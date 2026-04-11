Alana King News View all You want to know everything about Alana King, how he trains, what place cricket has in his life and what motivates him to set new records and what path he had to overcome to become such a famous player. Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter reacts as Australia end top of table with emphatic win over South Africa Australia Women beat South Africa Women by seven wickets in the ODI World Cup in Indore on Saturday. Leg-spinner Alana King recorded career-best figures to skittle out the Proteas for a paltry total before the defending champions made light work of the chase to finish on top of the points table. Alana King AUS-W vs NZ-W | Twitter enthralled as Halliday goes big after self-spite but King has final laugh Alana King ‌WBBL | Twitter reacts to Perry and Gardner match Mooney and King in dramatic Super Over tie Alana King ‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter stunned after Phoebe Litchfield creates moment of magic to complete a screamer in Wankhede Alana King Decoding the dominance of Australia Women’s cricket team

International career

Alana Maria King was born on November 22, 1995, in Clarinda, Victoria, Australia. She is a right-arm leg-spin bowler and right-handed batter who represents the Australian women’s national cricket team. Her international journey began in early 2022, following years of consistent domestic performances for Victoria, Western Australia, and the Perth Scorchers. Known for her sharp control and tactical variations, King quickly became one of Australia’s key spin options across formats. Alongside her international duties, she continues to represent Western Australia in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) and the Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

2022: Made her WT20I debut on January 20 against England in Adelaide as part of the Women’s Ashes. A week later, from January 27 to 30, she played her first Test match against England in Canberra, followed by her WODI debut on February 3, also against England. The same year, she took part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, claiming 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.50 and finishing as Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker. In the final on April 3, she took 3/64 against England, helping Australia secure the title. In July, she won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, recording career-best figures of 4/8 against Barbados on July 31. On August 13, she became the first woman to take a hat-trick in The Hundred while playing for Trent Rockets.

2023: Played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and strengthened her role as Australia’s main leg-spinner. Her control, accuracy, and valuable lower-order runs confirmed her position as one of Australia’s key multi-format players.

2024: Selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, continuing her role as a strike bowler for the defending champions.

2025: Became the standout player of the Women’s Ashes in Australia. In the Test at the MCG (January 30 – February 1), she took 4/45 in the first innings and 5/53 in the second, achieving her first Test five-wicket haul and finishing with nine wickets in the match. She ended the series with 23 wickets, the highest tally across formats, and was named Player of the Series. In February, she received the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award. During the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka, she set a world record ninth-wicket partnership of 106 runs with Beth Mooney against Pakistan on October 8, scoring 51 not out, the first fifty by a No. 10 batter in women’s ODI history. On October 12, she played in Australia’s record run chase against India at Visakhapatnam.

By the end of 2025, Alana King had played in all three formats: her last Test was against England in Melbourne (January 30 – February 1, 2025), her previous WODI against India in Visakhapatnam (October 12, 2025), and her previous WT20I against New Zealand in Wellington (March 26, 2025).

From 2022 to 2025, she became a World Cup champion, Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Ashes series star, ICC award winner, and record holder in women’s ODIs and The Hundred.

Leagues Participation

Alana King has been active in the world’s leading domestic leagues, representing teams in Australia, England, and India.

The Hundred

Alana King joined The Hundred in 2022 as an overseas player for Trent Rockets, beginning a productive run in England’s short-format league. Her debut season made history, as she became the first woman ever to take a hat-trick in the competition. Since then, she has remained a central part of the Trent Rockets’ bowling lineup.

Year Team Notes 2022 Trent Rockets First woman to take a hat-trick in The Hundred (4/15 vs Manchester Originals, August 13). Bowled 10 consecutive dot balls vs Oval Invincibles. 2023 Trent Rockets Continued as lead overseas spinner with an economy rate under 6.5. Recognized as one of the most accurate bowlers in the league. 2024 Trent Rockets Signed contract worth about £86,000. Scored 496 performance points and ranked among the top 10 players. 2025 Trent Rockets Re-signed for £77,900. Played eight matches, earned 410 points, and remained the leading spinner for the team.

Women’s Premier League

Alana King joined India’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2025, representing UP Warriorz. She entered the league through the December 2024 auction, signed for INR 30 lakh, and became part of the growing connection between Australian and Indian women’s cricket.

Year Team Notes 2025 UP Warriorz Played one match, scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 135.71. No wickets recorded. Official stats confirmed by WPL (wplt20.com).

Women’s Big Bash League

Alana King began her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) career with Melbourne Stars, before transferring to Perth Scorchers ahead of the 2021–22 season — a move that became pivotal for her career.

Year Team Notes 2015–2020 Melbourne Stars Early WBBL seasons, built a reputation as a promising leg-spinner. 2021–present Perth Scorchers Won the first WBBL title in debut season. Extended contract in 2024 through WBBL

By 2025, Alana King had played 121 matches, taken 126 wickets at an average of 20.19, and scored 641 runs with a strike rate above 109.

Domestic career

Alana Maria King began her domestic career in Victoria, receiving her first rookie contract with VicSpirit in 2012 and joining the senior squad by 2016. She played for Melbourne Stars from WBBL|01 (2015–16) to WBBL|06 (2020–21).

Ahead of the 2020–21 season, she moved to Western Australia to gain a central bowling role and joined the Perth Scorchers in 2021. In her first season, she took 16 wickets and helped the Scorchers win their first WBBL title. In WBBL|10 (2024–25), she finished as joint top wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

Since 2022, she has represented Trent Rockets in The Hundred, taking the first hat-trick in the history of the tournament on August 13, 2022. In India, she played for the Supernovas in 2022 and for UP Warriorz in WPL 2025.

In 2025, she joined Lancashire as an overseas player for both Lancashire Women and Thunder, participating in the Vitality Blast and 50-over matches. Her move from Victoria to Western Australia, along with her roles in England and India, established her as a consistent and high-impact leg-spinner in domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Alana King has achieved several historic milestones across domestic and international cricket.

August 13, 2022: Became the first woman to take a hat-trick in The Hundred, while playing for Trent Rockets against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford.

August 13, 2022: Recorded bowling figures of 4/15 in the exact match, one of the best performances in the tournament’s history.

April 3, 2022: Took 3/64 in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final against England, contributing to Australia’s championship win.

January 30, 2025: Claimed her best Test bowling figures of 5/53 against England at the MCG, part of a match haul of nine wickets.

October 8, 2025: Scored an unbeaten 51 against Pakistan, setting the world record for the highest score by a woman batting at number 10 in ODIs.

October 12, 2025: Achieved her best ODI bowling figures of 5/46 against India in Visakhapatnam.

Personal life

Alana King keeps her private life largely out of the public eye, with most verified information related to her family background and cricketing career. She has not shared any personal lifestyle details and rarely discusses matters outside cricket in interviews.

Family

Alana King was born in Melbourne to Leroy and Sharon King, who are of Indian origin from Chennai and moved to Australia in the 1980s. She has one brother named Marc (or Mark). These family details are confirmed through ABC News profiles and verified biographical summaries.

Finance

Cricket Australia or its domestic teams have released no official financial figures. Media estimates place her net worth between 1 and 2 million USD, though official sources do not confirm these numbers and should be regarded as general approximations.

Scandals

Alana King has maintained a clean public image throughout her career. There are no reports of scandals, controversies, or disciplinary issues linked to her name.

Fans

Her verified Instagram account, @alanaking95, has about 44,000 followers, while her X (Twitter) account, also @alanaking95, remains active with regular cricket-related posts. Her social media following grew significantly after her hat-trick in The Hundred (2022) and her record 51 in ODIs from No. 10, both widely circulated by official cricket accounts and international media.