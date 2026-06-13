Australia

Australia

Country:Australia
Country Code:AUS
Gender:Women
Name of the Team:Australia Women
Owner of the Team:Cricket Australia
CEO of the Team:Nick Hockley
Captain of the Team:Meg Lanning
Coach of the Team:Shelly Nitschke

Players

2026 Players

Alana Maria King

Australia

Alyssa Jean Healy

Australia

Annabel Sutherland

Australia

Ashleigh Gardner

Australia

Bethany Louise Mooney

Australia

Darcie Brown

Australia

Ellyse Alexandra Perry

Australia

Georgia Voll

Australia

Georgia Wareham

Australia

Grace Margaret Harris

Australia

Kimberley Jennifer Garth

Australia

Lucy Kay Hamilton

Australia

Maitlan Joy Brown

Australia

Megan Louise Schutt

Australia

Nicola Jane Carey

Australia

Phoebe Litchfield

Australia

Rachel Trenaman

Australia

Sophie Molineux

Australia

Tahlia Beverly Wilson

Australia

Tahlia May McGrath

Australia

Tayla Vlaeminck

Australia

Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026

Matches Played4
Won4
Drawn0
Lost0
No result0

Australia Team Schedule & Results

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultAustralia vs South Africa

Australia vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

AUS

AUS

172

RSA

RSA

107

ResultAustralia vs Bangladesh

Australia vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

AUS

AUS

78

BAN

BAN

77

ResultAustralia vs Netherlands

Australia vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

AUS

AUS

219

NED

NED

121

ResultAustralia vs Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

AUS

AUS

199

PAK

PAK

86

ResultAustralia vs India

Australia vs India

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

AUS

AUS

172

IND

IND

170

ResultAustralia vs West Indies

Australia vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

AUS

AUS

127

WIN

WIN

125

ResultEngland vs Australia

England vs Australia

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

150

AUS

AUS

153

Australia Women Cricket Team News

View all

Meet the players of Australia Women Cricket Team, find out what they are up to and what they have achieved on the cricket field with all the latest news available to you right now.

AI Simulation | AUS W vs WI W | Ashleigh Gardner Stars as Australia Women Storm Into T20 World Cup Final

AI Simulation | AUS W vs WI W | Ashleigh Gardner Stars as Australia Women Storm Into T20 World Cup Final

Australia Women defeat West Indies Women to seal a spot in the finals of the tournament. The team went on to post a strong total in the game, which was supported by a late finish from Ashleigh Gardner. Following this, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham showed disciplined bowling to win the game.

Australia Women Cricket Team03:12 PM, 28 June, 2026

AI Simulation | AUS W vs IND W | Smriti Mandhana Shines as India Women Stun Australia in Lords Thriller

Australia Women Cricket Team03:33 PM, 23 June, 2026

AI Simulation | AUS W vs PAK W | Beth Mooney Powers Australia Women to Comfortable Win Over Pakistan Women

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