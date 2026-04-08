Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne

batsman

Full name:Marnus Labuschagne
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Brisbane Heat

Glamorgan

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Queensland Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches433811398240
Innings411001463028
Overs198.533.50998.1130.462.0
Balls------
Maidens18109420
Runs73823003835850566
Wickets1320801124
Avg56.76115047.9377.2723.58
SR91.76101.5074.8671.2715.5
Eco3.716.7903.846.59.12
BB520533
4w000100
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches433811398240
Innings763612438038
Not outs5202042
Runs378912682104472678978
Balls Faced714614494193773083777
Avg53.3637.29246.8435.2327.16
SR53.0287.55053.9186.86125.86
Fours4271020124022885
Fifties168049205
Sixies1240411621
Highest215124221513593
Hundreds11203030

Marnus Labuschagne Schedule & Results

Pakistan Super League

County Championship

One-Day Cup

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Marnus Labuschagne News

View all

If you are ready to get to know cricketer Marnus Labuschagne better, here is the latest news about him: training plans, past match results, personal records.

Is Marnus Labuschagne the Perfect Example of Luck Meeting Skill?

Is Marnus Labuschagne the Perfect Example of Luck Meeting Skill?

Marnus Labuschagne has done pretty well in his first attempts. He was able to help Australia win two ICC titles in his first attempt, including the 2023 World Cup. And now being the captain of a PSL team, he has also led his team to the finals of the tournament.

Marnus Labuschagne04:20 PM, 27 March, 2026

Internet Goes Crazy After Ball Turns Pink Mid-Match in PSL

Marnus Labuschagne05:10 PM, 05 January, 2026

The Ashes Turns Fiery Again with Heated Labuschagne-Stokes Moment

Marnus Labuschagne12:26 PM, 05 January, 2026

Ashes | Twitter reacts as frustrated Stokes unloads on sheepish Labuschagne in fierce altercation

Marnus Labuschagne09:08 AM, 05 January, 2026

Ashes | Twitter shocked as Smith brings sordid end to immensely lucky knock by succumbing to Labuschagne

International career

Marnus Labuschagne has become one of Australia’s key batsmen in Test cricket. His journey started in 2018, and since then, he has built a strong reputation with consistent performances. His ability to score runs under pressure and his useful bowling skills have made him an important player for Australia.

2018–19

  • Debut Against Pakistan (October 2018): Labuschagne played his first Test match in the UAE. His batting did not impress, but he took seven wickets with his leg-spin.
  • Matches Against India and Sri Lanka (December 2018 – January 2019): He played against India in Sydney and remained in the squad for the Sri Lanka series. Many questioned his batting position and selection.

2019

  • The Ashes in England (August – September 2019): He became the first concussion substitute in Test history when he replaced Steve Smith. He scored 59 runs and continued to perform well, securing his place in the team.

2019–20

  • Series Against Pakistan and New Zealand (November 2019 – January 2020): Labuschagne scored his first Test century and followed it with more hundreds, including a double century against New Zealand. By the end of 2019, he had more Test runs than any other player that year.
  • Matches Against India and South Africa (January – March 2020): He made his ODI debut and scored a half-century in India. Against South Africa, he scored his first ODI century.

2020

  • Series Against New Zealand (March 2020): He scored 56 runs in the first match before the series was canceled due to COVID-19.

2022

  • T20I Debut (April 2022): Labuschagne played his first T20 International against Pakistan, completing his participation in all three formats of the game.

2023

  • The Ashes in England (June – July 2023): He scored a century in the fourth Test, his second overseas hundred.
  • Cricket World Cup (October – November 2023): Labuschagne played a key role in Australia’s campaign. His half-century in the final helped the team win against India.

2024–25

  • Series Against India (January 2024): He struggled in the first Test, and both his batting and bowling came under criticism.
  • Queensland Captaincy (June 2024): He became Queensland’s new captain, replacing Usman Khawaja.
  • Change in Bowling Style (July 2024): He switched from leg-spin to medium pace before the Test series against India.
  • Upcoming Matches (November – December 2024): He is expected to take part in Australia’s ODI series against Pakistan and the Test series against India. His commitments may affect his availability for Queensland.

Labuschagne continues to grow as a player. His strong performances have made him an important part of the Australian team, and new challenges will test his leadership and skills in the coming years.

Leagues Participation

Marnus Labuschagne plays in different franchise leagues. He competes in the Big Bash League and Vitality T20 Blast. He has not played in the IPL yet.

Indian Premier League

Labuschagne wants to play in the IPL but has not joined any team.

Year

Team

Status

Auction Price

Notes

2021

Unsold

Entered the auction but was not picked

2023

Unsold

1 crore INR

Remained unsold in the auction

2025

Not participating

No team signed him

Big Bash League

Labuschagne plays for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. His debut was in January 2017.

Year

Team

Matches

Runs

Wickets

Notes

2016–2017

Brisbane Heat

Debut

Joined the team

2023–2024

Brisbane Heat

10

543

14

Scored 45 runs from 33 balls in one match

2024–2025

Brisbane Heat

Active

Signed a contract extension in August 2024

On January 16, 2025, Labuschagne played against Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League match.

Vitality T20 Blast

Labuschagne played his first match in Vitality T20 Blast on June 13, 2021, for Glamorgan.

Year

Team

Matches

Runs

Wickets

Notes

2021

Glamorgan

8

4 half-centuries

Second-highest wicket-taker in the team

2024

Glamorgan

Quarterfinalist

5/11 vs Somerset

First five-wicket haul in T20

On June 21, 2024, he caught the ball with one hand in mid-air during a match against Gloucestershire.

Domestic career

Marnus Labuschagne played for Queensland at different junior levels and captained the under-19 team. In Brisbane Grade Cricket, he represents Easts-Redlands District Cricket Club. Before moving into professional cricket, he spent time in England, where he played for Plymouth in the Devon Premier League and Sandwich Town in the Kent Premier League. His performances were strong in both teams.

He made his first-class debut for Queensland in the 2014–15 Sheffield Shield. In his first match, he scored 83 runs. Later that season, he was a substitute fielder for Australia during a Test match against India and took a catch at short leg. In 2015, he played his first List A match and later reached his first first-class century. During the 2016 One-Day Cup, he finished with 273 runs and was named Player of the Tournament.

In 2017, he became the first cricketer penalized under a new law that stopped fielders from deceiving batters. In the 2017–18 Sheffield Shield, he was Queensland's leading run-scorer and was named in Cricket Australia's Team of the Season. In 2021, he played a key role in Queensland’s Sheffield Shield win by scoring 192 in the final.

In 2024, Labuschagne was announced as Queensland Bulls captain for both the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup. During the 2024–25 Sheffield Shield season, he started bowling medium pace instead of leg-spin to prepare for the Test series against India.

Records and achievements

Marnus Labuschagne has earned many awards and set numerous records in both international and domestic cricket. His performances on the field have made a significant impact.

Awards

  • ICC Men's Test Team of the Year – 2019, 2021, 2022
  • Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year – 2020
  • ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year – 2019
Records
  • 2019 – Was the top scorer in Test matches with 975 runs out of 1,104 possible points
  • 2019 – Scored 1,114 runs in 10 matches for Glamorgan, including 5 centuries and 5 half-centuries, with an average of 65.53 and a high score of 182
  • 2020 – Scored 215 runs in the third Test against New Zealand
  • 2023 – Part of the Australian team that won the ICC World Test Championship Final and the ICC Cricket World Cup
  • August 2019 – Became the first-ever concussion substitute in Test cricket, replacing Steve Smith during the Ashes

Personal life

Marnus Labuschagne has a well-rounded personal life, both on and off the cricket field.

Family

Marnus married Rebekah on May 26, 2017. They have a daughter named Hallie, born on September 20, 2022. They also have a dog, a chocolate Labrador named Milo, who often appears on Marnus' Instagram.

Financial Status

As one of the most well-known cricketers in the world, Marnus has built a strong financial profile. In 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5 million (around INR 40 crore).

Homes and Cars

Marnus owns two homes in Redland City, Queensland. One of the houses was bought in April 2019 for $915,000. It has five bedrooms, an open training area, a swimming pool, and three garages. The other house, bought in 2017 for $585,000, is a four-bedroom home in Wellington Point. This property is rented out for $650 a week. There is no information about his car collection.

Scandals

Marnus has had a few controversies during his career. In 2021, he became part of a dispute over “celebrappealing” (celebrating a wicket without the umpire’s approval) in a Sheffield Shield match. In 2023, he was accused of cheating by English fans after claiming a catch to dismiss Ollie Robinson in the Ashes series. Replays showed the ball had touched the ground. That same year, during another Ashes match, Marnus surprised fans by picking up a piece of chewing gum from the field and putting it back in his mouth.

Fans

Fans admire Marnus for his achievements. After being the first-ever concussion substitute in Test cricket, he was called a “legend” by many. In 2023, his photo of a “daal and roti” meal from Pakistan became a topic of conversation, with Indian fans trolling the PCB. Marnus has over 800,000 followers on Instagram.

Another Players

Green, Chris

Green, Chris

Zain ul Hasan

Zain ul Hasan

Peirson, Jimmy

Peirson, Jimmy

Wakim, Charlie

Wakim, Charlie

Carlson, Kiran

Carlson, Kiran

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Burdon, Hugo

Burdon, Hugo

Willans, Matthew

Willans, Matthew

Sabburg, Chris

Sabburg, Chris

Warner, David

Warner, David