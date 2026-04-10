Zak Crawley News View all You have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Zak Crawley. We provide all the latest information about him, including the results of past matches and what cricket records he plans to set. Ashes | Twitter in splits over Cummins and Crawley trading time-wasting antics as mind games intensify In a format of cricket characterized by time, wasting a few precious seconds can sometimes be as valuable as making good use of them. Zak Crawley knew the funda all too well as he whiled away at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, but the ever-sharp Pat Cummins made sure the opener walked away uneasy. Zak Crawley Ashes | Twitter stunned as Crawley blinder saves Carse blushes to dispatch Head and put Khawaja in hot seat Zak Crawley The Ashes | Twitter on flashback mode as Crawley nearly repeats his dismissal to Starc in Brisbane Zak Crawley The Hundred | Northern Superchargers back in third place after crushing win over London Spirit Zak Crawley NS vs BP, Review | Northern Superchargers jump to first place after win against Birmingham Phoenix

International career

Zak Crawley is an English cricketer who started playing for his country in 2019. Known for his tall build and strong batting, Crawley has had some great moments but also faced challenges. Here's a look at his journey in international cricket:

2019

November 29: Zak made his Test debut against New Zealand in Hamilton. He only scored one run in his first match, but his talent was clear from the start.

2020

August: Crawley had a breakout performance in the third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. He scored 267 runs, one of the highest Test scores by an English player, which secured his place in the team.

2021

July 8: Zak played his first ODI against Pakistan in Cardiff. He impressed everyone with a solid 58 runs off 50 balls.

Throughout 2021: He played eight Test matches but struggled with his form. He managed to score just 173 runs, averaging 10.81. He only scored one half-century, which led to him being dropped from the Test team at times.

2023

Ashes Series: Crawley made a strong comeback during the Ashes, scoring 480 runs in 9 innings at an average of 53.33. One of his highlights was a brilliant 189-run knock, which boosted his career.

2024

India Tour: Zak continued to show his skill with 407 runs in 10 innings over five Test matches. He maintained an average of 40.70, with four half-centuries.

ODI Career:

July 8, 2021: Crawley debuted in ODIs against Pakistan, scoring 58 runs not out.

September 2023: He returned to the ODI squad for the series against Ireland. He played two games and added another half-century to his record.

December 9, 2023: In his latest ODI against the West Indies, he was dismissed for a duck after facing four balls.

Leagues Participation

Zak Crawley, known for his international career, has also played in several domestic and franchise leagues. Here's a look at his participation in different leagues:

Indian Premier League

Zak Crawley showed interest in joining the Indian Premier League in 2023 but did not play in the 2024 season. He entered the 2025 IPL Auction, but no team bought him. Despite his interest, he wasn't able to secure a place in the IPL for the season. This may be due to his inconsistent form in international cricket and the strong competition during the auction.

Big Bash League

Zak Crawley began his Big Bash League career with Hobart Hurricanes during the 2022-23 season, where he scored a half-century in his debut match. In 2023, he joined Perth Scorchers, where he impressed with some solid performances, including a top score of 65 runs. Crawley continued his good form into 2024, scoring 58 runs against Sydney Thunder.

Year Team Runs Scored Top Score 2022-23 Hobart Hurricanes 50+ 50+ 2023 Perth Scorchers 123 65 (vs Hobart Hurricanes) 2024 Perth Scorchers 58 58 (vs Sydney Thunder)

SA20

Zak Crawley joined the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team for the 2025 SA20 season. This was his first time playing in the South African league. In 2024, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the SA20 title, beating Durban Super Giants. However, on January 29, 2025, Crawley was dropped from the team before the match against MI Cape Town. He scored 88 runs in eight games. He reached 100 runs twice in his last six matches. The team replaced him with Tony de Zorzi, and Craig Overton became the fourth foreign player. Despite the changes, the team lost by 10 runs.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Top Score 2025 Season Sunrisers Eastern Cape 8 88 56

Domestic career

Zak Crawley began his domestic career with Kent in August 2017, making his debut against Essex in the County Championship. Over time, he became an important player for Kent. He scored a memorable 168 runs against Glamorgan in 2018, which helped Kent rise to Division One. His consistent performances continued, as he faced some of the best bowling attacks in the country. Crawley’s versatility in the top order, able to play both aggressive and defensive innings, made him a valuable asset to the team.

In 2020, Crawley’s domestic form earned him a place in the England Test squad after strong performances for the England Lions. He impressed further with significant contributions for Kent, including a record 267 runs against Pakistan. In 2021, Crawley was part of Kent's victorious Vitality Blast team, scoring 380 runs in 12 matches.

In 2023, he started the County Championship season with a knock of 91 runs against Northamptonshire, and also set a new Kent first-class best by scoring 170 runs against Essex. In 2024, Crawley extended his contract with Kent, committing to the team until the end of the 2025 season.

Other Leagues

Zach Crawley has played in several T20 leagues around the world. He played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and scored 100 T20 runs for Kent in the English T20 Blast.

He was selected by London Spirit for the first season of The Hundred. Crawley only played one match, scoring 64 runs as an opening batsman in a loss to Birmingham Phoenix. London Spirit kept him for the 2022 season.

In 2024, Crawley was unable to play in The Hundred due to a finger injury from the third test against the West Indies.

Records and achievements

Zach Crawley has achieved several impressive records in his cricket career. These include:

2nd highest maiden Test score for England

7th highest maiden Test score in history

4th highest Test partnership for the fifth wicket with Jos Buttler, totaling 359 runs

14th youngest player to score a Test double-century

Third-oldest player to score a double-century in Test matches for England, at the age of 22 years and 201 days (2020 against Pakistan)

A record-breaking 359-run partnership with Jos Buttler in the third Test against Pakistan in 2020, marking the sixth-largest partnership in English cricket history

Personal life

Zak Crawley's father, Terry Crawley, was a famous trader in London during the 1990s. He was one of the highest-paid individuals in the city at that time.

Finance

Zak Crawley was born on February 3. His net worth is $2 million. His career in cricket reflects years of hard work and commitment, which led to this achievement.

Scandals

In February 2024, during a match against India in Visakhapatnam, Zak Crawley was dismissed after attempting to kick the ball with his back foot. The umpire’s decision was supported by the ball tracking system, which showed three red lines. Fans disagreed, believing the ball was not in line and was spinning away from the stumps. They thought the umpire should have made the final call.

In July 2024, Crawley broke his finger while fielding during the third Test against the West Indies.

Fans

In July 2024, Zak Crawley said that he receives a lot of praise from fans who watch his games. He appreciates the feedback and enjoys knowing that people enjoy his performances.