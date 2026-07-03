The Best Football Betting Apps in India 2026

Sportscafe is one of the largest experts in sports betting sites in India, cricket betting sites, football betting sites and other. On this page, our experts have compiled for you a rating of the most reliable football betting apps based on in-depth research and analysis, which offer the widest selection of football events, profitable bonuses, a large number of payment systems and 24/7 support. Each of them deserves your trust and can offer you the most comfortable, profitable and safe betting conditions.

Best Football Betting Apps

Top 10 Best Football Betting Apps in India #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review we have prepared a list of the best apps for football betting, which you can start playing today. 4rabet App Batery App Stake App Rajabets App Thrill App Lucky Star App 1win App Melbet App MegaPari App Parimatch App 4rabet App 4rabet app emerges as a leading platform in the realm of online sports betting. It provides users with a host of advantages tailored to enhance their betting involvement. Pros Cons A minimum deposit requirement of just 300 INR Occasional technical issues or delays in customer support response times Integration with popular social networks like Instagram and Telegram The 4rabet app downloads are fast and secure, ensuring a smooth and safe user experience More than 100 football events daily Competitive odds, maximizing users' potential winnings Batery App One of the best football betting apps according to Indian users is considered to be the new Batery app. It provides users with a comprehensive football betting platform, including the most convenient features and favorable conditions for bettors. The app is presented as a licensed client and can be downloaded absolutely free using the official website. With live betting, odds comparison and detailed statistics, the app offers users an amazing experience. Check out even more benefits of the Batery application: Pros Cons User-friendly interface and simplified betting process Withdrawals can take up to 5 days Live and line statistics Security and privacy of personal data, thanks to the use of only internal SSL encrypted servers for data storage and processing Push notifications about upcoming matches and new bonuses Support for two operating systems Android and IOS 24/7 customer support service Stake App Stake is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission (OGL/2024/1451/0918) and sponsors several top-tier football clubs, so the brand plays a role in the sport beyond that of a mere bookmaker. The app runs as a PWA for Android and iOS and does not take up any storage space on your device. Match results are updated in real time, and in the statistics section, you can check team form, head-to-head history, and recent results before placing a bet. Live streams are available for select matches, so you can watch the game right in the app. Bets on cards, shots on target, goals at any time during the match, and total corners are available for most games throughout the week. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 No UPI or local Indian payment methods 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards Curaçao license OGL/2024/1451/0918 40+ cryptocurrencies accepted PWA for Android and iOS, no storage needed Cards, corners, shots and anytime scorer markets Rajabets App Rajabets app is number 4 in our football betting app list. The app is easy to use and perfect for football fans in India. You can bet on many big football matches like Premier League, La Liga, and World Cup qualifiers. The app is made for Android, and for iOS users there is a fast PWA version that opens in your browser. It has a nice and clean layout, so even beginners can understand everything. You can deposit using UPI, PayTM, or Google Pay, and the money goes in fast. The welcome bonus is 200% up to 100,000 INR. With just 150 INR you can start betting. It’s a good app if you want to bet from your phone with no stress. Pros Cons Minimum deposit is only 150 INR No iOS app, only PWA Bonus – 200% up to 100,000 INR Many football matches to bet on Quick payments with UPI, PayTM, Google Pay Simple and fast mobile use Thrill App The Thrill PWA app is available for both Android and iOS devices and doesn’t take up any space on your phone. The “Football” section features major leagues and tournaments, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Champions League. All payments are processed exclusively via cryptocurrency, including USDT TRC20, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin. The minimum deposit is $10. There is no traditional welcome bonus, but the rakeback program is activated immediately after registration and offers up to 70% rakeback. Pros Cons Safe and legal in India No welcome bonus for new players Many football tournaments to bet on No native mobile app Up to 70% rakeback on football bets Crypto payments Lucky Star App The Lucky Star app is available for both Android and iOS devices and will be a huge help if you want to pick from the best football bets. All the bets feature really high odds and you can pick from dozens of betting markets for each match. There are many reliable payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM and crypto and you can make a minimum deposit of 300 INR to start. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR The app has to be updated quite often Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,863 INR Hundreds of football bets daily Payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM available Full Hindi support 1win App The 1win app can be used on both Android and iOS devices and features automatic updating so that it is always the latest version. All new players can get a welcome bonus and start betting by only depositing 300 INR. There are many payment methods for you to pick from like UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto, and you can find top international and local matches. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR The push notifications don’t always work Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400 Curacao license Many international and local tournaments are covered Melbet App Football is the most popular section in the Melbet app. Over 100 events are added daily. Alongside major matches, the list includes games from lower-division European leagues, national cups, and international tournament qualifiers, ensuring that the schedule remains packed even during international breaks. App users can place bets on Asian handicap, exact score, first goalscorer, total corners, player shots, and other markets. The accumulator bonus adds value for those who place accumulator bets on multiple matches. The bookmaker operates under Curacao license 8048/JAZ2020-060. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 300 Manual APK update required Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses Curaçao license 8048/JAZ2020-060 APK for Android, PWA for iOS 100+ football events daily MegaPari App Many Indian players consider the MegaPari app one of the best options for football betting. The application allows you to have all the best features for football betting and each bet has really high odds. You can also place bets in live mode so that you can watch the match you’re betting on and using the application is also safe since it is fully licensed. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR The withdrawal can take really long Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS Statistics for previous matches Push notifications available Parimatch App The Parimatch brand was founded in 1994 and has long offered its customers sports betting through land-based outlets. In 2015, the company launched an online platform and such products as Parimatch App that operate under a Curacao licence. Pros Cons The app is available on Android and iOS The support does not speak Hindi Bets on over 40 sports High minimum system requirements for the application Withdrawal of funds takes on average several hours Welcome Bonus of 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Accepts payments via UPI and PayTM , which you can start playing today.

Features and Benefits of Football Mobile Betting The main advantage of any of the top 10 football betting apps in India is user-friendliness. Compared to the desktop version of the software, you don't have to tie yourself to one location. Also, you won't have to depend on Wi-Fi availability. All you need is to have your mobile phone and the app installed on the device at your fingertips. The mobile version of the betting platform has several important advantages: Quick access to the bookmaker's functionality via a shortcut;

Regular automatic updates;

More economical use of battery power;

Ability to control gestures. The software that sites develop for smartphones has an interface and design adapted to small screens. The arrangement of the buttons is changed, and additional menus and buttons appear. All this allows you to comfortably operate the application even with one hand, regardless of the diagonal of the display.

TOP 5 Football Betting Apps for Android in India Statistically, most users are looking for football betting apps in India for smartphones on the operating system Android. Therefore, local marketplaces are trying to develop the most functional football betting apps for Android that will run stably on the majority of devices. Among the most reliable and popular bookmakers are the following brands: 4rabet App. Batery App. Stake App. Rajabets App. Thrill App. These companies offer functional and user-friendly Android-based software with the ability to bet on hundreds of football matches in the Prematch and Live sections. Before recommending them to you, our experts have personally tested each app.

TOP 5 Football Betting Apps for iOS in India The iOS operating system is the second most popular in India, and iPhone and iPad owners can also bet from their devices. For that, you can download one of the best football betting apps for iOS: 4rabet App. Batery App. Stake App. Rajabets App. Thrill App. The software of each of these platforms has proven its reliability, and our experts have personally verified the comfort of these applications and their stability.

How to Download a Football Betting App on Your Phone? No matter what operating system you have installed on your phone, the procedure for downloading football betting apps will consist of a few basic steps. To start playing online, you will need to follow the steps below. First of all, download the application file from the official website or a reliable trusted resource. To do this, open the home page of the brand you are interested in in the browser on your mobile device and click on the button to download. If necessary, confirm the download. If you have an Android smartphone, go to the security settings and allow the installation of apps from unknown sources. If you have an iOS device, after clicking on the button to download, the site will redirect you to the App Store page of the app. In the final step, run the file on Android and confirm installation, or click the button to install on the App Store. The process will take no more than a minute, after which a shortcut to launch the software will appear on your home screen and in the list of installed programs. The procedure for installing online betting apps download may slightly differ, depending on the version of your operating system, but you will need to follow these steps in any case.

How to Use Online Betting Apps in India? Once the installation is complete, you will be able to launch the software on your device and start playing. To start betting, do the following: Launch the app. To do so, click on the shortcut with the bookmaker's logo. Register yourself. You will definitely need an account to play. Without it, you will not be able to play on the site. Make a deposit. If the bookmaker does not offer a sign-up bonus, go to the till and make a deposit. Make a bet. Select one of the matches in the events catalog, add the outcomes you are interested in and fill in the betting slip, specifying the type of bet and its amount. This is all you need to play football betting apps for android and iOS. If your bet is successful, you will receive a payout and can withdraw it in the future via the till to your e-wallet or bank account.

The Best World Cup Football Betting Apps The World Cup is the world's premier football event, which takes place every four years. Almost all football betting apps in India allow you to bet on matches during it, but not all of them offer equally favorable conditions and a variety of options. Among all the bookmakers, we have selected the best: 4rabet App. Batery App. Stake App. Rajabets App. Thrill App. Lucky Star App. 1win App. Melbet App. MegaPari App. Parimatch App. The apps of these brands offer not only a full selection of World Cup events but also a fairly wide range of outcomes with individual odds. In addition, bookmakers are launching themed promotions and bonuses alongside this competition.

The Best Leagues Betting Apps Most of the events for betting are presented within the national championships. These are English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Germany Bundesliga, Italy Serie A and many others. Top football betting apps offer to bet on dozens of national championships. The following brands have the widest selection of events: 4rabet App. Batery App. Stake App. Rajabets App. Thrill App. Lucky Star App. 1win App. Melbet App. MegaPari App. Parimatch App. The football section in these apps is divided into categories by country, and you'll find several leagues in each.

TOP 10 Football Betting Apps with PayTM In football betting apps PayTM is the most popular payment system. This service has specialized in digital payment processing since 2010 and allows you to make transactions as fast as possible using a QR code. Before adding a particular brand to the list of best online football betting apps, we checked whether it supports this payment system. If you would like to deposit or withdraw money using PayTM, please select one of the following apps: 4rabet App. Batery App. Stake App. Rajabets App. Thrill App. Lucky Star App. 1win App. Melbet App. MegaPari App. Parimatch App. Please note that the minimum deposit and withdrawal limits using this payment system differ from site to site. Please refer to the bookmakers' reviews or contact their support team for information on these restrictions.

Football Betting Apps for Live Betting and Streaming All the events that are available to players for betting are divided into two categories. The first is the Prematch which is a list of the scheduled future events. The second is Live. Here you can find matches that have already started and place your bets according to what is happening in the event. And you can watch some of them live. If you are interested in live events, you can download the Indian football betting app of one of the best brands: 4rabet App. Batery App. Stake App. Rajabets App. Thrill App. Lucky Star App. 1win App. Melbet App. MegaPari App. Parimatch App. This betting format is particularly attractive for experienced players who know how to react quickly to any changes, as well as for those who don't like to wait long for results.

List of Football Betting Apps With The Best Odds How much money you get if your bet is successful determines its odds. The higher it is, the bigger the prize money will be. The following brands are the most attractive in this regard: Stake App. 4Rabet app. Rajabets App. Parimatch App. Melbet App. Also on our website, you can find forecasts + experts who share their opinion on upcoming events. With their help, you will learn which bets have a high chance of winning, which ones have a low chance of winning and which predictions will be the most successful.

Other Football Betting App not Included in the TOP 10 Even beyond the most popular brands, Indian punters have a wide choice of licensed bookmakers that cover every major football league and tournament. These platforms offer competitive odds, fast payouts, and regular promotions, so they’re worth keeping on your radar if you’re looking to diversify your betting portfolio. If you’d like to explore alternatives, consider opening an account with one of the following football‑focused sites: Playzee app;

PlayZilla app;

Puntit app;

BetVibe app;

BetX101 app;

Dolfwin app. Each of these operators accepts Indian rupees, supports convenient local payment methods, and provides both pre‑match and live football markets — ideal for bettors who appreciate flexibility and variety.

Are Football Betting Apps Legal in India? Betting apps for football have not yet obtained legal status in the country's laws, but at the same time, there are no restrictions or bans on such platforms. If a brand is licensed, it is free to operate any kind of gambling in India. The exceptions are the states of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where betting is prohibited. In the rest of the country, gambling is legal, so you can register on bookmakers' websites, place bets and withdraw money without any problems. Although the industry can't be called completely free, the laws don't place any restrictions on it.

Terms and Conditions for Using and Downloading the App Before you start the online football betting apps download, there are a few prerequisites which apply to all betting customers in India: You must be 18 years old or more. Underage players are not allowed to register;

You can only register one account with a particular bookmaker. You will be banned for creating a second account;

You must provide only honest information about yourself when you register and complete your profile;

For regular withdrawals on some sites, you will need to verify and prove your identity. Breaching these rules will result in blocking your account or severely limiting the functions and features available to you.

Football Betting Opportunities of These Apps The main purpose that any mobile app offered on this page fulfils is to provide a more comfortable betting environment for football. But apart from the betting functionality, the software gives users a few more features: Account registration and verification;

Activation and wagering of bonuses;

Replenishment and withdrawal;

Communication with the support team. In terms of gambling features, the app fully replicates the official website, and its functionality can be expanded. Payment Methods Before you choose a playground and create an account on it, make sure that the cashier has support for deposit and withdrawal systems, and that financial transactions are processed quickly. Some of the most popular and reliable services include: Paytm;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

PayPal;

Cryptocurrencies;

Razorpay;

Amazon Pay;

UPI;

Visa and Master Cards etc. They guarantee a safe transaction and quick money withdrawal, so in most cases, you will receive your winnings within 24 hours. The Best Choice of Currencies at the Apps The best apps allow you to make deposits, bets and withdrawals in Indian rupees (INR). This not only allows you to use the currency that is most convenient for you, but it also avoids unnecessary conversion costs for deposits and withdrawals. But apart from Rupees users often have access to other popular currencies. To see which ones you can register. There are several currencies to choose from: INR;

BDT;

USD;

EUR;

BRL;

TRY;

UZS;

IDR. These offers allow you to choose the currency you prefer to use, or in which your e-wallet is set up. Please note that often football betting apps for iOS and Android allow you to specify your balance currency only once, and you will not be able to change it in the future. The Best Cash-Out Opportunity The Cash out is a popular feature which offers the possibility to return all or part of the initial wager once the bet has been accepted. Thanks to this feature, you can cancel your bet and spend the money on another, more promising prediction, or make a partial cash out on an outcome that in your opinion is unlikely to play. This feature is relatively new and not available to all bookmakers. Name of the App Conditions for Cash Out 4rabet Cash out option available before event ends Batery Early cash out supported on selected bets 1win Early cash out available in the app and on the website Parimatch You can close a bet early and take current profit Megapari Cash out feature works in live and pre-match markets Exclusive Football Betting Offers Football betting fans often have access to individual bonuses that can only be activated or spent on bets on national and international matches, the World Cup and other leagues and championships. The best offers we have prepared on this page. Name of the App Exclusive Football Betting Offer Melbet Place football bets in the app and get 10% cashback every week, up to 9,283 INR Megapari Make a deposit of at least 540 INR on Saturday and get a 100% bonus for football Notifications Not the most obvious, but a quite important advantage of the mobile app is that it has notifications. They allow you to receive timely reminders about announcements of important events. This keeps you up-to-date and ensures you don't miss out on interesting promotions, tournaments, and bonuses.

Bonuses for Football Betting Apps Football betting apps for android in India offer players various exclusive bonuses to attract newcomers and keep current customers interested. Such offers allow you to receive additional benefits at different stages of the game. For example, no deposit and welcome bonuses are designed for new players and allow you to increase your first deposit. Reload bonuses, Freebets, and loyalty programs are designed for regular players who frequently make deposits and bets. Here we have compiled some of the best offers for both types of players. The Best Welcome Bonuses The welcome bonus is the first bonus that most poker sites will give a player. It allows you to increase your first deposit by a certain percentage. Usually, the bookmaker adds from 100% to 200%, but there may be exceptions. The welcome bonus is for newbies. Its activation means the new players will get more money than they deposited. You can see a list of the best welcome offers in the table. Name of the App Welcome Offer 4rabet 700% up to 20,000 INR 1win 500% up to ₹80,400 Batery 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS Rajabets 200% up to 100,000 INR Lucky Star 500% up to ₹52863 Bonus for the Second Deposit The betting football app in India can provide a bonus on the second deposit. That is, you can get a boost not only on your first deposit but also on your second deposit. Sometimes this promotion can only be activated on the second deposit. In other cases, it is valid for every subsequent transaction. To activate the bonus, you must make a payment through a cashier's desk. Name of the App Terms and amount of bonus on the second deposit 4rabet Get a 150% bonus up to INR 5,000 on your second deposit Batery Get a 100% bonus up to INR 30,000 on your second deposit Megapari Make a deposit of at least INR 470 - Get a 100% deposit match of up to INR 10,000 Lucky Star Make an INR 500 deposit - Get a 150% deposit match up to INR 20,000 Free Bet Offers A popular type of bonus is free betting. It allows you to make a prediction about an outcome without risking your own money. The cost of the bet is paid by the casino, which means that even if you lose, you won't lose any money. Name of the App Amount of Free Bet Bonus Conditions Rajabets App up to INR 3,000 To get a free bet, make a deposit of at least 200 INR. Megapari App up to INR 10,804 To get a free bet, make a first deposit of at least INR 3,242. No Deposit Bonuses No deposit bonus allows you to get money and free bets without a deposit. That is, payment is not necessary to activate the promotion. Funds can be awarded for registration or activity. Application name Terms & Conditions of No Deposit Bonus Melbet Refer a friend and get an increased cashback for your sports bets Megapari Birthday bonus gives a personal promo code based on your profit and average deposit

New Football Betting Apps in India Indian users have access to dozens of gambling sites for betting on sports, but the most lucrative terms are often offered by those that have recently appeared. New and young bookmakers actively attract players, offer them particularly lucrative bonuses and try to please them in every way. Below we have presented a few reliable apps that are relatively new to the Indian market: Melbet App. 4Rabet App. Batery App. MegaPari App. Stake App.

Security of Betting and Gambling Through Apps In the football betting odds app, security decides a lot. Any brand that provides sports betting services to its customers deals with personal data and needs to keep it secure. It is implemented via SSL, as well as multi-layer data encryption. Data security in the applications we recommend is of a high level. These brands also have well-developed fair play rules, responsible play policy and anti-fraud and anti-money laundering regulations.

Comparison of Football Betting Apps and Sites Football betting sites and mobile apps have the same gambling features. But at the same time, some of their features and functionality may differ. Below we provide a comparison table. Football Betting Apps Football Betting Sites Requires download and installation Betting can be done in the browser without downloading any software Provide faster performance Speed is more dependent on Internet stability Require regular updates No need to update the web version More customization available Availability of settings is limited There are notifications and alerts for important events No notifications