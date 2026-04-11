Alistair Ryan Frost

Alistair Ryan Frost

bowler

Full name:Alistair Ryan Frost
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Rocks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2710
Innings205
Overs11.1012.0
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs520115
Wickets003
Avg0038.33
SR0024
Eco4.6509.58
BB002
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2710
Innings368
Not outs012
Runs139178257
Balls Faced330309167
Avg46.3335.642.83
SR42.1257.6153.89
Fours191829
Fifties213
Sixies0210
Highest885083
Hundreds000

Alistair Ryan Frost Schedule & Results

Another Players

Mutumbami, Richmond

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Hondo, Dylan

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Musoko, Cuthbert

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Muzite, Blessed

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Macheka, Kudakwashe

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Chisoro, Tendai

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Chesa, Privilege

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Jaure, Keith

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