Javeria Khan Wadood

Javeria Khan Wadood

batsman

Full name:Javeria Khan Wadood
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2024 Teams

Pakistan Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches116112
Innings2814
Overs143.240.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs636222
Wickets1711
Avg37.4120.18
SR50.5821.81
Eco4.435.55
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches116112
Innings113106
Not outs1213
Runs28852018
Balls Faced46072161
Avg28.5621.69
SR62.6293.38
Fours292223
Fifties1510
Sixies05
Highest13374
Hundreds20

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