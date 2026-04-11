Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
all rounder
|Full name:
|Johnathan Campbell
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|31
|17
|Innings
|31
|24
|15
|Overs
|289.3
|149.3
|34.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|37
|5
|0
|Runs
|1098
|746
|288
|Wickets
|31
|22
|9
|Avg
|35.41
|33.9
|32
|SR
|56.03
|40.77
|22.66
|Eco
|3.79
|4.98
|8.47
|BB
|4
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|31
|17
|Innings
|38
|28
|16
|Not outs
|2
|4
|3
|Runs
|910
|842
|200
|Balls Faced
|1402
|1037
|177
|Avg
|25.27
|35.08
|15.38
|SR
|64.9
|81.19
|112.99
|Fours
|113
|74
|13
|Fifties
|7
|6
|0
|Sixies
|15
|23
|7
|Highest
|73
|76
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
All the latest information about the cricketer John Campbell is collected here for you: matches he participated in, all his victories and defeats.
India were set a 121-run target in the second Test between India and West Indies, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, and ended Day 4 needing 58 more with nine wickets left. Earlier, centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope, and a 79-run final wicket stand had kept India in the field for 200 consecutive overs.
Johnathan Campbell, born on December 17, 1997, began his international cricket journey in 2024, and quickly made his mark with eye-catching performances and notable achievements. His rise was swift—from a powerful T20I debut to the rare distinction of captaining Zimbabwe in his very first Test match. Though still in the early stages of his international career, Campbell has already delivered moments that stand out. Here’s a year-by-year look at how his journey has unfolded so far.
Despite making a promising start to his international career, Johnathan Campbell has not yet participated in any professional T20 franchise leagues.
Johnathan Campbell started playing domestic cricket in 2017. His first T20 match was for Boost Defenders in the Shpageeza Cricket League on September 15, 2017, in Kabul. In December 2019, he played his first first-class match for Rangers in the Logan Cup. A few months later, in February 2020, he played his first List A match, also for Rangers, in the Pro50 Championship.
Campbell has played for several teams in Zimbabwe. In the 2020–21 season, he joined Mid West Rhinos. He continued to play for them in 2022 as well. In January 2023, he played two Logan Cup matches — one against Mashonaland Eagles in Kwekwe and another against Mountaineers in Harare.
In the 2023–24 Logan Cup, Campbell played for Southern Rocks. He scored 675 runs in six matches with an average of 61.36. He reached a hundred in four of those matches. In one of the games against Mashonaland Eagles in October 2024, he scored 79 runs from 110 balls.
In March 2025, he played in several T20 matches for Southern Rocks. He was part of matches against Tuskers (March 29), Rhinos (March 28), Mountaineers (March 26), and Eagles (March 25).
Johnathan Campbell started playing for Zimbabwe not long ago, but he already has some important numbers and moments in his career. His name appears in both team and individual records.
Johnathan Campbell was born on December 17, 1997, in Harare, Zimbabwe. He does not speak much about his personal life in public. Most attention goes to his matches and career.
His father is Alistair Campbell, former captain of the Zimbabwe national cricket team. His uncle, Donald Campbell, also played cricket. There is no public information about his wife or children.
Sources estimate his total wealth to be around 1 million US dollars.
Johnathan Campbell has not been part of any major scandal. Sometimes fans confuse him with another cricketer — John Campbell from Jamaica. In December 2024, the Jamaican player missed the draw at the Super50 final and got a four-match ban from Cricket West Indies. He later said sorry and explained that he did not mean to disrespect the game. In 2022, the same Jamaican player also got a ban from the anti-doping agency. These stories are not about the Zimbabwean Johnathan Campbell.
His fan base is small. There is an Instagram page with about 2,000 followers, but it is not clear if it belongs to him.