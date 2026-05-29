Pakistan

Pakistan

Country:Pakistan
Country Code:PAK
Gender:Women

Players

2026 Players

Aliya Riaz

Pakistan

Amber Kainat

Pakistan

Ayesha Zafar

Pakistan

Diana Baig

Pakistan

Eyman Fatima

Pakistan

Fatima Sana

Pakistan

Gull Feroza

Pakistan

Humna Bilal

Pakistan

Iram Javed

Pakistan

Momina Riasat

Muneeba Ali Siddiqi

Pakistan

Najiha Alvi

Pakistan

Nashra Sandhu

Pakistan

Natalia Pervaiz

Pakistan

Nida Rashid Dar

Pakistan

Omaima Sohail

Pakistan

Rameen Shamim

Pakistan

Sadaf Shamas

Pakistan

Sadia Iqbal

Pakistan

Saira Jabeen

Pakistan

Sidra Ameen

Pakistan

Syeda Aroob Shah

Pakistan

Tasmia Rubab

Pakistan

Tuba Hassan

Pakistan

Umm-e Hani

Pakistan

Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026

Matches Played4
Won0
Drawn0
Lost4
No result0

Pakistan Team Schedule & Results

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

174

WIN

WIN

199

ResultIreland vs Pakistan

Ireland vs Pakistan

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

177

PAK

PAK

176

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

111

WIN

WIN

ResultIreland vs Pakistan

Ireland vs Pakistan

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

PAK

PAK

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultIndia vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

IND

IND

170

PAK

PAK

106

ResultSouth Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

RSA

RSA

127

PAK

PAK

126

ResultPakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

PAK

PAK

100

BAN

BAN

123

ResultAustralia vs Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

AUS

AUS

199

PAK

PAK

86

ResultPakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

PAK

PAK

126

NED

NED

89

Pakistan Women Cricket Team News

View all

Get to know Pakistan Women Cricket Team, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they find the strength to go out on the field and win every time.

AI Simulation | AUS W vs PAK W | Beth Mooney Powers Australia Women to Comfortable Win Over Pakistan Women

AI Simulation | AUS W vs PAK W | Beth Mooney Powers Australia Women to Comfortable Win Over Pakistan Women

Beth Mooney’s classy batting and Australia Women's disciplined bowling, powered the team to another win. After the team posted a competitive total, Kim Garth and Sophie Molineux dominated with the ball to restrict Pakistan Women from winning the game.

Pakistan Women Cricket Team08:05 PM, 12 June, 2026

AI Simulation, Women's T20 World Cup | Smriti Mandhana shines as India outclass Pakistan at Edgbaston

Pakistan Women Cricket Team05:02 PM, 10 February, 2026

AI Simulation, SA-W vs PAK-W | South Africa cruise to six-wicket win as all-round discipline sets the tone

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