Spencer Johnson News View all If you are interested in knowing everything about the latest achievements of cricket player Spencer Johnson, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the most relevant information: the results of past matches and incidents on the playing field. Spencer Johnson Reflects on His CSK Journey in IPL 2026 Spencer Johnson played his first game for Chennai Super Kings against Lucknow. While the match didn't turn out to be in the team's favour, Johnson still loved the time in the team. He recently talked about the positivity of the team, and how he is loving his time in this season. Spencer Johnson ‌AUS vs AFG | Twitter lauds Spencer’s street-smart act to enforce runout amidst horrible Afghan mixup Spencer Johnson ‌AUS vs AFG | Twitter goes déjà vu as Johnson channels inner Starc to send Gurbaz in disbelief Spencer Johnson ‌Spencer Johnson struck with ‘bizarre toe injury’ amidst career-best bowling figures Spencer Johnson AUS vs PAK | Twitter ablaze after Abbas Afridi’s run-out decision triggers Irfan Khan’s explosive wrath

International career

Spencer Johnson started playing international cricket in 2023. At first, he was going to represent Italy, but he joined the Australian team instead. His left-arm bowling brought important breakthroughs, and he quickly became part of Australia's T20I squad.

March 2023 – Selected for the Australia A squad for a tour of New Zealand before the Ashes. Took 4/53 in the first innings of the first match in Lincoln.

July 2023 – Planned to play for Italy in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

August 2023 – Named in Australia's squad for the T20I series against South Africa. Played his first match and took 2/33 in a 111-run victory.

February 2024 – Included in Australia's squad for the T20I series against West Indies. Took 2/39 in the second match.

November 16, 2024 – Took his first five-wicket haul in a T20I against Pakistan, finishing with 5/26 in four overs.

Leagues Participation

Spencer Johnson has played in different franchise leagues around the world. His performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL) have attracted attention. Below is a breakdown of his participation in each competition.

Indian Premier League

Spencer Johnson started playing in the IPL in 2024 when Gujarat Titans included him in their squad. During that season, he played five matches, took four wickets, had a bowling average of 37.75, and maintained an economy rate of 9.44 runs per over. His best bowling performance was 2/25.

Before the IPL 2025 season, Gujarat Titans decided not to retain him. Kolkata Knight Riders bought him at the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for ₹2.8 crore. His base price was ₹2 crore.

Johnson is expected to handle powerplay and death overs for KKR. His left-arm pace brings variation to the bowling attack.

Season Team Matches Wickets Best Figures Economy Rate 2024 Gujarat Titans 5 4 2/25 9.44 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders - - - -

Big Bash League

Johnson was named in the Adelaide Strikers squad for the 2020-21 season but did not play. His BBL debut happened in the 2022-23 season with Brisbane Heat on January 11, 2023. He played ten matches, including the final, and built a reputation as a reliable bowler in the last overs of an innings.

During the 2023-24 season, Johnson played a key role in Brisbane Heat's title win. He appeared in ten matches, took 15 wickets, and was named Player of the Match in the final.

In the 2024-25 BBL season, Johnson continues to play for Brisbane Heat. One of his best performances this season was in the 25th match against Sydney Thunder at the Gabba. He took a crucial wicket by dismissing Sydney Thunder’s captain, David Warner.

Season Team Matches Wickets Best Figures 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers 0 0 - 2022-23 Brisbane Heat 10 - - 2023-24 Brisbane Heat 10 15 - 2024-25 Brisbane Heat - - -

Domestic career

Spencer Joh