Gull Feroza News View all If you want to know all the wins and losses of the cricketer Gull Feroza, here you will find everything: what cricket records he has already set, how he trains, in which matches he plans to participate.

International career

Gull Feroza, born on December 28, 1998, is a Pakistani cricketer. She plays as a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper. Feroza has also played domestic cricket for Multan and the Higher Education Commission.

May 24, 2022 – Debut Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women at Karachi (WT20I) Feroza made her WT20I debut in May 2022 against Sri Lanka at Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi during the Sri Lanka Women's tour of Pakistan.

July 2022 – Commonwealth Games: Feroza was named in the Pakistan squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham, England.

October 6, 2024 – Last Match: Pakistan Women vs India Women at Dubai (DICS) (WT20I) She played against India during the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai.



WT20I Career Stats (As of October 6, 2024):

Matches Played: 18

Runs Scored: 284

Batting Average: 17.75

Centuries: 0

Half-Centuries: 2

Highest Score: 62

Other Milestones:

July 2024: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handed home contracts to 74 women players, including Gull Feroza.

November 2024: Feroza was named in the PCB's central contracts list for the 2024-2025 season.

Gull Feroza has become an important player in Pakistan's women's cricket team.

Leagues Participation

Gull Feroza has not participated in any major cricket leagues to date.

Domestic career

Gull Feroza is a skilled cricketer from Pakistan, who has played for Multan in the 2016-2017 and 2023-2024 seasons. She also played for the Higher Education Commission women's cricket team in the 2018-2019 season.

In the 2023-2024 National Women's T20 Tournament, Feroza played well. In a match against Peshawar at the Diamond Cricket Ground, she scored 67 runs off 57 balls before being dismissed by Peshawar's captain, Fatima Sana, in the 18th over. Multan won the match by 7 wickets, and Feroza played an important role in the victory.

In April 2024, Feroza helped Multan win against Rawalpindi by 141 runs in the second round of the National Women's One-Day Tournament at Bohranwali Cricket Ground in Faisalabad. Feroza scored 142 runs off 140 balls, hitting 19 boundaries. Her performance helped Multan reach a total of 240/7 in 50 overs. Rawalpindi's bowlers struggled to stop Multan's batting, and their total was just 99 runs in 25.5 overs. Noor-ul-Iman and Tasmia Rubab led the bowling for Multan, with Noor-ul-Iman taking 3 wickets for 23 runs and Tasmia Rubab picking up 2 wickets for 19 runs.

Feroza's good form continued in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup T20, where she helped Pakistan win against the UAE. Pakistan's bowlers restricted the UAE to 103/8 in 20 overs. In response, Feroza scored an unbeaten 62 runs off 55 balls, including 8 boundaries. Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets, reaching 107 runs in just 14.1 overs. Feroza's opening partner, Muneeba Ali, scored 37 off 30 balls, and the pair formed a strong opening partnership of 107 runs.

The UAE struggled to build a strong innings. Theertha Satish was their top scorer with 40 runs. Esha Oza and Khushi Sharma added 16 and 12 runs, respectively. Pakistan's bowlers, including Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, and Tuba Hassan, kept the UAE in check. Each bowler took two wickets, with Sadia Iqbal finishing with 2 wickets for 11 runs, Tuba Hassan taking 2 for 17, and Nashra Sundhu picking up 2 for 22. This win improved Pakistan's chances of reaching the semi-finals in the Women’s Asia Cup T20.

Records and achievements

Gull Feroza has earned several important records and awards in her cricket career:

2023-2024 National Women's T20 Tournament: Won the Best Player of the Match award.

2024 Women's Asia Cup T20: Scored 62 off 46 balls in a match against UAE, helping Pakistan win by 10 wickets.

2024 Women's Asia Cup T20: Scored a half-century off 35 balls with 10 boundaries in a match against Nepal. This helped Pakistan win by chasing 109 runs in just 11.5 overs.

Personal life

Gull Feroza, a rising star in Pakistani cricket, has kept much of her personal life private. While there is limited information available about her family and property, she has certainly made a name for herself in the sports world. Here is what is known about her life off the field.

Finance

As of April 2024, Gull Feroza's estimated net worth is $2.8 million.

Scandals

In the match between Pakistan and UAE, Gull Feroza, along with Muneeba Ali, played a key role in leading Pakistan to victory. Feroza scored 62 off 55 balls, demonstrating great composure and skill.

During the England vs Pakistan match, Amy Jones made a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Feroza. In the sixth over, Lauren Bell deflected a ball aimed at Feroza, and Jones managed to catch it while jumping to her left.

Fans

Gull Feroza has gained recognition, especially after her performance helped Pakistan beat the UAE in the 2024 Women's Asia Cup. Her achievements were mentioned on sports websites like mediaspring sites.pk and centralchronicle.com. On Instagram, she has a following of 23k.