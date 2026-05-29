International career

Diana Baig was born on October 15, 1995, in Gilgit-Baltistan, a mountainous area in northern Pakistan. She is the only international cricketer from this region and has played for Pakistan in both cricket and football.

Diana Baig is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. She joined the Pakistan women’s cricket team at a young age. She was part of the squads for the 2013 Women’s Cricket World Cup and the 2016 ICC Women’s World Twenty20. Baig became an important bowler for Pakistan, known for her ability to swing the ball and keep the bowling consistent. She took many wickets in the 2020 T20 World Cup and played in most recent one-day internationals for Pakistan. She works hard to improve different types of bowling and acts as a senior member of the team.

Baig started playing football by chance in 2014. When the national championship team needed players, she was asked to join as a defender. She then joined the national football camp and played some international matches. However, in 2015, football in Pakistan faced problems when the Pakistan Football Federation was banned. This situation stopped her football career, so she focused fully on cricket after that.

Baig grew up in a region where sports facilities were almost absent. Many people in her community did not support girls playing outside. At first, she took part in athletics like javelin and shot put. A coach later suggested she try cricket because of her throwing skills. After trying, she joined the Islamabad team and started playing in the national championships. Later, she moved to Lahore to study and train in better cricket facilities.

Diana Baig has a degree in health and physical education. She plans to study more and work as a coach in the future. She wants to help build sports facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan and support women in that area. Baig hopes to help others follow her path and find success in sports.

2010

Led the newly formed Gilgit-Baltistan women’s cricket team.

Played street cricket and community matches before joining the team.

2012

Selected for Pakistan’s A team after strong performances in domestic cricket.

2013

Included in Pakistan’s full national squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup as a reserve player, but did not play any match.

2015

Made international cricket debut in WODI against Bangladesh on October 4, in Karachi.

Made WT20I debut against West Indies on November 1, at St George’s.

2016

Selected for the 2016 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 tournament squad.

2017

Played in the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Gained praise for bowling and fielding, notably taking a key wicket against India.

2018

Named in Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

2020

Selected for Pakistan’s team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in Australia.

2021

Named in Pakistan’s squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

2022

Selected for the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Included in Pakistan’s team for the cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

2024

Part of the Pakistan squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Left a match due to shin injury in October during the T20 World Cup.

2025

Took part in the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier hosted in Pakistan in April.

Last WODI recorded on April 19 against Bangladesh in Lahore.

Match Records Summary

WODI Matches: 63 played 54 wickets taken Bowling average around 37.15 Runs conceded per over about 4.78 Best bowling figure 4 wickets for 30 runs

WT20I Matches: 50 played 37 wickets taken Bowling average about 26.32 Runs conceded per over about 6.16 Best bowling figure 3 wickets for 26 runs

Diana Baig has inspired many young female cricketers in Pakistan, especially from less represented areas.

Leagues Participation

Diana Baig has not participated in any professional cricket leagues to date.

Domestic career

Diana Baig began her cricket journey in 2010 as captain of the Gilgit-Baltistan women's team. From childhood, she showed talent in both cricket and football. She first joined the national football team by chance when the team needed players, but cricket was always her main sport. As a medium pace bowler, she bowls with good accuracy and can swing or seam the ball well. She is also a strong fielder with a very fast throw.

On May 25, 2023, in Karachi, Diana played a key role for the Blasters team. She took four wickets while giving away only twenty runs. Her bowling helped bowl out the Challengers for just 117 runs. Blasters won the game easily with six wickets left.

Records and achievements

Diana Baig has earned recognition for her strong performances in international cricket. Her contributions in major tournaments and consistent play have made her one of Pakistan’s important players. Below are key moments and awards from her career:

2015: Made ODI debut on October 4 against Bangladesh.

2015: Made T20I debut on November 1 against West Indies.

2019: Played a key role in Pakistan’s win over West Indies in the T20 World Cup by taking three wickets. She was named Player of the Match.

2022: Participated in the Women’s World Championship as the only player from Gilgit-Baltistan.

2023: Last played an ODI on November 10 against Bangladesh.

2023: Last played a T20I on September 1 against South Africa.

2025: Ranked 43rd as ODI bowler and 46th as ODI all-rounder in the ICC rankin

Personal life

Diana Baig comes from Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, where her love for sports began with street cricket and football. She moved to Lahore for her education and has represented Pakistan in both cricket and football. She speaks English, Urdu, and Burushaski.

Family

Diana Baig’s interest in cricket started with her family. Her father was a big fan of the sport and supported her passion. There is no public information about a spouse or children.

Finance

Diana Baig’s net worth is estimated between one and five million US dollars.

Scandals

In October 2024, Diana left a Women’s T20 World Cup match early due to a shin injury. No other scandals are known.

Fans

Diana has a good fan base. In 2022, the ICC shared a video of her rapping the song “Apna Time Aayega” from the movie “Gully Boy”. She has about 85,000 followers on Instagram.