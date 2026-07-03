Best Betting Sites Bonus Offers in India 2026

For those who are into sports and sports betting, finding the best bonuses can help increase winnings. It’s not always easy to keep track of all the betting sites, their terms, and the promotions available at different times.

Best Sign Up Bonus Offers

We check betting sites with bonuses regularly and inform clients when new bonuses are available. Our team looks at each site to find the best deals. Clients don’t need to spend time searching for bonuses; we help by keeping them updated with the latest offers.

We focus on the sites that have the most favourable bonuses at any given time. From sign-up bonuses to free bets, we highlight the best deals. Bettors can always stay informed about which sites have the best bonuses right now. Keep checking back for the latest updates and take advantage of the best offers in sports betting.

Top 10 Betting Sites & Apps with Bonus Offers

In the 10 most favourable betting sites offers for June, we highlight the best bookmakers. Some of these sites don’t need a promo code to claim the welcome bonus. The terms and conditions of the promo code deals have been checked by SportsCafe experts to make sure they are clear for all clients.

#1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

More Popular Betting Sites With Bonus Offers in India In addition to the platforms already reviewed above, there are other widely recognized and trusted betting sites that also offer valuable bonus promotions for Indian players. While some of them have already been featured earlier in this guide, here is a broader view of leading names that continue to attract users with strong bonus programs and active promotional campaigns. Notable betting sites with active bonus offers: Stake Bonus

1xBet Bonuses

Melbet Bonuses

Parimatch Bonuses

Megapari Bonuses

Dafabet Bonuses

Satbet Bonus

Linebet Bonuses

Jeetwin Bonus Whether you've already used one of these platforms or are looking to try something new, each of these bookmakers offers a bonus system worth considering — from generous welcome packages to ongoing offers for loyal users.

What is Bookmakers Bonus Offers and Promos?

A bookmaker bonus is a reward for placing bets on a website. These online betting offers help bookmakers attract new clients or keep existing ones. The benefit to the user is more money to bet without using their own funds. To use the bonus, bettors must follow the terms and conditions, which may include certain rules or requirements to meet before withdrawing the bonus.

How to find the Betting Site with Bonus?

We collect the best bookmakers' bonus deals and check them regularly. Beginners can trust us to find and choose the best sites with good bonuses.

Types of Bonus

There are different types of bonuses on betting sites. Here are the main ones:

Welcome Bonus: A bonus for new clients when they register and make their first deposit. It usually matches the first deposit.

Free Bet: A bet that does not use the customer’s own money. If the bet wins, the winnings are kept.

Cashback: A percentage of losses returned to the bettor over a certain time.

Reload Bonus: A bonus for existing clients when they add more funds to their account.

No Deposit Bonus: A small amount of money or free bet given to new clients without the need to deposit funds.

These online betting offers help clients place more bets or recover some of their losses.

What to Look at When Choosing a Bonus?

As for new bettors, big bonus amounts may look tempting, but they often miss key details in the small print. It is important to check the terms and conditions, such as wagering requirements, minimum odds, and any rules about withdrawals.

We share useful information to help customers when choosing a bookmaker’s deal. Our team has tested and reviewed many bonuses to ensure they are worth it. When looking for the best sports betting bonus, clients should pay attention to factors like how easy it is to meet the requirements, how long the bonus lasts, and any limits on withdrawals.

By reading the fine print, customers can avoid surprises and pick the best bonus for them. It’s always good to check the terms carefully before accepting a bonus deal.

Bonus Type

‌Different bonuses serve different purposes: Free bets – Bets can be placed without using the customer’s own money.

– Bets can be placed without using the customer’s own money. Deposit bonus – A percentage of the deposit is matched but usually requires wagering.

– A percentage of the deposit is matched but usually requires wagering. Cashback – A portion of lost bets is returned.

– A portion of lost bets is returned. Bonus amount – Larger bonuses may seem attractive, but the conditions should always be checked. Sometimes, smaller bonuses with better terms are more valuable. These are the best sportsbook bonuses available.

Wagering Requirements

One of the key things to check is the wagering requirement. Many bonuses need a certain amount to be bet before winnings can be withdrawn. Lower wagering requirements are usually better for customers.

Minimum Odds

Making sure to check the minimum odds is important. Some bookmakers require bets to be placed at minimum odds (e.g., 1.8 or higher) for the bet to count toward bonus turnover. These details are included in the best online betting offers.

Time Limits

Don’t forget that bonuses often have expiration dates. They must be used or the wagering completed within a specific timeframe. Always check the time limits to avoid losing the bonus.

Restrictions on Markets and Bet Types

There may be some bonuses that exclude certain sports, betting markets, or bet types, such as system bets or low-risk bets. It is important to check the terms to know which bets can be used for the bonus.

Country and Account Restrictions

Location matters when claiming a bonus. Check if the bonus is available in the country and if it applies to the betting account, like being for new customers only. Always read the terms before claiming.

Compatibility with Other Promotions

Combining some bonuses with other promotions or loyalty programs may not be allowed. It is important to check the terms and conditions to see if bonuses can be used with other offers.

Reputation of the Bookmaker

Reviews and feedback from other clients show the trustworthiness of a bookmaker. Always check customer reviews, licensing, and the bookmaker's reputation before claiming a bonus. This helps avoid problems with withdrawals or account safety.

How to Use Welcome Bonus?

Welcome bonuses are a way for sports betting sites to attract new clients. These bonuses can come in different forms, like free bets or deposit matches. To use a welcome bonus, follow these steps:

Look for the bonus on the betting site. Some sites need a promo code, others don’t. Create an account with the necessary details to claim the bonus. Deposit the required amount to be eligible for the bonus. After depositing, the bonus will be added to the account. If there is a promo code, enter it during this step. Check the wagering requirements for the bonus. The terms explain how many times the bonus needs to be wagered before a withdrawal can be made.

For Which Sports is There a Welcome Bonus?

Many sports have welcome bonuses, especially those popular in India. Here is a list of sports and related tournaments where these bonuses can be used:

Cricket: Cricket is India’s most popular sport. It has major tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC World Cup. Bettors can place bets on match results, top batsman, top bowler, and total runs.

Football: Football is widely popular in India, especially with leagues like the Indian Super League (ISL). International events like the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League also attract many bettors. Common bets include match results, goalscorer, total goals, corners, and handicaps.

Tennis (and Table Tennis): Tennis is popular, with big events like Wimbledon and the Australian Open. Bets can be placed on match winners, set winners, total games, and handicaps. Table tennis is also growing, with tournaments like the World Table Tennis Championship.

Kabaddi: Kabaddi is a sport loved in India, with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) being a major tournament. Bettors can wager on match winners, total points, or player-specific bets like highest score or best raider.

Golf: Golf has a strong following in India, with events like the Indian Open and PGA Tour. Bets can be placed on tournament winners, head-to-head matchups, or performance in specific rounds.

Horse Racing: Horse racing is a well-known sport in India. Famous races like the Indian Derby draw plenty of betting activity. Common betting types include win/place/show, exacta, trifecta, and quinella.

Hockey: Hockey is another popular sport, with tournaments like the Hockey World Cup and the Olympics. Bettors can place bets on match results, total goals, handicaps, or specific players like who will score first.

How to Withdraw Bonus?

It is important to check the bonus validity and withdrawal conditions before trying to withdraw a best betting bonus. Key factors like time limits, bet size, and any losses should be considered. Here are three examples of withdrawal conditions for sports bonuses:

Wagering Requirement: Some bonuses need to be wagered a certain number of times before the funds can be withdrawn.

Minimum Bet Size: Certain bonuses require placing a minimum bet size before a withdrawal can be made.

Time Limit: Many bonuses come with an expiration date. All conditions should be met before the bonus expires in order to withdraw the funds.

Are Betting Sites With Welcome Bonus Legal in India?

Online sports betting, including betting sites with bonuses, is not fully clear in Indian law. Laws differ across states. Some states allow it, but others have restrictions. Bettors should check local laws before using a site. It is important to choose a licensed site. Many betting sites hold licenses from places like Curacao. This license is recognized by many online platforms. However, it’s important to confirm the site has a valid license to ensure safe and legal betting.