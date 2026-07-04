Cricket Betting Odds on June 2026

Online cricket betting odds showcase the probability of winning on a certain cricket event. Understanding the odds in cricket is highly important to compare rates and predict the risks, as well as to place right bets. We've prepared the information that might help you with a good and comfortable decision to make your cricket betting more effective.

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Today Cricket Betting Odds

It's important to know current odds on today's events before you decide to bet online. Each company might offer different odds, so we advise you to compare at least a couple of various bookies. Bookmakers can change the odds right before the match, but you can be sure we provide the most relevant and updated information. In a table below you can find most recent live odds and the cricket betting rates online:

T20 Blast Gloucestershire vs Surrey T20 Blast County Ground GLO SUR Up to ₹50,000 2.64 1.7 Up to ₹50,000 2.48 1.6 Up to ₹100,000 2.88 1.85 T20 Series England vs India England vs India T20 Series England vs India Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Ground ENG IND Up to ₹50,000 2.45 3.4 Up to ₹50,000 2.33 3.23 Up to ₹100,000 2.67 3.71

Best Online Cricket Betting Odds for Upcoming Matches

Cricket betting odds comparison tablet offers huge benefits for you as you might calculate the most lucrative bet. You should consider different online cricket betting rates. Here is a table with the companies that offer the best odds on the upcoming cricket matches:

ICC T20 World Cup, Women England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup, Women St John's Wood Lord's ENG AUS Up to ₹50,000 2.96 2.02 Up to ₹50,000 2.72 1.86 Up to ₹100,000 3.11 2.12 T20 Blast Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Headingley YOR LEI Up to ₹50,000 2.45 3.4 Up to ₹50,000 2.28 3.16 Up to ₹100,000 2.65 3.67 Durham vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Riverside Ground DUR NOT Up to ₹50,000 2.6 1.68 Up to ₹50,000 2.39 1.55 Up to ₹100,000 2.83 1.83 Glamorgan vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Sophia Gardens GLA WOR Up to ₹50,000 3.05 2.11 Up to ₹50,000 2.78 1.92 Up to ₹100,000 3.26 2.26 Hampshire vs Kent T20 Blast The Rose Bowl HAM KEN Up to ₹50,000 2.18 3.1 Up to ₹50,000 2.03 2.88 Up to ₹100,000 2.35 3.35 Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 Blast County Ground NOR SOM Up to ₹50,000 2.82 1.9 Up to ₹50,000 2.62 1.77 Up to ₹100,000 3.02 2.03 Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast Edgbaston WAR GLO Up to ₹50,000 1.87 2.79 Up to ₹50,000 1.72 2.57 Up to ₹100,000 1.96 2.93 Essex vs Middlesex T20 Blast County Ground ESS MID Up to ₹50,000 2.26 3.18 Up to ₹50,000 2.15 3.02 Up to ₹100,000 2.4 3.37 Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast LAN DER Up to ₹50,000 2.59 1.67 Up to ₹50,000 2.46 1.59 Up to ₹100,000 2.75 1.77 T20 Series England vs India England vs India T20 Series England vs India West Bridgford Trent Bridge ENG IND Up to ₹50,000 2.59 1.67 Up to ₹50,000 2.38 1.54 Up to ₹100,000 2.72 1.75

What Are Odds in Cricket Betting?

To learn more about odds in cricket betting, we prepared a simple answer for you. The bookmakers refer to the probability of a specific outcome in a cricket tournament as cricket betting odds. The odds amount depends on the probability of the event. The higher it is, the lower the odds, and otherwise. You win the biggest reward with the biggest odds. Every player must know how the odds work, so they can win the biggest payout instead of losing large amounts. Different bookmakers can offer different odds on the same event, so it's very important to check the odds among a few bookies to choose the most beneficial deal.

How Does Cricket Betting Odds Work and How Is It Use?

Cricket betting odds are simply probabilities converted to percentages by bookies. To calculate the odds, divide 100% by the likelihood of the result. For example, if a given event is 80% likely, the bookmaker selects 100/80 to get cricket betting odds of 1.25. Many bettors might ask how to understand betting odds in cricket and we simply ask that it comes with following the structure. After you learn how to read odds, you can reduce your betting risks to minimum. Take a look at out step-by-step guide on how to read odds on cricket:

Choose the match. Select the cricket match that you are interested in; Take a look at the odds that other bookmakers already offer on this event. They can be a number, a percentage %, or include the - or +; Predict who will win. This prospect means that higher odds mean the team has more probability of a win while lower odds mean the team is most likely to lose. Choose the bookmaker. Select the bookmaker that offers the decent odds on the match you want; Congratulations. You were successful in betting odds cricket.

You can find out more in our guide to cricket betting.

Types of Cricket Betting Odds

There are three types of betting odds for cricket which are important to distinguish and know to make the right bet with the best outcome. These systems are widely used all over the world. Below you can find the basics of various types of odds and betting rates cricket, as well as how they work.

How Do American Odds Work in Cricket?

American odds widely used all over the world. These are very easy to get, especially for the beginners. American odds are written in whole numbers with a plus (+) or negative (-) sign in front of them. Take a look at the example below:

Team One: +120

Team Two -140

The plus sign indicates that the team is the underdog and that you must wager 100 INR in order to win the amount displayed. In this case, a 100 INR wager would result in a 120 INR win.

Negative signs mean just the opposite. The team is an underdog, and you’ll need to bet the amount shown to win 100 INR. In this case you’d bet 140 INR to win 100 INR.

How Do Fractional Odds Work in Cricket?

Fractional odds are the most used in the UK. They’re written as fractions. All you have to do is multiply the fraction shown by the amount of your bet to show the profit a winning bet would collect.

For example: 1.5/1

You should read those cricket betting odds like this: You bet 1 INR to win 1.50 INR.

How Do Decimal Odds Work in Cricket?

Decimal odds are very popular and the simplest to understand because they contain percentages as probabilities. They generally provide more options for bettors. The only calculation required is to divide 100% by the probability of a result. Below decimal cricket odds explained in detail:

Let's say the probability to win is 65%, the math would look like this:

100/65 = 1.54

Your winnings per unit wagered will be 1.54 units (using the example above). If your unit is 1 INR, you will receive 1.54 INR if your wager is successful.

How to Calculate Cricket Betting Odds?

Before you start betting on cricket, it's necessary to calculate your payoff. The greatest bets may be found by understanding how probability and cricket odds operate. In cricket, the run rate is simply determined by dividing the total number of runs scored over the course of an innings by the entire number of overs bowled during that period. If the total score at the end of 15 overs is 60, then the run is 70/15, which is 4.00

For your convenience, we have prepared a detailed step-by-step instruction on how to calculate cricket betting odds:

Step 1: Enter Your Stake (Bet Amount). First things first, decide how much money you want to put on the line. Whether it’s ₹500 or ₹5,000, type that number into the "Bet Amount" box. Think of this as your "investment" for the game. Step 2: Pick Your Bet Type. Are you betting on just one outcome (like Mumbai Indians winning)? Then keep it on "Single". But if you’re feeling bold and want to combine multiple matches into one big ticket for a massive payout, switch it to "Parlay". Step 3: Put in the Odds. This is where the magic happens. In India, we mostly use "Decimal Odds" (like 1.85 or 2.10). Just type the odds from your betting app into that box. The calculator is smart - it will automatically fill in the American and Fractional odds for you so you don't have to do any math. Step 4: Check the "To Win" Amount. Look at the "To Win" field. This tells you exactly how much profit you’ll make if your prediction is right. This doesn't include your original stake; it's just the extra cash (the "fayda") you’re earning. Step 5: See Your Total Payout. The "Payout" box is the most important one—that’s the total amount that will hit your wallet if you win. It’s your profit PLUS your original stake back. If that number looks good, you know exactly what you're playing for! Step 6: Understand the Probability. Check the "Implied Probability" percentage. This shows you how likely the bookies think the event is to happen. If the calculator says 40% but you’re 100% sure Virat Kohli is going to smash a century, then you’ve found a great value bet!

Odds Calculator Single Parlay Bet Amount (INR) American Odds Decimal Odds Fractional Odds Implied Odds To win: 0 INR Payout: 0 INR Reset

How Do I Find The Best Cricket Betting Odds?

Finding the best cricket betting odds include the concept of line shopping. That means that before you buy something, you check what the market has to offer first. Just like that you should check the cricket betting odds as well. Many bookmakers offer different odds and you always should do a comparison between them. To do that you should know how to read cricket betting odds and how to calculate a possible winning amount .

Before making a decision we highly recommend to compare the odds between at least two betting sites, so you can choose the most beneficial deal for yourself. The market always changes, as well as the odds cricket betting. They don't stay the same, and you should be aware of that. Moreover, some bookies attract new users by showcasing unrealistic odds that won't apply after you make a deposit. Make sure you choose reliable companies such as those that are mentioned in this article.

Cricket Betting Apps With Best Odds Offers

There are plenty of cricket betting apps that offer the latest information on cricket matches odds. Those apps are usually highly compatible with the Android and IOS systems and are easy to obtain. Most apps even provide live cricket betting rates and live cricket betting odds. You can take a look and choose the best cricket odds app from a tablet below:

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Cricket Betting Sites With Best Odds Offers

You should take your time to carefully choose the trustworthy bookmaker among other cricket betting sites to find the best one with good odds. We have a lot of experience in cricket betting, so we've done all the work for you providing safe betting sites that suggest best odds offers in a table below: