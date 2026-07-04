Ghulam Fatima

Ghulam Fatima

bowler

Full name:Ghulam Fatima
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Pakistan Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches125
Innings125
Overs102.316.2
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs424108
Wickets212
Avg20.1954
SR29.2849
Eco4.136.61
BB51
4w10
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches125
Innings53
Not outs31
Runs76
Balls Faced149
Avg3.53
SR5066.66
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest56
Hundreds00

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