Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
bowler
|Full name:
|Alistair Ryan Frost
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|10
|Innings
|2
|0
|5
|Overs
|11.1
|0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|0
|115
|Wickets
|0
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|0
|38.33
|SR
|0
|0
|24
|Eco
|4.65
|0
|9.58
|BB
|0
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|10
|Innings
|3
|6
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|139
|178
|257
|Balls Faced
|330
|309
|167
|Avg
|46.33
|35.6
|42.83
|SR
|42.12
|57.6
|153.89
|Fours
|19
|18
|29
|Fifties
|2
|1
|3
|Sixies
|0
|2
|10
|Highest
|88
|50
|83
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230