Meet the players of Australia Women Cricket Team, find out what they are up to and what they have achieved on the cricket field with all the latest news available to you right now.
AI Simulation | AUS W vs WI W | Ashleigh Gardner Stars as Australia Women Storm Into T20 World Cup Final
Australia Women defeat West Indies Women to seal a spot in the finals of the tournament. The team went on to post a strong total in the game, which was supported by a late finish from Ashleigh Gardner. Following this, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham showed disciplined bowling to win the game.