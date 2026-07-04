Javeria Khan Wadood
batsman
|Full name:
|Javeria Khan Wadood
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|116
|112
|Innings
|28
|14
|Overs
|143.2
|40.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|636
|222
|Wickets
|17
|11
|Avg
|37.41
|20.18
|SR
|50.58
|21.81
|Eco
|4.43
|5.55
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|116
|112
|Innings
|113
|106
|Not outs
|12
|13
|Runs
|2885
|2018
|Balls Faced
|4607
|2161
|Avg
|28.56
|21.69
|SR
|62.62
|93.38
|Fours
|292
|223
|Fifties
|15
|10
|Sixies
|0
|5
|Highest
|133
|74
|Hundreds
|2
|0