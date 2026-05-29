International career

Eyman Fatima was born on October 12, 2004, in Lahore, Pakistan. She is a young right-handed batter who represents Pakistan in international cricket. Her first international appearance came in 2024, when she debuted for the Pakistan women’s national team.

2023: Represented Pakistan Under-19 in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa. Scored 157 runs at an average of 52.33, with a top score of 65 not out against Rwanda, finishing as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer and fourth overall in the tournament. Selected for Pakistan A for the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in May, and later appeared in a series against West Indies A and Thailand A.

2024: Excelled in the domestic T20 season with 287 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of about 155, ranking among the top four batters of the competition.

2025 (August): Received her first senior call-up to the Pakistan women’s team for the T20I series against Ireland. Made her WT20I debut on August 6, 2025, in Dublin. Played three matches in the series, scoring 27 runs with a best of 23.

2025 (September): Made her WODI debut on September 22, 2025, against South Africa in Lahore. Her debut came in the third ODI of the home series.

2025 (October): Selected for Pakistan’s squad at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka (September 30–November 2). Appeared in limited matches, recording two runs and one catch, including participation in the fixture against Australia on October 8 in Colombo.

2025 (August): Earned a PCB central contract (Category E — Emerging) for the 2025–26 season, confirming her inclusion in Pakistan’s long-term plans.

By October 2025, Eyman Fatima had played 3 T20Is (best score 23) and made her ODI debut. Her standout achievement remains her performance at the 2023 U19 World Cup, which launched her path to the national team.

Leagues Participation

Eyman Fatima has not yet played in any international or franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Eyman Fatima’s domestic record demonstrates rapid progress from youth to senior levels within Pakistan’s cricket system. She has represented several sides, including Pakistan Women U19, Pakistan A, PCB Strikers, Amazons, Conquerors, Lahore Women, and Central Punjab Women U19, as listed on her official PCB profile.

Her performance gained attention during the Women’s League Exhibition Matches in March 2023 at Rawalpindi, where she played for Amazons against Super Women alongside international players like Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt.

In the 2022/23 Pakistan Cup Women’s T20, she played for PCB Strikers, scoring 72 not out off 49 balls against Blasters — an innings confirmed in PCB and Dawn reports that earned her the Player of the Match award.

For the 2023/24 National Women’s One-Day Tournament, she represented Lahore Women, where her 81-run innings against Multan Women on April 22, 2024, brought another Player of the Match honor.

Her breakthrough came in the 2024/25 season. Playing for PCB Strikers in the National Women’s One-Day Cup, she scored 141 off 97 balls and 119 off 92 balls in separate matches against Challengers.

In the 2024/25 National Women’s T20, she continued her form, producing an unbeaten 74 off 39 balls against Invincibles, along with half-centuries of 56 and 52 in other fixtures. Her total of 287 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of around 155 placed her fourth among the top run-scorers of the season.

Records and achievements

Eyman Fatima quickly rose from youth-level cricket to international recognition through standout performances in both domestic and ICC tournaments.

2023: Top run-scorer for Pakistan at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup — 157 runs at an average of 52.33, with a top score of 65 not out vs Rwanda.

2022/23: Named Player of the Match in the Pakistan Cup Women’s T20, scoring 72 not out off 49 balls for PCB Strikers vs Blasters.

2024/25: Recorded the highest individual score in the National Women’s One-Day Cup — 141 off 97 balls for PCB Strikers vs Challengers (13 November 2024).

2024/25: Achieved three Player-of-the-Match awards in major domestic fixtures:

141 (97) – 13 November 2024, Strikers vs Challengers.



119 not out (92) – 18 December 2024, Strikers 243/3 vs Challengers 242/6.



74 not out (39) – 16 May 2025, Strikers vs Invincibles, National Women’s T20.

2024/25: Finished 4th among the top run-scorers in the National Women’s T20, scoring 287 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of around 155.

2025: Awarded a PCB Emerging Central Contract (Category E) for the 2025–26 season.

2025: Made her T20I debut on 6 August 2025 vs Ireland and her ODI debut on 22 September 2025 vs South Africa.

2025: Represented Pakistan in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka, one of seven debutants in the national squad.

2023: Participated in the Women’s League Exhibition for Amazons, held in Rawalpindi (8–11 March 2023).

Personal life

Eyman Fatima maintains a private lifestyle and rarely shares personal information outside her cricket career.

Family

There is no confirmed information about her parents, siblings, or marital status. She has not mentioned her family in any verified interviews.

Finance

Eyman Fatima holds a PCB central contract (Category E – Emerging) for the 2025–26 season, alongside Shawaal Zulfiqar. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a 50% increase in monthly retainers for all categories starting July 1, 2025, though no official salary figures were published.

Scandals

Eyman Fatima has no history of scandals or controversies.

Fans

Her official Instagram account (@eyman_fatima39) has about 120K–135K followers as of late 2025. The page features cricket-related content — training sessions, travel moments, and team posts from the Ireland T20I series and the 2025 World Cup. She does not maintain verified accounts on X (Twitter) or Facebook.