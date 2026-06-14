International career

Sidra Ameen plays for the Pakistan women's national cricket team as a right-handed batter. She started her international career years ago and became one of the key players in the squad. Her performances in One Day Internationals helped Pakistan in many matches.

In June 2022, she reached 1,000 runs in ODIs. She became the seventh Pakistani woman to achieve this result. Her batting contributed to important wins in different tournaments and series.

She also takes part in domestic cricket. She has played for Lahore, Higher Education Commission, Punjab, Omar Associates, and the State Bank of Pakistan. Her experience with these teams helped her grow as a batter and perform well for the national side.

Sidra Ameen plays for the Pakistan women's national cricket team as a right-handed batter. She has taken part in many important matches and tournaments.

WODI

Debut: Against Sri Lanka on April 26, 2011, in Colombo

Last match: Against England on May 29, 2024, in Chelmsford

WT20I

Debut: Against Ireland on April 24, 2011, in Colombo

Last match: Against New Zealand on October 14, 2024, in Dubai

Career Highlights

2013

Played four matches for Pakistan at the ICC Women's World Cup.

2018

Selected for the ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

Replaced by Bismah Maroof before the tournament.

2021

Included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

Selected for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Scored her first WODI century (104 runs) against Bangladesh on March 14.

Hit another century (123 runs) against Sri Lanka on June 3.

Passed 1,000 runs in ODIs.

November 2022

Won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award.

Scored 277 runs in a home ODI series against Ireland.

Made 176 runs, the highest individual score for Pakistan in women's ODIs.

Built a 221-run opening partnership with Muneeba Ali.

Reached 22nd place in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings.

August 2023

Moved to Category A in Pakistan's central contracts.

Became the second-highest run-scorer in the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 with 535 runs in nine matches.

2024

Part of Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The tournament took place from October 3 to 20.

New Zealand won the final.

Leagues Participation

Sidra Ameen has not played in any leagues

Domestic career

Sidra Ameen started playing domestic cricket for the Lahore women's team in the 2009/10 season. She performed well and stayed with the team until 2010/11. In the following years, she joined the Higher Education Commission team, where she played from 2011/12 to 2014. Her batting skills improved during this time, and she became a key player.

During the 2012/13 season, she represented Punjab. In 2014, she returned to Lahore and continued to play important matches. In 2015, she moved to Omar Associates, where she contributed with strong performances.

From 2015/16 to 2018/19, she played for the State Bank of Pakistan. She showed consistency in her performances and proved her skills as a batter. Her years in domestic cricket helped her gain recognition, which later led to her selection for the national team.

Records and achievements

Sidra Ameen has achieved important milestones in her cricket career. She has performed well in international matches and domestic tournaments. Her batting records have placed her among Pakistan's top players.

June 2022 – Scored 1,000 runs in WODI. She became the 7th Pakistani woman to reach this mark.

November 2022 – Scored 277 runs in the ODI series against Ireland.

November 4, 2022 – Played an unbeaten 176-run innings against Ireland. This was one of the highest individual scores in women's ODIs.

November 2022 – Won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award.

2022 – Ranked 22nd in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings. She was the highest-ranked Pakistan batter at that time.

Personal life

Sidra Ameen keeps most of her personal life private, but some details are known. Here is what has been shared about her background, family, and lifestyle.

Family

Sidra Ameen was born on April 7, 1992, in Lahore, Pakistan. Her parents are Giorgio Ambrosoli and Lubna Abdelaziz Ali. No further information about her other family members has been made public.

Finances

Sidra Ameen has played cricket professionally for many years. She has earned a significant amount from her career. Although her exact salary is not disclosed, her net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Scandals

Sidra faced an ankle injury that caused her to miss the Women’s Asia Cup. However, she returned strong and performed well in her following matches, like the one against Ireland.

Fans

Sidra Ameen has around 54k followers on Instagram, where she connects with her fans.