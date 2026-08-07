Stella Campbell

Stella Campbell

bowler

Full name:Stella Campbell
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2025 Teams

New South Wales Breakers Women

Perth Scorchers Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20
Matches1145
Innings2138
Overs18.09.085.2
Balls---
Maidens311
Runs6641647
Wickets2121
Avg334130.8
SR545424.38
Eco3.664.557.58
BB213
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20
Matches1145
Innings116
Not outs114
Runs0019
Balls Faced1040
Avg009.5
SR0047.5
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest0012
Hundreds000

Another Players

Green, Maddy

Green, Maddy

Piparo, Chloe

Piparo, Chloe

Britcliffe, Zoe

Britcliffe, Zoe

King, Alana

King, Alana

Jones, Amy

Jones, Amy

Gardner, Ashleigh

Gardner, Ashleigh

Edwards, Charlotte

Edwards, Charlotte

Allen, Jade

Allen, Jade

Duffin, JE

Duffin, JE

Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Helen

Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Helen