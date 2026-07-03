For many, betting on sports is becoming more popular. However, it is important for bettors to find legal and reliable betting sites in India. A safe and enjoyable betting experience depends on choosing a trustworthy bookmaker. This guide helps clients pick the best platforms that meet both security standards and favorable conditions for betting. We use our experience, evaluation criteria and 100% understanding of independence and integrity to analyse and rank sports betting sites.

Best Bookmakers for India

In addition to its diverse sports betting options, Parimatch works with prominent figures such as Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, and Ritu Phogat. The platform is also a partner of the Argentine Football Association.

Parimatch , founded in 1994, is a popular platform for sports betting, licensed by Curacao. It is widely trusted by bettors in India and provides a safe environment for placing bets. Parimatch offers a broad range of sports markets, including football, basketball, tennis, and more. The site supports both Hindi and English, which makes navigation easy for Indian users.

MegaPari is an excellent option for players who want maximum flexibility in payments and full access to the app on both Android and iOS.

MegaPari is a reliable bookmaker with an excellent reputation, licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. It supports over 20 payment methods, including UPI, PhonePe, GPay, IMPS, bank transfer, BinancePay, iCash.One, and various cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is only INR 90, which is one of the lowest on the market. Mobile users can download the app for Android and iOS and place bets on the go. The bookmaker covers over 50 sports and esports, with a focus on cricket and kabaddi for the Indian audience. The interface supports Hindi, and the default currency is INR.

Melbet is a reliable option for Indian players looking to bet on cricket and other sports. It supports local payment systems and offers one of the lowest minimum deposit amounts on the market.

Melbet has been operating in the market since 2012 and holds a Curacao license (8048/JAZ2020-060). Over the past decade, the company has tailored its services to the needs of Indian players by supporting local payment methods (PhonePe, PayTM, and GPay) and offering extensive sports betting options for cricket. The bookmaker covers over 50 sports and esports, and the casino lobby features over 9,000 games with a separate section for crash games. Apps are available for both Android and iOS for mobile players.

New players receive a +500% welcome bonus up to INR 80,400 on their first four deposits to bet on sporting events.

1win has been operating since 2018 and is licensed in Curacao. The bookmaker offers bets on more than 50 sports and e-sports. For cricket fans, all popular tournaments are available, including IPL, ICC, WPL, Big Bash League, and domestic Indian leagues. The bookmaker is known for its competitive cricket odds and large casino lobby with over 12,000 games. Both fiat and cryptocurrency payments are accepted, including UPI, PhonePe, and Bitcoin.

Lucky Star combines a large sportsbook with one of the biggest casino lobbies on the market, making it suitable for all types of players.

New players receive a +500% welcome bonus up to INR 52,863. The bonus is available for sports and casino. The minimum deposit required is 300 INR.

Lucky Star is licensed under Curaçao and offers Indian players a wide sportsbook with 40+ disciplines. You can place live and line bets on cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, and esports. The casino section is one of the largest among competitors, with 9,000+ games. Players can quickly sign up through a phone number or social media. Both fiat and crypto payments are accepted, and the loyalty program rewards regular users.

Thrill is ideal for players who prefer cryptocurrency and ongoing rewards instead of a one-time welcome bonus. Fast payouts and a dedicated section with Thrill games make the platform even more appealing to regular users.

Thrill does not offer a traditional welcome bonus. Instead, players earn up to 70% rakeback on every bet. Weekly and monthly rewards are unlocked as you advance through the loyalty tiers.

Thrill was launched in 2025 and operates under an Anjouan license (ALSI-202506019-FI1). The sportsbook covers over 35 sports and esports, including cricket, football, tennis, and kabaddi. All payments are processed via cryptocurrency, and the site rewards active players with up to 70% rakeback, as well as weekly and monthly bonuses. The casino lobby features over 4,000 games, including Thrill Originals titles that have been verified for fairness.

Rajabets confidently takes 4th place in our online sports betting site ranking for Indian users. It offers over 30 sports to bet on and supports many trusted Indian payment methods. Users can make fast deposits via UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, and others, with a low entry point of just 150 INR. The welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR is available to new users and can be claimed instantly after sign-up.

Stake is a licensed crypto casino and bookmaker that has been operating since 2017. It is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission (OGL/2024/1451/0918) and is owned by the registered company Medium Rare N.V. Stake operates on cryptocurrencies and supports over 40 digital currencies for all transactions. The sportsbook covers over 30 sports and esports, while the casino section features over 3,000 games. The site supports Hindi and is available via PWA on both Android and iOS.

Batery has a welcome bonus of up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS on the first five deposits. Weekly cashback is also available for sports betting.

Batery launched in 2021 and is licensed in Curacao (#365/JAZ). It is a trusted platform for online betting in India. The site supports cricket betting, with a focus on major events like the IPL and international tournaments. The platform also has a Hindi interface for easy navigation by Indian users.

New players can get a 700% sports welcome bonus with a total amount of 20,000 INR. To activate the bonus, a minimum deposit of 300 INR is required. The wagering requirement is x7 on odds of 1.5 and above.

4Rabet has been active since 2018 and is well-known in online betting in India. The platform supports betting on many sports, including football, basketball, tennis, and esports. A Hindi interface helps Indian players navigate easily. Both live and pre-match bets are available, covering national and international competitions.

The list above includes the top betting sites in India. Experts checked many bookmakers and their apps. Important details were analyzed, and key features were selected. The table below shows ten bookmakers and what makes them different from others.

If customers face issues with accounts, payments, or bets, they need support. It is important to have support available 24/7 through chat, phone, and email . Tez888 stands out for its strong customer service, with fast and helpful support available at all times.

Having bonuses helps attract clients and boost gameplay. They give extra funds or free bets, which adds excitement to betting . We check the terms and conditions, like wagering rules, when picking online betting sites. Melbet stands out with clear bonus rules and good promotions.

We don’t forget that a platform should be easy to use on both desktop and mobile . It should help clients quickly find and place bets. The best online sports betting sites keep this process clear. Rajabets excels in this area with a smooth and easy interface for all devices.

Another important factor is fair odds and a wide selection of betting options. A trusted site sets good odds and covers many sports . Live bets help clients place wagers during matches. Parimatch stands out with strong odds and many live betting choices.

Start with checking the license before selecting a bookmaker. The safest sports betting sites operate under Malta, Curacao, or UK licenses . A license confirms that a bookmaker follows rules and protects clients. Without a license, risks increase. Dafabet meets this criterion best with strong regulatory approval.

Our experts check important factors before adding sports betting sites to the list. Betting odds, payment methods, live bets, cash-out options, and customer support matter. Only platforms that meet high standards appear in the rankings.

While our main list covers the top-rated betting sites, there are many other excellent platforms available for Indian players that offer unique features and a great betting experience. These alternative sites are perfect for punters looking for something different, whether it's specific betting markets, unique promotions, or a different user interface. For instance, Mostbet is a popular choice with a wide range of sports, while Satbet offers a strong focus on cricket. If you're looking for a straightforward betting exchange, Betbarter is a fantastic option. For a visually appealing platform with great casino games, check out Pin-up . Other noteworthy alternatives include Rich11 , the crypto-friendly Tiger Gaming , and the user-friendly Babu88 . Don't forget to also explore Playwise365 , 11ic , all of which provide a secure and enjoyable betting environment.

Your Ultimate Guide to Sports Betting in India: Beyond Cricket

In India, sport is more than just a game – it's a national obsession. We live and breathe the action, from the roar of the stadium to the heated debates with friends. That same passion is spilling over into the world of sports betting, where a little knowledge can make every match even more thrilling. If you're looking to get in on the action, here’s a breakdown of India's favourite sports and where you can get the best odds.

Cricket Let's be honest, cricket isn't just a sport here; it's a religion. The energy during the IPL is electric, and when Team India plays, the entire country comes to a standstill. We all have our expert opinions, our gully-cricket wisdom, and our unwavering belief in the Men in Blue. It’s no surprise that cricket is the undisputed king of betting, with endless ways to back your predictions. For cricket, you can't go wrong with Parimatch. They’ve been around the block and understand what cricket fans want. You’ll find a massive range of options, from simple match winners to who’ll be the top batsman, especially during the IPL. Most importantly, they're reliable, with easy deposit options like UPI, so you can focus on the game, not on payment issues. Check out our top 10 cricket betting sites to find the one that suits you best.

Football While cricket may rule the heart, football owns a growing piece of the Indian soul. The Indian Super League (ISL) has brought a new level of professionalism and excitement to the local scene. Plus, our passion for the Premier League, La Liga, and the World Cup is absolutely massive. You can feel the beautiful game's influence growing every year, and the betting scene is right there with it. When you're betting on football, Dafabet is a fantastic choice. They have a strong focus on the Asian market, which means they give Indian football the respect it deserves, alongside all the international leagues you love. They’re especially good for things like Asian handicaps and offer solid stats to help you make smarter bets. In addition to Dafabet, we have compiled a list of football betting sites where you can learn more about this market.

Kabaddi This is our sport, born from our soil. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) turned a traditional game into a primetime spectacle. It’s a brilliant mix of raw power, speed, and strategy. We’re the undisputed champions of the world for a reason! The PKL has become a huge hit, and betting on our homegrown heroes makes every raid and tackle feel personal. If you’re passionate about kabaddi, check out Rajabets. They seem to genuinely care about Indian sports, not just the big global ones. They offer great coverage of the PKL and have a user-friendly site with promotions tailored for us. It feels like a platform built by Indian sports fans, for Indian sports fans. You can choose the best platform for yourself by studying our guide to kabaddi betting sites.

Tennis There's a special kind of dedication among Indian tennis fans. We follow the Grand Slams religiously, cheering on our players and admiring the global legends. We’ve produced some incredible talent over the years, and their legacy keeps our passion for the sport alive and kicking. For the modern tennis fan, 4rabet is the place to be. It’s a slick, crypto-friendly platform that covers everything from Wimbledon to the smaller challenger tours. They are known for great odds and a clean interface that just works. If you appreciate a premium experience and fast crypto payouts, 4rabet is a clear winner. Check out our list of tennis betting sites so you don't miss out on the best offers.

Basketball Basketball's buzz is getting louder in India, especially with the younger crowd. The NBA's culture—the stars, the shoes, the high-flying action—is infectious. With our own professional league finally kicking off in 2025, the game is set to explode. It's the perfect time to get into basketball betting. A great starting point is 4rabet. They have all the NBA action you could want and are perfectly set up for the Indian market. With low deposit requirements and options for a Hindi interface, they make it super easy for anyone to jump in and place a bet on the big games. Basketball betting websites are not limited to 4rabet. Visit our guide and choose the one that suits you best.

Badminton India is a force to be reckoned with in the world of badminton. Our shuttlers are household names, bringing home medals and making us proud on the global stage. It’s a fast, thrilling sport to watch, and our national success has made it one of the most popular sports to follow and bet on. For badminton, give 888starz a look. Their main selling point is right there in the name: great odds. You want to get the best possible return for your winning bets, and they deliver on that. With solid live betting and a nice welcome bonus, it’s a top-tier choice for any badminton fan. Before you start betting on badminton, you can check out our guide to choosing the best site to avoid disappointment.