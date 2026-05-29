Rameen Shamim News View all Go beyond the basics with Rameen Shamim, the influential right-arm off-spinner and captain. We've gathered insights into her training focus on strategic mid-innings control and the core motivation to lead her team by example as a master tactician.

International career

Rameen Shamim was born on 19 January 1996 in Sukkur, Sindh. She plays as a right-arm off-break bowler and bats left-handed. Her international journey began in 2019, when she appeared for Pakistan in both T20Is and ODIs. She remained part of Pakistan’s senior and A-team structures throughout the 2020s, gaining leadership responsibility and later returning to major ICC events.

2019

Made her WT20I debut on 18 May 2019 vs South Africa in Pietermaritzburg and received T20I cap number 43.

Made her WODI debut on 9 December 2019 vs England in Kuala Lumpur and received ODI cap number 82.

2020

Stayed in the national pool during the limited calendar affected by global restrictions.

2021

Appointed captain of Pakistan Women A for the home One-Day series vs West Indies A in June.

Named in Pakistan’s main squad for the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in October, before the event was cancelled.

2022

Continued as a leading member of Pakistan Women A in domestic-international crossover fixtures.

2023

Captained Pakistan Women A again in the three-match One-Day series vs West Indies A in Lahore in October.

2024

Returned to senior international cricket in the T20I series vs England.

Played in the first T20I on 11 May 2024 at Edgbaston with a short batting contribution and a controlled spell.

2025

Selected for Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka.

Part of the washed-out fixture vs England on 15 October 2025 in Colombo.

Last recorded WODI appearance of the year took place on 24 October 2025 vs Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Last recorded WT20I appearance took place on 10 August 2025 vs Ireland in Dublin.

Leagues Participation

Rameen Shamim built her career through Pakistan’s domestic system and national-team pathway, but she did not take part in any major overseas franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Rameen Shamim built her game inside Pakistan’s regional and departmental system, starting with Karachi Women in the National Women’s Cricket Championship during the 2011/12 season. Early scorecards show that she bowled tight spells for Karachi and later spent a season with Sindh, which placed her in a competitive environment for young spinners. In 2014, she moved to Omar Associates, a department side known for stronger internal competition and better training blocks. Over the next two seasons, she played for Saif Sports Saga in both the one-day championship and the Women’s Cricket Challenge Trophy, gaining regular overs and game time in conditions that demanded control rather than attacking spells.

She returned to Karachi Women in 2017, completing a cycle through the main teams that shaped Pakistan’s domestic women’s cricket before the PCB reforms. By the early 2020s, her domestic record had crossed 50 List A matches and more than 60 wickets, supported by steady T20 returns for departmental and regional sides. These numbers, together with her consistency across tournaments, placed her in the PCB’s extended squads and later in the Pakistan Women's A setup. Her grounding in Karachi, Sindh, Omar Associates, and Saif Sports Saga explains the technical discipline she brought to international cricket and the leadership roles she later took on in the A-team series.

Records and achievements

Rameen Shamim has built a steady record across domestic and international cricket, with milestones spread over several seasons. Her progress reflects durability in Pakistan’s spin group and consistent selection at senior and A-team levels.

2019: WT20I debut on 18 May vs South Africa in Pietermaritzburg; WODI debut on 9 December vs England in Kuala Lumpur.

2021: Appointed captain of Pakistan Women A for the one-day series against West Indies A in June.

2021: Named in Pakistan’s squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2012–2017: Represented Karachi Women, Sindh Women (2012/13), Omar Associates Women (2014), and Saif Sports Saga Women (2015–2016) across the national one-day and T20 structures.

2025: Selected in Pakistan’s squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign.

Personal life

Rameen Shamim keeps most private details out of public view. Her career updates, match records, and team selections appear regularly in verified cricket sources, while personal information remains limited. Only a few aspects of her background and daily life can be confirmed from credible outlets.

Finance

Public sources do not disclose her personal income or net worth. PCB raised women’s central-contract retainers by about fifty percent in August 2025 and also revised match-fee rates; these structural updates apply to all contracted players.

Family

No verified information exists about her parents, siblings, or extended family.

Scandals

No controversies or disciplinary incidents are linked to her name.

Fans

Her most visible platform is Instagram, where her account holds around 14.4k followers, with numbers shifting over time. She also has an active X (Twitter) profile under @Shamimrameen.









