Get to know Pakistan Women Cricket Team, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they find the strength to go out on the field and win every time.
AI Simulation | AUS W vs PAK W | Beth Mooney Powers Australia Women to Comfortable Win Over Pakistan Women
Beth Mooney’s classy batting and Australia Women's disciplined bowling, powered the team to another win. After the team posted a competitive total, Kim Garth and Sophie Molineux dominated with the ball to restrict Pakistan Women from winning the game.