Melbet vs Linebet: Basic Comparison

Melbet and Linebet look nearly the same. Both sites have many sports and casino games. Clients can place live bets, use different payment methods, and find bonus deals. This comparison looks at games, bets, payments, and other parts of the Melbet and Linebet websites.

Comparative Information about Melbet and Linebet

Melbet has been in the market longer, with its launch in 2012. Linebet appeared later in 2018. Both use a license from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. Their parent companies and affiliate programs are different, but the setup is quite similar.

Applications

Melbet and Linebet both have apps. These apps work on Android and iOS. Players can place bets or play casino games through them.

Melbet and Linebet Bonuses

Melbet has a 300% bonus on the first deposit. Players can receive up to ₹40,000. The smallest deposit is ₹75. The bonus stays active for 30 days. Players can use sports, casino, fast games bonuses, cashback, birthday rewards, and promo code store. There are also events like Sure Bet and Royal Monday.

Linebet gives a 100% bonus on the first deposit. The highest bonus amount is ₹9643. Clients must register, fill in account details, and deposit. The bonus adds to the account after the deposit. Linebet has casino and sports bonuses, cashback, promo code store, VIP cashback, birthday rewards, and other special deals like Lucky Monday and Accumulator of the Day.

Payment Methods

Melbet supports around 100 ways to deposit and withdraw. The smallest amount is ₹45. The platform works with cards, wallets, bank services, crypto, and some other systems. Some popular ones include UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Google Pay, and BinancePay. Melbet also accepts many coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Linebet has 28 methods. The lowest deposit is ₹100. It supports UPI, wallets, IMPS, and many coins. Clients often use Whatsapp Pay, TRON, Ethereum, and Tether.

Sports Betting Comparison

Melbet has a large range of sports for betting, with a special focus on cricket. It covers major tournaments like IPL 2025 and PSL 2025. Bettors can also place bets on national teams and global events. Football leads with the most events (over 1600), followed by tennis, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and esports. Cricket events reach 55.

The platform also includes some less common sports like arm wrestling, sumo, and surfing. Customers can bet on long-term outcomes for sports like cricket, rugby, and football. There are special bets and alternative sports available.

Linebet has a similar range of sports. It also features over 1600 football events, tennis, basketball, and other well-known sports. Cricket events are also at 55. The platform includes special daily deals and UFC betting options.

Linebet covers a wide range of rare sports like kabaddi and boat racing. The sportsbook includes long-term bets, special bets, and results/statistics pages for users to check their bets.

Casino Games Comparison

Melbet has a range of games, including slot categories such as 3D Slots, Classic Slots, and "Book of" slots. There are different types of slot mechanics like Megaways, Cluster, and Cascade. Players can also find table games like Poker, Roulette, and Blackjack, along with other games such as Baccarat, Bingo, and Keno. There are also skill-based games like Crash and Hold and Win. Some games have features like Buy Bonus and Jackpot, and players can track progress with a progress bar.

Linebet also includes various games. It also has collections like 3D Slots, Classic Slots, and Megaways. Players can find table games such as Poker, Roulette, and Blackjack, and other games like Baccarat, Bingo, and Keno. There are also jackpot games, along with skill-based options like Crash. Linebet includes themes like Hindi Style and "Book of" slots and also features games with Hold and Win mechanics.

Linebet allows players to view favorites and personalized recommendations. Melbet organizes games into categories such as Rock 'n' Reels, and includes themes like Vikings, Ancient Greece, and Africa.

Social Media Presence Comparison

Melbet is active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram. Clients can follow these platforms for updates and news.

Linebet is present on Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram. However, it does not use YouTube like Melbet.

Conclusion

Melbet and Linebet are both good platforms for sports betting and casino games. Both sites have a lot of sports, slots, and live casino options. They also have a quick registration process with a one-click option. Melbet has a bigger selection of games and betting choices. Linebet may have fewer options, but it still gives good promotions and a great betting process. Both sites focus on making it easy for players to enjoy their time.