nation T20 match against India.

Played in Australia’s T20 World Cup victory, including a quick 22 against Bangladesh.

2021

Reached her first Test half-century in a series against India.

2022

Took ten wickets in the Women's Cricket World Cup, helping Australia win the title.

Played a key role in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match with 3/16 and 25 runs.

2023

Took 12 wickets for 165 runs in the Ashes Test against England, leading to an 89-run win.

2024–2025

Selected for Australia’s squads for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the Women’s Ashes.

Leagues Participation

Ashleigh Gardner plays in top domestic T20 leagues. She represents Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Her performances include strong batting displays and key wickets.

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

Gardner joined Sydney Sixers in the first WBBL season in 2015–16. She played one of her best seasons in WBBL|08 (2022), scoring 339 runs and taking 23 wickets. She won the "Player of the Tournament" award for the 2022–23 season. In November 2024, she took four wickets in four overs in a match against Perth Scorchers.

Year Team Notes 2015–16 Sydney Sixers First WBBL season 2022–23 Sydney Sixers 339 runs, 23 wickets, Player of the Tournament 2024 Sydney Sixers Four wickets in four overs vs. Perth Scorchers

Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Gujarat Giants signed Gardner in the first WPL season in 2023. She remained with the team and played 16 matches across two seasons, scoring 324 runs with two half-centuries and taking 17 wickets. In 2025, Gujarat Giants named her team captain.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Joined in first WPL season 2024 Gujarat Giants 16 matches, 324 runs, 17 wickets 2025 Gujarat Giants Appointed captain

Domestic career

Gardner started playing for New South Wales in the 2015–16 season. She also joined the Sydney Sixers in the first WBBL season. That year, she played in New Zealand for Northern Districts.

In the 2016–17 season, she won titles with both New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers. She was named the Young Gun of WBBL|02. During the WBBL final, she had to leave the field due to heat exhaustion. This happened after a head injury in training.

She moved to South Australia for the 2017–18 WNCL season but returned to New South Wales after six matches. In WBBL|03, she scored 114 runs off 52 balls against Melbourne Stars. This became the league’s fastest half-century at the time. The Sixers won another title that season. Gardner finished the final match with 22 not out against Perth Scorchers.

In the 2018–19 WNCL final, she played despite a mild concussion in the previous match. She scored 30 runs and took two wickets in a 33-run win over Queensland. During WBBL|06, she suffered her seventh concussion while fielding. She missed the last three games of the season.

After a weak 2021–22 season, she performed well in WBBL|08 and won the Player of the Tournament award. In February 2023, Gujarat Giants bought her for ₹3.2 crores in the first WPL auction.

Records and achievements

Gardner won many titles with her teams and received individual awards for strong performances.

Team Titles

Women's Cricket World Cup winner – 2022

ICC Women's T20 World Cup winner – 2018, 2020, 2023

Commonwealth Games gold medal – 2022

Women's National Cricket League winner – 2016–17, 2018–19

Women's Big Bash League winner – 2016–17, 2017–18

Individual Awards

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final Player – 2018

Belinda Clark Award – 2022, 2024

WBBL Player of the Tournament – 2022–23

WBBL Young Gun Award – 2016–17

Personal life

Ashleigh Gardner was born in Bankstown, Sydney. She attended Picnic Point High School. Her mother, Kate Goodwin, is of Muruwari descent. Gardner started the Ashleigh Gardner Foundation to help Aboriginal children finish school.

Family

Gardner was born on April 15, 1997, to Jim Gardner and Kate Goodwin. She does not have a wife or children.

Finance

Ashleigh Gardner’s net worth is estimated at more than $1 million.

Houses and Cars

In 2021, it was reported that Gardner owns a house, according to Better Homes and Gardens. Details about her car are not available.

Scandals

In 2023, Gardner spoke against the Australian women’s national team’s decision to play on January 26, calling it a painful day for Indigenous Australians. In 2024, Australia stopped a pre-match action that could have distracted Gardner during the T20 World Cup. Before the game, she criticized her team’s batters in Brisbane.

Fans

Gardner has many fans who admire her hard work and skill. In 2020, they praised her artwork shared during the pandemic. She has 120,000 followers on Instagram.