Top 10 Cricket Betting Apps in India for June 2026

Searching for the best legal cricket betting app in India? Many cricket enthusiasts face this question before joining any platform for online cricket betting. In 2026, the market holds hundreds of options, and a new user often struggles to see which sites stay safe and which ones try to mislead you. We analysed more than 30 platforms to remove weak names and highlight the best betting apps for cricket according to SportsCafe.

Top 10 Cricket Betting Apps for India – Ranked by Expert We present a list of the 10 best betting apps, chosen through our own explore, along with their features, payment options, and the speed and comfort they provide during real play. #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review 4Rabet App – Best for New Indian Cricket Punters We tested the 4Rabet Android app on a Samsung A52, placing a few cricket bets to see how the app behaves during active play. A ₹1,500 bet on the top batsman and a ₹600 in-play bet during a T20 match went through quickly. Odds jumped to new numbers fast, and the bet slip never froze. The app kept a clear structure across pages, and the Hindi interface helped us find markets faster. An iPhone 12 was used to check the mobile browser version, since no iOS app exists. The mobile site loaded steadily and prominently displayed cricket markets on the home page. We deposited ₹500 through UPI and ₹300 through PhonePe. Both reached the balance instantly. A ₹1,200 withdrawal via PayTM arrived within the stated window and incurred no additional fee from 4Rabet. Both the Android app and the browser version handled long sessions without heating the devices. What we like What we don't Android app supports biometric login No dedicated iOS app App works well on older phones with low specs Bank transfer withdrawals may feel slow Instant UPI, PayTM, PhonePe deposits App updates could arrive more often Quick page response during live cricket Hindi interface inside the Android app The browser version on iOS behaves steadily during long sessions Batery – Best for Cashback Rewards Our team download the Batery Android APK on a Samsung M32 and checked the mobile browser version on an iPhone 12, since no iOS app exists. The Android app opened cricket markets in a steady rhythm, and our ₹1,000 pre-match bet on India vs. New Zealand loaded without delay. An in-play ₹700 bet on next-over runs also went through quickly. The Hindi interface in the Android app helped us navigate to the IPL and domestic cricket sections without confusion, and the pages remained stable during long sessions. On iOS, the browser version behaved well. Navigation stayed clear, and the layout did not shift while switching between market pages and the bet slip. We deposited ₹500 through UPI and ₹300 through Google Pay. Both arrived instantly. A ₹1,400 withdrawal to PayTM reached us within the expected window. The Android app handled long sessions without heating the phone, and data usage stayed moderate across both devices. What we like What we don't Android APK supports biometric login No dedicated iOS app Low system requirements for older Android devices Support responses may feel slow during busy hours Instant UPI, PayTM, Google Pay deposits Payment range is narrower than some rivals Stable layout for IPL and international cricket Hindi and Bengali interfaces inside the app Cashback tied to player activity each week Fast crypto deposits through USDT and Bitcoin Stake - Best for Crypto Payments and Cricket Betting Our team tested the Stake PWA app on a Samsung A34 and an iPhone 13. A pre-match bet of 600 INR on an IPL match placed before the game started loaded without any delays, and a live bet on the next over was accepted quickly. Odds were updated consistently, and the bet slip remained unchanged when switching between markets. Stake is licensed in Curacao (OGL/2024/1451/0918) and is owned by Medium Rare N.V. As for payments, we deposited 500 INR via Bitcoin and 300 INR via USDT. Both amounts were credited within a few minutes, and the withdrawal to Litecoin was processed without any additional fees. A welcome bonus of 200% up to 186,711 INR was activated immediately after the first deposit. What we like What we don't Licensed and regulated under Curacao The application is under development PWA installs in under a minute on Android and iOS No INR payment methods Live cricket odds update without delays 3,000+ casino games from the same account Hindi interface VIP Club with rewards for active players Rajabets – Best for Low Deposits and Wide Bonus Range We checked the Rajabets Android app on a Samsung M34 and the iOS app on an iPhone 13 to see how both versions manage cricket betting. A ₹1,200 pre-match bet on an ODI loaded instantly, and a ₹700 in-play bet during a T20 game went through without delay. No freezing occurred while moving between match lines, bet slips, and cash-out sections. Hindi support helped us identify leagues faster, and both apps kept the main cricket categories close to the home screen. For payments, we deposited through Google Pay, PhonePe, and WhatsApp Pay; all deposits arrived at once. A ₹1,500 IMPS withdrawal reached us within the stated window, and no extra deduction appeared from Rajabets. The Android app switched between pages slightly faster, while the iOS version showed lower batsmany use during testing. The 200% bonus is activated directly inside the app after the first deposit without any extra menu steps. What we like What we don't Hindi interface available on both apps App design feels basic next to newer bookmakers Low minimum deposit from 150 INR IMPS withdrawals may slow down at peak hours Biometric login supported The bonus turnover requirement is high Fast UPI and wallet deposits Substantial 200% welcome sports bonus Stable performance during long sessions Telegram support replies quickly Thrill – Best for Crypto Payments Our team tested the Thrill PWA app on a Samsung A34 and an iPhone 13. Adding a shortcut to the home screen took less than a minute on both devices. A pre-match bet of 500 INR on an IPL match was accepted instantly, and a live bet of 300 INR was accepted without delay. Odds were updated at short intervals, and the bet slip remained responsive when switching between markets. Thrill is operated by Gravity Unleashed Limitada and licensed in Anguilla (ALSI-202506019-FI1). We made a deposit via Bitcoin and USDT TRC20, and both amounts appeared in our balance within a few minutes. A Litecoin withdrawal was processed in less than 30 minutes. Instead of a traditional welcome bonus, Thrill offers up to 70% rakeback, weekly and monthly rewards, as well as a weekly race with a $75,000 prize pool that activates automatically upon registration. What we like What we don't PWA installs in under a minute on Android and iOS No INR payment methods available Up to 70% rakeback Only English interface 35+ sports and esports with live cricket coverage Fast cryptocurrency withdrawals in less than 30 minutes 8-tier loyalty program Instant registration via Google Lucky Star - Best for Casino and Cricket in One App We installed the Lucky Star Android APK on a Redmi Note 12 and tested the iOS PWA on an iPhone 13. A pre-match bet of INR 900 on a Big Bash League game loaded instantly, and an in-play bet of INR during a T20 match went through without delay. The odds changed at short intervals, and the betting slip remained responsive as we navigated between cricket markets, the casino section, and account pages. Registration by phone number took less than two minutes, and the cricket section on the home screen featured IPL, ICC, WPL, and domestic leagues. Deposits via PhonePe and UPI were instant. We also tested a cryptocurrency deposit using Bitcoin, which appeared in the balance within minutes. The iOS PWA performed consistently during a long session, and there was no significant batsmany drain on either device. The casino lobby features over 9,000 games, including a crash games section, and users can switch between sports and casino from a single menu. What we like What we don't Crypto deposits and withdrawals No native iOS app 9,000+ casino games with a crash section Withdrawal processing can feel slow at times Fast registration via phone number or social media IPL, ICC, WPL, and BBL all on the main screen Stable PWA performance on iOS during long sessions Loyalty program with rewards for active users 1win - Best for Large Game Library and Crypto Payments The 1win APK file for Android tested on a Samsung A52 and PWA for iOS on an iPhone 12 to check how the app handles cricket bets. A bet of INR 1,000 before an IPL match went through instantly. The cricket section lists IPL, ICC, WPL, Big Bash League, and domestic Indian leagues with popular markets for each match. The app also covers over 50 other sports and esports, and the casino lobby features over 12,000 games. For payment, we deposited INR 500 via UPI and INR 300 via PhonePe. Both amounts were credited to the balance immediately. We also tested a cryptocurrency deposit using Bitcoin, which was credited within minutes. A withdrawal of 1,200 rupees via PayTM was credited to us within the specified time frame. The PWA for iOS showed stable performance during a long session, and no significant batsmany drain was observed. The bookmaker has been operating since 2018 and is licensed by Curaçao. What we like What we don't Crypto payments, including BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT TRC20 No native iOS app 12,000+ casino games App updates require manual APK reinstallation 50+ sports with competitive cricket odds IPL, ICC, WPL, BBL, and domestic leagues covered Generous loyalty program Trusted by thousands of players Melbet - Best for Local INR Payments and Cricket Variety We installed the Melbet Android app on a Redmi Note 11 smartphone and tested the iOS version on an iPhone 12. Both apps quickly opened the cricket section, and the Hindi interface made navigation easy. A pre-match bet of 1,000 INR on an IPL game loaded instantly, and a live bet of 500 INR on the next over went through without any delays. We deposited 500 INR via UPI and 300 INR via PhonePe, and both amounts were credited to our balance immediately. One-click registration took less than a minute, and the 300% welcome bonus up to 50,000 INR was activated immediately after the first deposit. What we like What we don't Free apps for Android and iOS To update the app, you need to manually reinstall the APK file Instant deposits via UPI, PhonePe, PayTM and GPay Minimum deposit of just 45 INR IPL, ICC, WPL, BBL, and domestic leagues covered Dedicated section with crash games MegaPari - Best for Native iOS and Android Apps We launched the MegaPari Android app on a Samsung M34 and the iOS app on an iPhone 13. Both versions opened cricket markets quickly, and an INR 800 pre-match bet on an ICC game loaded instantly. The odds were updated at short intervals, and the betting slip did not freeze when we switched between the cricket, football, and kabaddi sections. The Hindi interface helped our testers find tournaments faster, and thanks to the layout, the major cricket leagues remained close to the main screen. MegaPari is one of the few bookmakers that offers native apps for both Android and iOS. Payments were tested via UPI, PhonePe, GPay, and BinancePay. All deposits were credited instantly. A withdrawal of INR 1,400 via UPI arrived within the stated time frame. The minimum deposit is only INR 90. There are four registration methods available, including a one-click option, which took less than 30 seconds during our testing. Long sessions on both devices showed no overheating or excessive batsmany drain. What we like What we don't Native apps for both Android and iOS The app interface may feel cluttered due to many sections Minimum deposit is only 90 INR Welcome bonus percentage is lower than some competitors Over 20 payment methods including crypto and BinancePay Hindi language support inside the app Four registration methods with one-click option 50+ sports and esports with strong cricket coverage 9,000+ casino games from the same account Parimatch – Best for Fast Access and Local Payments We installed the Parimatch Android app on a Samsung A34 and tested its functionality for cricket betting, deposits, and withdrawals. A ₹1,000 pre-match cricket bet loaded instantly, and an in-play bet of ₹700 went through without delay. The layout kept IPL, T20, and international cricket close to the home screen. Odds shifted quickly, and the app did not freeze when we moved between match pages, bet slips, and cash-out sections. Google registration worked during the test and gave fast entry to the account. The iOS browser version was tested on an iPhone 12, since no iOS app is available. Sports pages opened without issues, and navigation stayed clear during a long session. Deposits through UPI and Google Pay reached the balance at once. A ₹1,200 withdrawal through PhonePe arrived inside the declared window. Hindi support helped with match selection, and the platform maintained a stable layout even with multiple tabs open. Both versions showed consistent performance and no heavy batsmany drain. What we like What we don't Hindi interface available No dedicated iOS app Fast installation on Android Some withdrawal routes may take extra time One-tap registration through Google No customer support by phone Instant UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay deposits Clear cricket section with strong coverage Active channels on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube Strong list of ambassadors, including Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, and Ritu Phogat

Live Betting Cricket Betting Apps Live betting attracts a large part of the cricket audience in India because odds react to every ball, and players can place bets at the exact moment the match shifts. Many users choose live-streaming apps because they help them follow the action and place bets at better times. Our tests showed that apps with frequent updates and stable connections offer far more control during IPL, T20 leagues, and international matches. Real-time markets, ball-by-ball score changes, and quick cash-out tools also push live betting to the top of the most used features in cricket apps. Based on our analysis and tests on Android and iOS devices, we recommend the following apps for live cricket betting: 4Rabet 1win Batery Rajabets Tez888

Cricket Betting Apps for Android (apk file) Android apps are far more common than iOS versions in India, yet many of them are not available on the Google Play Store. Users need to download APK files from official websites, which is now the standard way of installing cricket betting apps in India. Our checks showed that the leading Android apps work with INR, support UPI, and run well even on phones with basic hardware. Here are the five best Android cricket betting apps with live streaming based on our tests: 4Rabet 1win Batery Rajabets Tez888 How to Download and Install Betting App on Android 1 Select Your App Browse our top list and choose the platform that suits you best (e.g., Parimatch, 4Rabet, or Batery). 2 Download the Official APK File Click on the "Download" button, you will be redirected to the bookmaker’s official download page or the download will start immediately from our website. 3 Allow Installations from Unknown Sources While the file downloads, you need to give your phone permission to install it. 1. Go to your phone's Settings > Safety & Privacy (or Security). 2. Find "Install Unknown Apps" (or "Unknown Sources"). 3. Select your browser (e.g., Chrome) and toggle the switch to "Allow". 4 Install the App Once the download is complete, open your notification center or your file manager’s "Downloads" folder and tap on the .apk file you just downloaded. Click "Install" in the pop-up window. The installation process takes just a few seconds. 5 Register and Verify Open installed app, сomplete the sign-up form, verify your phone number/OTP, and you are ready to make your first deposit and start betting on cricket matches! Don't forget about using your exclusive promo code while registration.

Cricket Betting Apps for iOS Many cricket betting apps for iPhone and iPad are PWA shortcuts, which let you add the site to your home screen instead of installing a full app. Still, some bookmakers offer dedicated iOS apps via the App Store or direct download links. These apps tend to run faster, support quick INR deposits, and work well with features like Touch ID and Face ID. Below is a list of 5 iOS cricket betting apps that deserve attention based on our checks: 4Rabet 1win Batery Rajabets Tez888 How to Install Cricket Betting App on iOS (PWA Method) 1 Select the App & Activate Bonus Choose your preferred betting platform from our "Top Apps" list above. Tap the "Download App" button on our page. 2 Open in Safari Browser The link will open the bookmaker's mobile site. Ensure the page is open in the Safari browser (the compass icon). If it opens in Chrome or inside another app (like Instagram or Telegram), tap the browser menu and select "Open in Safari" to ensure the app installs correctly. 3 Tap the "Share" Button Once the betting site is fully loaded in Safari, look for the Share icon at the bottom center of your screen. It looks like a small square with an arrow pointing upward. 4 Select "Add to Home Screen" A menu will slide up from the bottom. Scroll down the list of options until you find "Add to Home Screen" and tap it. You may be asked to confirm the name of the app (e.g., "1xBet App" or "Parimatch"); simply tap "Add" in the top-right corner to finish. 5 Launch Your New Web App Go to your iPhone’s home screen, and you will see the betting app icon installed just like a standard App Store app. Tap the icon to launch it—it will open in full-screen mode without browser bars. Register or log in to your account to start betting!

Betting Apps with the Best Welcome Bonus Many users look for online cricket betting apps that give a strong first-deposit reward, since a good package builds a larger starting balance for sports bets. We reviewed the top 10 cricket betting apps in India and selected five bookmakers with clear terms, fair wagering rules, and easy activation steps. Rajabets — 200% up to 100,000 INR: Rajabets credits the 200% reward after the first deposit once the player activates the sports bonus in the account settings. A deposit of 150 INR unlocks the bonus, and the full amount must be wagered 30x on sports bets with odds that match the required limits. The offer applies only to the deposit made on that same day. Parimatch — 150% up to 1,05,000 INR: Parimatch grants the bonus after a first deposit of at least 200 INR, and the user has three days to finish a x16 turnover on sports bets. Singles must meet minimum odds of 1.8, while accumulators require at least three selections with odds of 1.40 or higher and a total of 2.2 or more. The maximum payout from the bonus is capped at 5 times the bonus amount. Batery — 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS. Batery offers a generous welcome package for your first five deposits. To participate in the promotion, you must make a deposit of at least 300 INR. Bonus funds must be wagered 10 times on sports bets with odds of 2.00 or higher.

Best Betting Apps for Cricket with UPI Many Indian users prefer cricket betting apps with UPI because it allows fast deposits and avoids conversion issues with foreign currencies. Below is a numbered list of five applications that accept UPI and suit cricket wagering with INR. 4Rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

Best Betting Apps for IPL 2026 Cricket fans across the nation are gearing up for the "Grand Festival of Cricket" as IPL 2026 officially kicks off on March 28th. Top-rated online cricket betting platforms are fully locked and loaded for the tournament, rolling out exclusive IPL betting offers for both new sign-ups and loyal punters. Leading IPL betting apps are raising the stakes this season, offering competitive IPL odds, enhanced live-betting features, and dedicated IPL sections designed for a seamless mobile experience. However, lightning-fast access to matches is just the tip of the iceberg. The best Indian betting apps now feature instant withdrawals via UPI, Paytm, and PhonePe, as well as lucrative IPL welcome bonuses and free bets. Explore our curated list of the best IPL betting apps for the 2026 season to make the most of every boundary and wicket! 4Rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

How we Choose The Best App for Betting? We evaluate top betting apps in India based on their security, license, user experience, bonus offers, and options of payment. I do the analysis to make sure I always recommend only the most reliable and full-featured applications. 1. Payment Methods (INR, UPI support, fast payouts) Most bookies accept UPI because many Indian players use it daily. Fast deposits and withdrawals in INR are very important. Without UPI, PayTM, or Net banking integration, most apps fall short. Tez888 and Parimatch accept UPI and other local methods, support INR, and process payments without long delays. 2. Safety and Reliability Players choose platform they can trust. Legal apps that protects personal data and pays out wins on time is very important. It helps build trust and keeps users safe. Parimatch and Tez888 follow strong rules. These apps work honestly and have a good name in the market. 3. Variety of Betting Markets It is the main sport in India. A wide list of matches and betting markets within the mobile is very important. Many players like to place more than one bet type during a game. 4Rabet and Melbet have many cricket events and market options. 4. Mobile Compatibility Mobile internet is common in India, so a well-designed and responsive app is very important. Most players prefer to bet directly from their phones using a dedicated application. 1win and 4Rabet provide excellent dedicated APKs. They allow players to place bets easily from their mobile devices. 5. Competitive Odds For many players, good cricket odds are a key factor when betting via phone. They want to get the best returns, especially those who bet often. Odds for the same event can vary between bookmakers. 4Rabet and Parimatch offer competitive odds, which help players get better value for their bets. 6. Live Betting Features (Including Live Streaming) Live cricket betting apps is very popular in 2026. A good in-app interface and live streaming can be a key factor. Melbet and Batery have strong live betting options and streaming. These features let players follow matches and place bets while the game is happening. 7. Attractive Bonuses and Promotions Bonuses attract new players to bookmakers and help keep existing ones. However, customers usually focus on important factors like payment methods, security, and markets first when choosing an app. Among the best options, 4Rabet offers a 700% bonus up to 20,000 INR, and Batery gives a 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS. 8. Usability of the Application Usability is important, but players may accept a less-than-perfect interface if key features, like payment options and odds, are good. Parimatch and Paripesa meet these needs. They focus on strong odds and reliable payments, and their applications have quite good usability scores. 9. Quality Customer Support Good customer support via the mobile or related channels is important when problems happen, but it’s not always the main factor when choosing an app unless a player has had bad experiences before. Tez888 and Melbet provide access to strong support, which helps players get assistance when needed. 10. Reputation and Customer Reviews User reviews help show how reliable and good an bookie is, but players usually choose based on factors like payment options, markets, and odds available. Stake and 4Rabet have some of the best reviews online, showing they are trusted and respected by many players.

Red Flags in Cricket Betting Apps There are clear warning signs that help identify unsafe online cricket betting apps. If any of the points below appear inside an app you downloaded, remove it from your phone without delay. A reliable bookmaker never hides basic information, blocks withdrawals, or promises impossible rewards. Unreal claims about profits and predictions: Some apps try to attract users through statements that sound impressive at first but fall apart after a closer look. Messages such as “100% accuracy”, “guaranteed match outcomes”, “your balance will double in one hour”, or unreal bonus sizes usually appear on unreliable platforms. Legal cricket betting always carries risk, and no genuine bookmaker claims otherwise, which means any app that speaks about assured winnings cannot be trusted.

Some apps try to attract users through statements that sound impressive at first but fall apart after a closer look. Messages such as “100% accuracy”, “guaranteed match outcomes”, “your balance will double in one hour”, or unreal bonus sizes usually appear on unreliable platforms. Legal cricket betting always carries risk, and no genuine bookmaker claims otherwise, which means any app that speaks about assured winnings cannot be trusted. Constant trouble with cashing out: Problems with withdrawals remain the strongest signal that a platform is unsafe. Fraudulent apps allow deposits instantly, but the situation changes as soon as a user requests a payout. Sudden delays, endless identity checks, frozen accounts, or withdrawals that never reach your bank are all common signs. Some scams release a very small withdrawal at the beginning to build trust, but later block every attempt to cash out larger sums.

Problems with withdrawals remain the strongest signal that a platform is unsafe. Fraudulent apps allow deposits instantly, but the situation changes as soon as a user requests a payout. Sudden delays, endless identity checks, frozen accounts, or withdrawals that never reach your bank are all common signs. Some scams release a very small withdrawal at the beginning to build trust, but later block every attempt to cash out larger sums. No licensing details or unverifiable documents: Every legal cricket betting app lists its license number and the authority that issued it. Curacao, Malta, the Isle of Man, and the UK Gambling Commission are common regulators. Scam platforms hide this information altogether or publish a number that cannot be verified. When the site footer or the “About Us” section does not include licensing details, the risk of fraud is extremely high.

Every legal cricket betting app lists its license number and the authority that issued it. Curacao, Malta, the Isle of Man, and the UK Gambling Commission are common regulators. Scam platforms hide this information altogether or publish a number that cannot be verified. When the site footer or the “About Us” section does not include licensing details, the risk of fraud is extremely high. Suspicious deposit channels: The deposit system gives strong clues about how a bookmaker operates. Unsafe apps insist that users send funds to private UPI handles, unknown bank accounts, or poorly described crypto wallets. A trusted app always provides familiar payment routes such as UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, card payments, or reliable crypto gateways. Fraudulent platforms often rely on third-party personal accounts, which makes tracking and recovering funds nearly impossible.

Is Online Cricket Betting Legal in India? In a major shift, the Indian Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in August 2025. This new central law has changed the landscape significantly. Here’s the breakdown: Blanket Ban on Staked gaming : The Act prohibits all “online money games” — i.e., any game (whether of skill or chance) where a user pays money (or equivalent stake) with the expectation of winning more money or other enrichment. This explicitly covers sports betting, fantasy sports, rummy, and poker played for monetary stakes.

: The Act prohibits all “online money games” — i.e., any game (whether of skill or chance) where a user pays money (or equivalent stake) with the expectation of winning more money or other enrichment. This explicitly covers sports betting, fantasy sports, rummy, and poker played for monetary stakes. Nationwide Applicability : Unlike earlier systems which primarily relied on state laws, the Act applies uniformly across India and also addresses online games operated from abroad but accessible in India.

: Unlike earlier systems which primarily relied on state laws, the Act applies uniformly across India and also addresses online games operated from abroad but accessible in India. Strict Penalties: Offering, operating, facilitating or even advertising such real-money games can lead to severe penalties. For example: imprisonment of up to three years and fines up to ₹1 crore (and more for repeat offences) are provided.

Local Deposit Methods in India One of the key factors when choosing online cricket betting apps is the range of local deposit and withdrawal options. Indian users look for fast banking, INR support, and payment systems they already trust. Every bookmaker reviewed in our list accepts the most common methods in the country so that you can add or withdraw funds without difficulty. The platforms we recommend support cryptocurrency, bank transfers, PhonePe, UPI, PayTM, Skrill, Neteller, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and AstroPay, which gives punters clear and reliable ways to manage their accounts.

Responsible Online Sports Betting If you are new to betting on cricket, or an avid lover of excitement, you are not immune from mistakes and losses, so here are 3 tips for responsible gambling. Know the Law: Sports betting in India is not fully legal everywhere. Some states have different rules. Bet only on trusted, licensed websites to ensure your money is safe and the games are fair. Always play carefully, knowing the risk involved.

Sports betting in India is not fully legal everywhere. Some states have different rules. Bet only on trusted, licensed websites to ensure your money is safe and the games are fair. Always play carefully, knowing the risk involved. Budget Your Betting: Only bet with money you can afford to lose. Treat it as entertainment, not a way to make income. Set a strict monthly or weekly budget for betting and stick to it. Never borrow money to place a bet.

Only bet with money you can afford to lose. Treat it as entertainment, not a way to make income. Set a strict monthly or weekly budget for betting and stick to it. Never borrow money to place a bet. Seek Help if Needed: Betting should be fun. If you feel it's becoming a problem, don't hesitate to seek help. You can confidentially call India's national mental health helpline, Tele MANAS, at 14416, or connect with Samarpan Recovery at +91 81809 19090 for gambling addiction support.

Conclusion: How to Choose the Best Betting App for You? Choosing the right platform depends on your goals, your playing style, and the tools you expect from online cricket betting apps. Below are practical recommendations based on the most common needs among Indian users, drawn from our testing of the top 10 cricket betting apps in India. If you are a beginner: 4Rabet is well suited for new users because its interface is easy to understand, the Hindi interface helps you find markets faster, and deposits via UPI and PayTM are instant. If you want the best cricket odds:Crorebet offers high odds on major cricket events, and odds are updated quickly during IPL and T20 games. Registration takes less than a minute, so you can get started right away. If you want big bonuses for cricket bets:Batery stands out with a 500% sports bonus up to ₹1.5 Lakh + 430 FS and clear wagering rules that are suitable for regular betting on matches. If you prefer low deposits and a wide bonus range:Rajabets accepts deposits from INR 150, offers a 200% welcome bonus up to INR 100,000, and its support service responds quickly via live chat and Telegram. If you want a high bonus value and extensive cricket markets:Tez888 gives up to INR 75,000 on your first deposit, covers IPL, ICC, WPL, Big Bash, and domestic leagues, and supports cryptocurrency payments for both deposits and withdrawals.