Stella Campbell
bowler
|Full name:
|Stella Campbell
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|45
|Innings
|2
|1
|38
|Overs
|18.0
|9.0
|85.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|1
|1
|Runs
|66
|41
|647
|Wickets
|2
|1
|21
|Avg
|33
|41
|30.8
|SR
|54
|54
|24.38
|Eco
|3.66
|4.55
|7.58
|BB
|2
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|45
|Innings
|1
|1
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|4
|Runs
|0
|0
|19
|Balls Faced
|1
|0
|40
|Avg
|0
|0
|9.5
|SR
|0
|0
|47.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0