Ghulam Fatima
bowler
|Full name:
|Ghulam Fatima
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|12
|5
|Innings
|12
|5
|Overs
|102.3
|16.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|424
|108
|Wickets
|21
|2
|Avg
|20.19
|54
|SR
|29.28
|49
|Eco
|4.13
|6.61
|BB
|5
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|12
|5
|Innings
|5
|3
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|7
|6
|Balls Faced
|14
|9
|Avg
|3.5
|3
|SR
|50
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0