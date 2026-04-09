Mitchell Marsh News View all If you are ready to start learning all about cricketer Mitchell Marsh, then we have collected the latest news about him for you, such as incidents on the field of play, past match results and personal records. Australias ODI Plans Hit by Absence of Several Key Players Against Bangladesh Australia will be going against Bangladesh in an ODI series tomorrow. And right before the series, the team has made some changes to its squad, as players have been ruled out. Mitchell Marsh continues to recover from his injury, as Travis Head also misses out. Mitchell Marsh Big Setback for Australia Before Pakistan ODI Series as Star Player Suffers Injury Mitchell Marsh Twitter Explodes as LSG Dominate CSK in Must-Win Encounter Mitchell Marsh AI Simulation, LSG vs RR | Marshs all-round brilliance anchors Lucknows composed chase Mitchell Marsh Did Australias ICC Dominance End After This Mitchell Marsh Snapshot?

International career

Mitchell Ross Marsh was born on 20 October 1991 in Attadale, Western Australia. He plays for the Australian national team in one-day and T20 matches and is the current captain in T20Is. In the past, he also played Test cricket and was a vice-captain across all formats.

He made his international debut in 2011. Marsh was part of Australia’s squad that won the 2015 Cricket World Cup. In 2021, he helped the team win the T20 World Cup with an unbeaten 77 in the final. He was also the vice-captain during the 2023 World Cup, which Australia won. With both bat and ball, Marsh has been a strong part of the team in limited-overs cricket.

2011

Made his T20I debut vs South Africa on 16 October in Johannesburg, scoring 36 runs with four sixes.

Played his first ODI on 19 October against South Africa in Centurion.

2014

Scored 89 against Zimbabwe and 86 vs South Africa in a Tri-series in Harare.

Made his Test debut against Pakistan on 22 October in Dubai.

2015

Took five wickets against England during the 2015 World Cup.

Part of the Australian squad that won the tournament.

2016

Hit his first ODI hundred against India at the SCG.

Dropped from the Test team after poor form.

2017

Returned to Tests vs India, played two matches before an injury ruled him out.

Recalled for the Ashes, scored his maiden Test century—181 in Perth.

2018

Fined for using offensive language during a Test in South Africa.

Given a national contract and added to the World Cup squad as cover for Marcus Stoinis.

2019

Took 5/46 in the final Ashes Test after not playing the first four matches.

Injured his hand punching a wall during a domestic match; missed the start of the home summer.

2020

Received another central contract.

Named in the extended squad for the England tour post-COVID and was part of the group that toured.

2021

Promoted to No.3 during the T20I and ODI tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, scoring multiple fifties.

Helped Australia win the T20 World Cup in the UAE, scoring 77 in the final and being named player of the match.

2022

Missed the Pakistan tour due to injury.

Injured calf during Sri Lanka T20Is and returned for ODIs with low scores.

Suffered an ankle injury vs Zimbabwe, missed the rest of the series and matches against New Zealand.

Returned for West Indies and England T20Is with some decent scores, but Australia failed to defend the T20 World Cup title at home.

2023

Underwent ankle surgery, missed the home summer.

Opened in ODIs vs India in March, scored 81, 66, and 47 — won player of the series.

Returned to Tests during the Ashes, scored a century (118) in Leeds — his first since 2017 and first outside Australia.

Named T20I and ODI captain for the South Africa tour in August, scored 92 and 77 in T20Is but struggled in ODIs.

Scored 96 while opening in the 3rd ODI vs India in September.

Played as ODI vice-captain in the 2023 World Cup; scored 177 vs Bangladesh and 121 vs Pakistan. Australia won the title.

Played home Tests vs Pakistan, scored 90, 63, 41, 96, and 54.

2024

Scored low in the Test series vs West Indies, rested for ODIs.

Led T20Is against West Indies, scoring in the teens across the three matches.

Returned to form with 72 vs New Zealand in a T20I and scored 80 in the 2nd Test after a pair of ducks.

Named captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup but scored poorly, and Australia didn't reach the finals.

Led Australia to a 3–0 T20I win vs Scotland but missed the England series due to illness.

Played ODIs vs England, scored 10, 60, 24, 28 before injury in 4th ODI.

Played in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy; good performance in Perth Test, but struggled in the next three. Dropped for the 5th Test.

2025

Dropped from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour in January.

Missed the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to injury.

Played the last recorded T20I vs West Indies on 28 July 2025 at Basseterre.

Leagues Participation

Mitchell Marsh has taken part in several major T20 leagues throughout his career. His primary involvement has been with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). Despite injuries interrupting some seasons, Marsh has often played key roles both with bat and ball.

Indian Premier League

Mitchell Marsh joined the IPL before his international debut, starting with the Deccan Chargers in 2010. Over the years, he has played for multiple franchises, though injuries and personal reasons have kept him out of some seasons.

Year Team Notes 2010 Deccan Chargers Made IPL debut; 3 matches, two wickets 2011 Pune Warriors India Bought for $290,000; 5 games, seven wickets, 50 runs 2012 – Missed the season due to injury 2013 Pune Warriors India Scored 140 runs and took seven wickets 2014–2015 – Not part of any IPL franchise 2016 Rising Pune Supergiant Played three matches 2017 – Missed the season due to injury 2018–2019 – Did not participate 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad Injured in the first match, replaced by Jason Holder 2021 – Pulled out due to personal reasons; replaced by Jason Roy 2022 Delhi Capitals Bought for ₹6.5 crore; 251 runs in 8 innings, highest score 89 2023 Delhi Capitals Poor batting form; took 12 wickets in 9 innings 2024 Delhi Capitals Injured mid-season; replaced by Gulbadin Naib 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Bought for ₹3.4 crore; scored 627 runs in 13 innings, several records

Big Bash League

Marsh has long been associated with the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. He has been a vital all-rounder and even captained the side during key matches.

Year Team Notes 2011–2012 Perth Scorchers Among the top scorers with 77 runs in 57 balls 2013–2014 Perth Scorchers 10 games, 215 runs, four wickets; the team won the final 2015–2016 Perth Scorchers Played in a game vs Adelaide Strikers at W.A.C.A. Ground 2019–2020 Perth Scorchers Scored 93 (41) vs Brisbane Heat; named Player of the Match 2021–2022 Perth Scorchers Scored 347 runs and took five wickets in 8 games 2022–2024 – Did not participate 2024–2025 Perth Scorchers Returned after a three-year break; rejoined the squad

Domestic career

Mitchell Marsh began his domestic journey with Western Australia, debuting in a Ford Ranger Cup match in February 2009 at just 17 years old. This appearance made him the youngest player to feature in an Australian domestic one-day game in 70 years. He quickly gained recognition, captaining Australia's Under-19 team to victory in the 2010 World Cup, where he contributed 201 runs, including a crucial 97 in the semi-final.

Marsh's performances led to stints in the Indian Premier League, initially with the Deccan Chargers in 2010 and later with Pune Warriors, where his father was coach. He also played for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017. In first-class cricket, his standout performance came in 2014, when he scored 211 for Australia A against India A, sharing a record 371-run seventh-wicket stand with Sam Whiteman.

He was briefly linked with Middlesex for the 2020 and 2021 T20 Blast seasons, but both deals were cancelled, first due to COVID-19 rescheduling and then due to national duties. In the IPL, Marsh joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 but was limited to one appearance due to injury. In 2022, he was signed by the Delhi Capitals. In 2023, Marsh extended his T20 career by signing with the Seattle Orcas for the inaugural season of Major League Cricket.

Records and achievements

Mitchell Marsh has earned several honors and set notable records throughout his cricket career. His contributions across all formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20s—have stood out both for consistency and impact. Below is a breakdown of his key achievements, listed by year and with specific figures where available:

2009: Became the youngest player in 70 years to appear in an Australian domestic one-day match.

2010: Led Australia to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup title as captain.

2016: Included in the ICC World ODI XI for his consistent performances.

2021:

Scored a century on his birthday in the ICC Cricket World Cup, becoming only the second batter to do so.



Player of the Match in the ICC T20 World Cup Final.



Named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year.

2022: Scored 627 T20I runs in the calendar year — 12th highest ever.

Awarded T20I Player of the Year by Cricket Australia.

2023:

Received the Allan Border Medal, one of Australia's top cricket honors.



Won Men’s ODI Player of the Year by Cricket Australia.



Recorded 177 not out — the highest score at No. 3 for Australia in ODIs and fifth overall at that position in ODI history.

Additional Career Records:

Ranked 14th for most runs scored at number six in Test cricket (181 runs).

Took four catches in a single ODI innings — second-most ever recorded.

Holds the record for most runs in an ODI innings at No. 3 for Australia (177).

Personal life

Mitchell Marsh comes from a family with strong sports ties. He grew up in Perth, surrounded by cricket and other sports, and his personal life often attracts attention because of his family, lifestyle, and occasional controversies.

Family

Mitchell Marsh was born on October 20, 1991, to Geoff and Michelle Marsh. His father, Geo,ff and older brother Shaun have both played for Australia’s national cricket team. His sister Melissa was a professional basketball player, and his cousin Brad Sheppard played in the Australian Football League. As a youth, Marsh also played Australian rules football and represented Western Australia at the 2008 AFL Under-18 Championships. Though from Western Australia, he supports the North Melbourne Football Club. In April 2023, Marsh married Greta Mack.

Finance

In 2025, his estimated net worth is about 5 million US dollars.

Cars and House

Marsh lives in a large house in Perth. He once sold a four-bedroom investment property for roughly INR 13 crores. He owns several cars, including a Toyota Fortuner, a Mercedes, and an Audi.

Scandals

After Australia’s 2023 Cricket World Cup win, a photo of Marsh lying with his feet on the trophy caused criticism online, especially from India. Some reports said a police complaint was filed, but local police denied this. In 2016, there was a debate about a ball he pressed against his shoe during a match and whether the third umpire should have reviewed it. Older reports mention incidents like a heated moment with a coach in 2001 and a ban from England matches in 2003 after a drug test, but these seem confused with other cases and lack clear evidence.

Fans

Mitchell Marsh has around 357,000 followers on Instagram.