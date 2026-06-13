International career

Georgia Voll was born on 5th August 2003. She is an Australian cricketer. Voll plays as a right-handed batter and sometimes bowls right-arm off-breaks. She plays for the Queensland Fire in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) and the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Voll is known for her strong batting and ability to bowl when needed. She plays in the top order and helps set a good start for her team.

2024

WODI Debut: 5 December 2024, IND Women vs AUS Women at Brisbane.

WODI Last Match: 11 December 2024, AUS Women vs IND Women at W.A.C.A.

Key Achievement: On 8 December 2024, in her second ODI, Voll scored 101 runs from 87 balls in the second match of the series against India.

2025

WT20I Debut: 20 January 2025, AUS Women vs ENG Women at Sydney.

WT20I Last Match: 26 March 2025, AUS Women vs NZ Women at Wellington. She played 3 WT20I matches and scored 49 runs in total.

WTest Debut: 1 February 2025, AUS Women vs ENG Women at Melbourne.

Women’s Ashes 2025: Voll played a key role in Australia's 16-0 win in the Women's Ashes.

Leagues Participation

Georgia Voll played in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) for Queensland starting in 2019. She was with Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) from 2020 to 2023 and then moved to Sydney Thunder Women in 2024. In 2025, Voll joined the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League.

Women's National Cricket League

Georgia Voll has played for Queensland Fire in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) since 2019. She debuted for the team in February 2020 and won the Queensland Fire Player of the Year Award in 2020. In 2024, Voll helped Queensland win against Western Australia. She scored 98 runs off 94 balls and bowled 10 overs, taking 1-48, helping her team secure the victory.

Year Team Notes 2019 Queensland Voll debuted for Queensland Fire in February 2020. 2020 Queensland Voll won the Queensland Fire Player of the Year Award. 2024 Queensland Voll scored 98 runs and took 1-48 in a 46-run win over Western Australia.

Women's Big Bash League

Georgia Voll started her career in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) with Brisbane Heat in the 2020–21 season. She played for Brisbane Heat from 2020 to 2023 and became known for her strong performances, including scoring 52 runs in a match against Melbourne Renegades in 2022. In 2024, Voll joined Sydney Thunder. She helped the team win a match against Perth Scorchers and was named Player of the Match.

Year Team Notes 2020-2023 Brisbane Heat Voll debuted for Brisbane Heat in the 2020–21 season and played for them until 2023. 2024 Sydney Thunder Voll joined Sydney Thunder in 2024 and won Player of the Match in a game against Perth Scorchers.

Women’s Premier League

In February 2025, Georgia Voll joined UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She replaced Chamari Athapaththu, who left for international duties. Voll played her first match in the WPL on March 3, 2025, against Gujarat Giants. Thanks to her performance, UP Warriorz set a new WPL record by scoring 225/5, beating the previous record of 223/2 set by Delhi Capitals in 2023.

Year Team Notes 2025 UP Warriorz Voll joined UP Warriorz in February 2025 and played her first match on March 3, 2025. She helped set a new WPL record with a score of 225/5.

Domestic career

Georgia Voll quickly rose in cricket, becoming one of Australia’s top batting players. She played sports from a young age, including rugby, before choosing cricket. Voll was selected for the Queensland Academy of Sport Under-18 female squad in 2019. In January 2022, she was named to Australia's A squad for the series against England A.

Voll started with Queensland Fire in the Women’s Big Bash League but shined when she moved to Brisbane Heat. In 2024, her strong batting helped Queensland Fire win key games in the Women's National Cricket League. She scored 98 runs off 94 balls in one match, earning Player of the Match honors twice. In 2025, Voll won the Women's Domestic Player of the Year Award from Cricket Australia.

In March 2025, Voll joined the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League and made her debut on March 3, 2025. She also signed with Birmingham Phoenix for the Women's Hundred tournament in 2025, becoming one of three Australian players in the team.

Other Leagues

In March 2025, Georgia Voll signed with Birmingham Phoenix to play in the Women's Hundred tournament. She is one of three Australian players on the team. This adds another important part to her growing international cricket career.

Records and achievements

Georgia Voll has gained recognition in the cricket world for her strong performances and achievements. Here are some of her key milestones:

2020: Named Queensland Fire Player of the Year.

2024: Won Player of the Match in a 46-run victory over Western Australia in the Women's National Cricket League.

2025: Awarded Women's Domestic Player of the Year by Cricket Australia.

2025: Played a key role in setting a new record for UP Warriors in the Women's Premier League, with a score of 225/5, breaking the previous record of 223/2 held by Delhi Capitals.

Personal life

Georgia Voll is a young and talented cricketer who has caught the attention of many. She was born in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. Voll has made a name for herself in cricket and continues to grow both in her career and personal life.

Finance

Her net worth is estimated to be between 1 and 5 million USD.

Family

Georgia Voll’s family has always supported her. Her father is Russell Voll, and her mother is Samantha Voll, who founded Impact Digital Marketing. She has two siblings, Tristan and Alana.

Scandals

In 2021, an incident happened during a match in the Women’s National Cricket League between Queensland and Tasmania. A ball from Belinda Vakareva appeared to miss Voll, but replays showed it hit her bat. Despite the confusion, Voll continued to play since no appeal was made by the fielding team.

Fans

Georgia gained a lot of attention from her fans after debuting in the 2025 Women’s Ashes T20I series against England. She has a growing fanbase, and by January 2025, her Instagram had 25,000 followers.