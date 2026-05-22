Tahlia Mcgrath News View all If you are interested in knowing everything about the latest achievements of cricket player Tahlia Mcgrath, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the most relevant information: results of past matches, incidents on the playing field. Australia Women’s tour of India | Twitter reacts as Lady Luck casts magic wand on Richa Ghosh The margin of error for bowlers is very small in international cricket, and Tahlia McGrath realised it the hard way. The Australian Women’s vice-captain dismissed Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh only to realise that it was a no-ball before conceding a six off the free hit. Tahlia Mcgrath AUS-W vs ENG-W | Twitter reacts to all-round OZ eclipse England to claim Ashes in rain-interrupted contest Tahlia Mcgrath IND-W vs AUS-W | Harris and McGrath stand coupled with clinical bowling seal Aussie victory over India Tahlia Mcgrath WPL | Twitter consoles Tahlia McGrath as her valiant effort goes in vain in UPW’s 42-win loss against DC Tahlia Mcgrath INDW vs AUSW | Alyssa Healy ruled out of fifth T20I due to calf strain

International career

Tahlia May McGrath, born on 10 November 1995 in Adelaide, South Australia, is an Australian international cricketer and the current vice-captain of the national team. An all-rounder with a strong batting presence and steady seam bowling, she has become one of the key figures in modern Australian women’s cricket.

She made her ODI debut against South Africa on 27 November 2016 and her Test debut in the Women’s Ashes in November 2017.

2016: Debuted in ODIs vs South Africa at Coffs Harbour on 27 November, contributing to a tense tie.

2017: Took her first international wicket on 26 October in the second ODI vs England. On 9 November, she made her Test debut vs England at North Sydney Oval during the Women’s Ashes, a day-night fixture.

2018–2019: Appeared only occasionally for Australia, while continuing to play domestic cricket and developing her all-round game.

2020: Earned a central contract from Cricket Australia on 30 April, signaling her recall to the national setup.

2021: Returned for the home series vs India in September. In the second ODI at Mackay, she took 3/45 and scored an unbeaten 74 to guide Australia to victory. On 7 October, debuted in T20Is vs India at Carrara (match washed out). On 9 October, scored 42 and took wickets in the series, was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

2022: Produced one of the most excellent T20I all-round performances on 20 January in Adelaide: 91 off 49 balls and 3/26 in the Women’s Ashes. Played in the ODI World Cup in New Zealand, helping Australia beat England in the final at Christchurch. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the team scored 78 against Pakistan and played in the final despite testing positive for COVID-19, helping secure the gold medal against India. Named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and finished the year ranked No.1 T20I batter in the world.

2023: Scored a quick 57 off 33 balls vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup, helping Australia to another global title. In December, appointed vice-captain of the national team, serving under Alyssa Healy.

2024: Played in the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. On 13 October, she became the fastest Australian woman to 1,000 T20I runs, reaching the mark in just 37 innings. Later in the year, struck the winning boundary in a decisive ODI vs India in Brisbane.

2025: Captained Australia in the home Women’s Ashes. Led the side to a 3–0 ODI sweep and secured the Ashes with a 57-run win in the first T20I at the SCG. Played in the Melbourne Test vs England from 30 January to 1 February, which ended in a victory by an innings and 122 runs. In March, captained Australia in New Zealand, steering the side to a dominant 82-run T20I win in Wellington. On 8 October, she played her latest ODI vs Pakistan in Colombo.

Leagues Participation

Tahlia McGrath has built her reputation not only through international cricket but also as a consistent performer in franchise leagues. She has been central to the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, a core overseas signing for UP Warriorz in the WPL, and featured for Southern Brave in The Hundred. Across these leagues, she has combined batting strength, useful seam bowling, and leadership qualities.

Women’s Premier League

Tahlia McGrath entered the WPL in 2023 as one of the most expensive overseas players, signed by UP Warriorz for INR 1.4 crore. She immediately became the backbone of their middle order and delivered one of the best innings of the inaugural season: 90 off 50 balls vs the Mumbai Indians. She has remained a leader within the squad, serving as vice-captain and taking charge when Alyssa Healy was unavailable.

Year Team Notes 2023 UP Warriorz Signed for INR 1.4 crore, 302 runs at 50.33 average, four fifties, top score 90 vs Mumbai 2024 UP Warriorz 221 runs in 7 matches, top score 64, also vice-captain, stood in as captain when Healy was injured 2025 UP Warriorz Retained as senior player, continued as batting anchor and part of leadership group

Women’s Big Bash League

McGrath has represented the Adelaide Strikers since the WBBL’s start in 2015. She progressed from a developing all-rounder into a captain and title-winning leader. Under her captaincy, the Strikers claimed their first-ever championship in 2022–23 and defended it in 2023–24, establishing her as one of the most successful captains in league history.

Year Team Notes 2015–16 Adelaide Strikers Debut season showed promise as a young all-rounder 2017–18 Adelaide Strikers Played all 15 matches, 229 runs, 3 Player of the Match awards 2021–22 Adelaide Strikers Appointed captain, led team to the final vs Perth Scorchers 2022–23 Adelaide Strikers Captained Strikers to first WBBL title, 244 runs, key leadership role 2023–24 Adelaide Strikers Captained team to second title, defended championship successfully 2024–25 Adelaide Strikers Entered season as back-to-back champion captain, widely regarded as one of WBBL’s best leaders

Women’s Hundred

McGrath played in The Hundred 2022 with Southern Brave, participating in seven matches. She contributed with both bat and ball, though her batting was modest compared to her usual standards. She scored 70 runs across six innings with a top score of 31, playing mainly as a stabilizer in the middle order. With the ball, she was used regularly, bowling 84 deliveries, conceding 118 runs, and taking three wickets. Her best bowling figures were 2/36, and she delivered 26 dot balls across the season. Her bowling average stood at 39.33, with an economy rate of 1.4 runs per ball. Southern Brave reached the final but finished as runners-up after losing to Oval Invincibles.

Year Team Notes 2022 Southern Brave 7 matches, 70 runs (avg 11.66, HS 31), bowled 84 deliveries for 118 runs and three wickets, the team finished runners-up 2023–2025 — Did not participate due to WBBL duties and international schedule

Domestic career

Tahlia McGrath started her domestic career with South Australia Scorpions in the Women’s National Cricket League during the 2011–12 season, debuting at just sixteen. From the beginning, she showed promise as an all-rounder, trusted with both the new ball and important batting positions in the middle order. Over time, she became one of the team’s most reliable performers, winning the Andrea McCauley Medal twice in succession in 2018–19 and 2019–20 as the Scorpions’ best player. She continues to represent South Australia and is now one of the most experienced figures in their system.

When the Women’s Big Bash League began in 2015, McGrath signed with the Adelaide Strikers, where she has played ever since. She grew from a bowler-first role into a complete all-rounder, equally effective with bat and ball. In 2021–22, she became captain of the Strikers, guiding them to the final that year and then to back-to-back championships in 2022–23 and 2023–24. By the 2024–25 season, she remained captain and the symbol of the club’s rise.

Her domestic experience has also included stints abroad. In 2019, she joined Lancashire Thunder in England’s Kia Super League, adapting well to new conditions and gaining experience against top international opposition. In 2022, she played for Southern Brave in The Hundred, scoring 70 runs and taking three wickets across seven matches. The team reached the final but finished as runners-up.

Since 2023, she has been a central overseas player for UP Warriorz in India’s Women’s Premier League, signed during the inaugural auction. She quickly became one of their most trusted batters and leaders, continuing in that role across the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons.

Records and achievements

Tahlia McGrath has built her reputation through all-around excellence, leadership, and consistent match-winning contributions. From her early years as a teenager in South Australia side to her rise as vice-captain of Australia, she has collected personal awards and team trophies at both domestic and international levels.

2016: Made her international debut in ODIs vs South Africa at Coffs Harbour on 27 November.

2017: Scored her maiden ODI fifty with 52 runs against India.

2018–19, 2019–20: Won the Andrea McCauley Medal in consecutive seasons as South Australia’s best domestic player.

2021: Returned to the Australian side, producing match-winning all-round displays in the home series vs India.

2022: Produced a career-best T20I innings of 91 off 49 balls vs England in the Women’s Ashes at Adelaide, also taking 3/26 in the exact match — one of the rare Australian women to score 75+ runs and take 3+ wickets in a T20I. Named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year. Scored 78 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and played the final under COVID-19 restrictions, helping Australia win the gold medal.

2022–23: Captained Adelaide Strikers to their first WBBL championship title.

2023: Reached World No.1 in ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings. Part of Australia’s squad that won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. In the inaugural Women’s Premier League, she scored 302 runs for UP Warriorz, finishing as one of the top overseas batters.

2023–24: Led Adelaide Strikers to a second successive WBBL title, confirming her place as the most successful captain in the club’s history.

2024: Served as vice-captain of Australia in multiple series, noted for calm leadership. Named in ICC and WBBL Team of the Tournament selections.

2025: Entered the year as one of the most consistent Australian all-rounders across formats, with more than 1000 runs and 50 wickets in T20 cricket at domestic and international levels combined.

Personal life

Tahlia McGrath has earned respect both for her cricketing achievements and her personality off the field. She is viewed as one of the most disciplined and admired players in Australian women’s cricket. Away from matches, she maintains a private lifestyle, sharing only limited details with the public.

Finance

McGrath is among the highest-paid Australian female cricketers. She holds a central contract with Cricket Australia and also represents Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, UP Warriorz in the WPL, and previously Southern Brave in The Hundred. Reports from Australian sports outlets place her income in Category A for national players. Some international media sources have given higher figures, with estimates reaching around USD 5 million, although such numbers are considered speculative.

Family

Born in Adelaide, South Australia, Tahlia grew up in a family with sporting ties. Her father played amateur cricket, while her mother has been a strong supporter of her children’s sporting ambitions. She has a brother and a sister, and her circle of close friends includes Australian teammate Darcie Brown, though they are not related. As of 2025, Tahlia is unmarried and has no children, as she remains focused on her cricket career.

Cars and House

Tahlia lives in her hometown of Adelaide and owns a house in the suburbs. She drives a practical Toyota SUV, reflecting her preference for comfort and reliability rather than luxury brands.

Scandals

There have been no scandals linked to McGrath during her career. She is regarded as a professional athlete with a disciplined image, respected by teammates, officials, and fans.

Fan Base

McGrath’s popularity has grown with her rise as vice-captain of Australia and leader in domestic leagues. On Instagram, she has around 250,000 followers, while roughly 80,000 people follow her X (Twitter) account. She shares match photos, training updates, and moments from tours. Fans admire her calm demeanor, humility, and leadership, qualities that have made her one of the most respected figures in women’s cricket worldwide.