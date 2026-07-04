Wallace Mubaiwa

Wallace Mubaiwa

bowler

Full name:Wallace Mubaiwa
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches23
Innings23
Overs19.09.0
Balls--
Maidens01
Runs7189
Wickets31
Avg23.6689
SR3854
Eco3.739.88
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches23
Innings12
Not outs01
Runs26
Balls Faced57
Avg26
SR4085.71
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest24
Hundreds00

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