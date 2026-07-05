Tarisai Kenneth Musakanda

Tarisai Kenneth Musakanda

batsman

Full name:Tarisai Kenneth Musakanda
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches51612458039
Innings0108111
Overs02.0045.135.01.0
Balls------
Maidens000610
Runs011017717510
Wickets000350
Avg00059350
SR00090.33420
Eco05.503.91510
BB000220
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches51612458039
Innings91612797937
Not outs010466
Runs13430819721241771709
Balls Faced34438716433682308618
Avg14.8820.5316.4128.3224.2622.87
SR38.9579.58120.1263.0676.73114.72
Fours13301726917655
Fifties01013122
Sixies254311315
Highest4360431199967
Hundreds000200

Another Players

Carlson, Kiran

Carlson, Kiran

Mubaiwa, Wallace

Mubaiwa, Wallace

Macheka, Kudakwashe

Macheka, Kudakwashe

Chinouya, Michael

Chinouya, Michael

Mpofu, Chris

Mpofu, Chris

Masike, Christophe

Masike, Christophe

Campbell, Johnathan

Campbell, Johnathan

Kaitano, Takudzwanashe

Kaitano, Takudzwanashe

Chikowero, Manson

Chikowero, Manson

Mavuta, Brandon

Mavuta, Brandon