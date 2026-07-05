Tarisai Kenneth Musakanda
batsman
|Full name:
|Tarisai Kenneth Musakanda
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|16
|12
|45
|80
|39
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|8
|11
|1
|Overs
|0
|2.0
|0
|45.1
|35.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|11
|0
|177
|175
|10
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|59
|35
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|90.33
|42
|0
|Eco
|0
|5.5
|0
|3.91
|5
|10
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|16
|12
|45
|80
|39
|Innings
|9
|16
|12
|79
|79
|37
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6
|6
|Runs
|134
|308
|197
|2124
|1771
|709
|Balls Faced
|344
|387
|164
|3368
|2308
|618
|Avg
|14.88
|20.53
|16.41
|28.32
|24.26
|22.87
|SR
|38.95
|79.58
|120.12
|63.06
|76.73
|114.72
|Fours
|13
|30
|17
|269
|176
|55
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|13
|12
|2
|Sixies
|2
|5
|4
|31
|13
|15
|Highest
|43
|60
|43
|119
|99
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0