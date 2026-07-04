Wallace Mubaiwa
bowler
|Full name:
|Wallace Mubaiwa
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Overs
|19.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|Runs
|71
|89
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|23.66
|89
|SR
|38
|54
|Eco
|3.73
|9.88
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|2
|6
|Balls Faced
|5
|7
|Avg
|2
|6
|SR
|40
|85.71
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0