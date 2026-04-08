Marnus Labuschagne News View all If you are ready to get to know cricketer Marnus Labuschagne better, here is the latest news about him: training plans, past match results, personal records. Is Marnus Labuschagne the Perfect Example of Luck Meeting Skill? Marnus Labuschagne has done pretty well in his first attempts. He was able to help Australia win two ICC titles in his first attempt, including the 2023 World Cup. And now being the captain of a PSL team, he has also led his team to the finals of the tournament. Marnus Labuschagne Internet Goes Crazy After Ball Turns Pink Mid-Match in PSL Marnus Labuschagne The Ashes Turns Fiery Again with Heated Labuschagne-Stokes Moment Marnus Labuschagne Ashes | Twitter reacts as frustrated Stokes unloads on sheepish Labuschagne in fierce altercation Marnus Labuschagne Ashes | Twitter shocked as Smith brings sordid end to immensely lucky knock by succumbing to Labuschagne

International career

Marnus Labuschagne has become one of Australia’s key batsmen in Test cricket. His journey started in 2018, and since then, he has built a strong reputation with consistent performances. His ability to score runs under pressure and his useful bowling skills have made him an important player for Australia.

2018–19

Debut Against Pakistan (October 2018): Labuschagne played his first Test match in the UAE. His batting did not impress, but he took seven wickets with his leg-spin.

Matches Against India and Sri Lanka (December 2018 – January 2019): He played against India in Sydney and remained in the squad for the Sri Lanka series. Many questioned his batting position and selection.

2019

The Ashes in England (August – September 2019): He became the first concussion substitute in Test history when he replaced Steve Smith. He scored 59 runs and continued to perform well, securing his place in the team.

2019–20

Series Against Pakistan and New Zealand (November 2019 – January 2020): Labuschagne scored his first Test century and followed it with more hundreds, including a double century against New Zealand. By the end of 2019, he had more Test runs than any other player that year.

Matches Against India and South Africa (January – March 2020): He made his ODI debut and scored a half-century in India. Against South Africa, he scored his first ODI century.

2020

Series Against New Zealand (March 2020): He scored 56 runs in the first match before the series was canceled due to COVID-19.

2022

T20I Debut (April 2022): Labuschagne played his first T20 International against Pakistan, completing his participation in all three formats of the game.

2023

The Ashes in England (June – July 2023): He scored a century in the fourth Test, his second overseas hundred.

Cricket World Cup (October – November 2023): Labuschagne played a key role in Australia’s campaign. His half-century in the final helped the team win against India.

2024–25

Series Against India (January 2024): He struggled in the first Test, and both his batting and bowling came under criticism.

Queensland Captaincy (June 2024): He became Queensland’s new captain, replacing Usman Khawaja.

Change in Bowling Style (July 2024): He switched from leg-spin to medium pace before the Test series against India.

Upcoming Matches (November – December 2024): He is expected to take part in Australia’s ODI series against Pakistan and the Test series against India. His commitments may affect his availability for Queensland.

Labuschagne continues to grow as a player. His strong performances have made him an important part of the Australian team, and new challenges will test his leadership and skills in the coming years.

Leagues Participation

Marnus Labuschagne plays in different franchise leagues. He competes in the Big Bash League and Vitality T20 Blast. He has not played in the IPL yet.

Indian Premier League

Labuschagne wants to play in the IPL but has not joined any team.

Year Team Status Auction Price Notes 2021 — Unsold Entered the auction but was not picked 2023 — Unsold 1 crore INR Remained unsold in the auction 2025 — Not participating No team signed him

Big Bash League

Labuschagne plays for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. His debut was in January 2017.

Year Team Matches Runs Wickets Notes 2016–2017 Brisbane Heat Debut — — Joined the team 2023–2024 Brisbane Heat 10 543 14 Scored 45 runs from 33 balls in one match 2024–2025 Brisbane Heat Active — — Signed a contract extension in August 2024

On January 16, 2025, Labuschagne played against Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League match.

Vitality T20 Blast

Labuschagne played his first match in Vitality T20 Blast on June 13, 2021, for Glamorgan.

Year Team Matches Runs Wickets Notes 2021 Glamorgan 8 4 half-centuries Second-highest wicket-taker in the team 2024 Glamorgan Quarterfinalist — 5/11 vs Somerset First five-wicket haul in T20

On June 21, 2024, he caught the ball with one hand in mid-air during a match against Gloucestershire.

Domestic career

Marnus Labuschagne played for Queensland at different junior levels and captained the under-19 team. In Brisbane Grade Cricket, he represents Easts-Redlands District Cricket Club. Before moving into professional cricket, he spent time in England, where he played for Plymouth in the Devon Premier League and Sandwich Town in the Kent Premier League. His performances were strong in both teams.

He made his first-class debut for Queensland in the 2014–15 Sheffield Shield. In his first match, he scored 83 runs. Later that season, he was a substitute fielder for Australia during a Test match against India and took a catch at short leg. In 2015, he played his first List A match and later reached his first first-class century. During the 2016 One-Day Cup, he finished with 273 runs and was named Player of the Tournament.

In 2017, he became the first cricketer penalized under a new law that stopped fielders from deceiving batters. In the 2017–18 Sheffield Shield, he was Queensland's leading run-scorer and was named in Cricket Australia's Team of the Season. In 2021, he played a key role in Queensland’s Sheffield Shield win by scoring 192 in the final.

In 2024, Labuschagne was announced as Queensland Bulls captain for both the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup. During the 2024–25 Sheffield Shield season, he started bowling medium pace instead of leg-spin to prepare for the Test series against India.

Records and achievements

Marnus Labuschagne has earned many awards and set numerous records in both international and domestic cricket. His performances on the field have made a significant impact.

Awards

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year – 2019, 2021, 2022

Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year – 2020

ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year – 2019