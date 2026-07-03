4rabet is well-known in India for its wide range of sports, competitive odds, and support for cryptocurrency. The platform has mobile apps for Android and iOS, a Hindi version of the site, and customer support available all day and night, including on Telegram.

Clients can use UPI, PayTM, GooglePay, PhonePe, AstroPay, Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), and Litecoin (LTC) for deposits and withdrawals on the website or using the app. The fastest withdrawals happen with UPI and PayTM, usually within 5 to 15 minutes. PhonePe and GooglePay can also be quick, but sometimes take more time.

The lowest withdrawal limit is 300 INR for UPI, PayTM, and AstroPay. Bitcoin withdrawals start at 0.0001 BTC, and Litecoin at 0.01 LTC. There are no fees on UPI, PayTM, or GooglePay withdrawals. Some cryptocurrency transactions carry small network fees.

4rabet accepts popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, USDT, and Litecoin. Deposits and withdrawals with crypto are available at any time. 4Rabet app is fast and secure too.