Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026 ICC World Cup, Women 2025 T20 Series New Zealand vs Australia, Women 2025 T20 Series Australia vs England, Women 2025 ODI Series Australia vs England, Women 2025 ODI Series New Zealand vs Australia, Women 2024 ODI Series Australia vs India, Women 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2024 T20 World Cup, Women, Warm-Up 2024 T20 Series Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2024 T20 Series Bangladesh vs Australia, Women 2024 ODI Series Bangladesh vs Australia, Women 2024 Test Series Australia vs South Africa, Women 2024 ODI Series Australia vs South Africa, Women 2024 T20 Series Australia vs South Africa, Women 2024 T20 Series India vs Australia, Women 2024 ODI Series India vs. Australia, Women 23/24 Test Series India vs Australia, Women 23/24 ODI Series Australia vs West Indies, Women 2023 T20 Series Australia vs West Indies, Women 2023 ODI Series Ireland vs Australia, Women 2023 ODI Series England vs Australia, Women 2023 T20 Series England vs Australia, Women 2023 Test Series England vs Australia, Women 2023 ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2023 T20 World Cup, Women, Warm-Up 2023 ODI Series Australia vs Pakistan, Women 2023 T20 Series India vs Australia, Women 2022 Commonwealth Games, Women 2022 T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 2022 World Cup, Women 2022 ICC ODI World Cup Warmups, Women 2022 ODI Series The Ashes, Women 2022 T20 Series The Ashes, Women 2022 Test Series The Ashes, Women 2022 T20 Series Australia vs. India, Women 2021 Test Series Australia vs. India, Women 2021 ODI Series New Zealand vs. Australia, Women 2021 ODI Series Australia vs New Zealand 2020 , Women T20 Series Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2020 T20I Series South Africa vs Australia 2020, Women ODI Series South Africa vs Australia 2020, Women Womens World T20 2020 T20I Tri-Series in Australia, Women 2020 ODI Series Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2019 T20 Series Australia vs Sri Lanka Women 2019 T20 Series West Indies vs Australia, Women 2019 Test Series The Ashes 2019, Women ODI Series The Ashes2019, Women ODI Series Australia vs New Zealand 18/19 , Women Womens World T20 World T20 Practice, Women T20 Series Pakistan vs Australia 2018, Women ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia Women 2018 T20 Series Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2018 World Cup 2017, Women

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026