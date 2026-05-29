Muneeba Ali Siddiqi

International career

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui was born on 8 August 1997 in Karachi, Pakistan. She represents the Pakistan women’s national team as a left-handed batter and wicket-keeper. Her international journey began in March 2016, when she made her Women’s One Day International debut against the West Indies in Birmingham. Alongside her national commitments, she has represented several domestic teams, including Balochistan, Omar Associates, Karachi, State Bank of Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, and PCB Strikers.

2016: Made her WT20I debut on March 16 against the West Indies in Chennai during the ICC Women’s World T20. Scored 15 runs from 16 balls in a close four-run defeat.

2018: Made her WODI debut on March 20 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla during Pakistan’s tour. Pakistan won by 69 runs, confirming her arrival as a dual-format player. Later that year, she joined Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies.

2020: Represented Pakistan at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. By the end of the year, she was shortlisted by the PCB for the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award, which showed her growing impact in Pakistan’s batting lineup.

2021: Named in Pakistan’s squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. The tournament ended early due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, but her inclusion confirmed her importance to the national side.

2022: Played in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and later represented Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. On November 4 in Lahore, she scored 107 runs off 114 balls against Ireland — her maiden ODI century and Pakistan’s highest team total in women’s ODIs (335/3).

2023: Achieved a historic milestone on February 15 at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. Scored 102 runs off 68 balls against Ireland, becoming the first Pakistani woman to score a T20I century and only the sixth in Women’s T20 World Cup history. Her innings received wide recognition from the ICC and global media.

2024: Continued as Pakistan’s key opener and wicket-keeper and was named in the national squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

2025: Represented Pakistan in the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Lahore in April, where she helped the team secure qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and played group matches against Bangladesh and Australia. During the India vs Pakistan clash in early October, she was involved in a high-profile run-out that attracted attention across multiple outlets, including Wisden, NDTV, and Female Cricket. On October 8, 2025, she played her latest WODI against Australia in Colombo.

Leagues Participation

Muneeba Ali has not taken part in any foreign or franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Muneeba Ali Siddiqi began her domestic cricket journey in the 2011–2012 season, playing for Balochistan Women in the national T20 competition. By 2014, she represented Omar Associates Women and Karachi Women, where her reliable performances at the top order caught the attention of national selectors. Between 2015 and 2017, she played for the State Bank of Pakistan Women, one of the strongest departmental sides in the country, performing in both One-Day and T20 formats.

In 2018, she joined Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), a dominant team in Pakistan’s domestic structure. Her seasons with ZTBL strengthened her reputation as a dependable opener and wicket-keeper. Her standout moment arrived in the 2019–2020 season when she played for PCB Challengers in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Championship. She scored 292 runs in five innings with an average of 58.40, including a century of 108 off 69 balls against PCB Dynamites, which established her as one of Pakistan’s leading domestic batters.

From 2021 onward, she captained PCB Strikers, one of the new teams formed during the PCB’s restructuring of women’s cricket. Under her leadership, the Strikers maintained consistent results in both T20 and One-Day competitions, with Muneeba ranking among the most reliable batters and wicket-keepers each season. In the 2024–2025 season, she was named captain of the Invincibles, guiding the team through a series of strong performances, including a Super Over win against PCB Challengers in May 2025.

Beyond her senior-level commitments, Muneeba has represented Pakistan Women A, Pakistan Women Emerging Players, PCB Women XI, and several youth-level sides such as Karachi U-19, Karachi U-21, and Sindh Women.

Records and achievements

Muneeba Ali has become one of Pakistan’s most accomplished women cricketers.

November 4, 2022: Scored her maiden ODI century (107 off 114 balls) against Ireland in Lahore — the third century ever by a Pakistani woman in WODI history.

February 15, 2023: Became the first Pakistani woman to score a century in WT20I with 102 off 68 balls against Ireland at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. This was one of only six centuries in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

2020: Included in the shortlist for PCB Women’s Cricketer of the Year, an acknowledgment of her growing importance in Pakistan’s batting order.

August 10, 2025: Scored her second WT20I century (unbeaten 100 off 68 balls) against Ireland in Dublin, guiding Pakistan to a record victory.

2021–2025: Served as captain of the domestic teams PCB Strikers and Invincibles, leading them in Pakistan’s Women’s National T20 and One-Day tournaments.

As of October 2025: Played 54 ODIs and 81 WT20Is, recording over 1,300 ODI runs and around 1,500 T20I runs, while maintaining her role as Pakistan’s main wicket-keeper.

Holds the official record for the “Most runs in an innings by a wicket-keeper in Women’s T20I” — 102 runs.

Represented Pakistan in every major ICC event:

ICC Women’s T20 World Cups: 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023, 2024



ICC Women’s ODI World Cups: 2022, 2025

Commonwealth Games: 2022 (Birmingham)

World Cup Qualifiers: 2021 (Zimbabwe) and 2025 (Pakistan).

Personal life

Muneeba Ali keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight, choosing to focus on cricket and national representation. Public information about her family, lifestyle, and private affairs remains limited, and most available details come from verified cricket or media sources.

Family

Muneeba has not shared information about her parents, siblings, or relatives in public interviews or official biographies. No verified records confirm any family details. Regarding her marital status, no reliable sources confirm that she is married or has children. Occasional social media posts with congratulatory messages are unrelated to her, so her personal status remains publicly unconfirmed.

Finance

As one of Pakistan’s leading women cricketers, Muneeba holds a central contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board. In August 2023, she was among the players promoted to higher categories in the PCB Women’s Central Contracts. On August 6, 2025, the PCB announced a new contract cycle effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, which introduced a 50% increase in monthly retainers for all contracted women’s players. While exact figures were not disclosed, multiple outlets confirmed the general pay raise. As of 2025, her estimated net worth stands between 200,000 and 350,000 USD, based on sports media reports.

Scandals

Muneeba has maintained a clean professional image throughout her career. She has not been linked to any personal controversies or disciplinary issues. The only incident noted in the media was the run-out decision during the India–Pakistan match at the 2025 Women’s World Cup on October 5, which drew brief attention before the MCC confirmed the third umpire’s call was correct according to the Laws of Cricket.

Fans

Muneeba has an active online presence with a growing fan base. Her official X (Twitter) account has around 36.8K followers, while her Instagram profile, with more than 53K followers, is where she shares cricket-related posts and occasional team updates rather than personal content.